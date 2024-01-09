New signing Lois Edwards keen for fresh start with Aberdeen Women after ACL injury nightmare

Lois Edwards is keen for a fresh start with Aberdeen Women after signing a deal until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old defender joined the Dons from Watford, who play in the English second-tier, the FA Championship.

She was one of three signings made by manager Clint Lancaster at the end of last week, with goalkeeper Jeni Currie and midfielder Keeley Banfield also penning deals until the end of the campaign.

Injury hampered the majority of Edwards’ 18-month spell with the Hornets, as she missed more than a year of action due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury to one of her knees.

But now she is feeling fit and with a new club, Edwards – who made her debut in Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup third-round win over Boroughmuir Thistle at the weekend – is eager to make up for lost time.

She said: “I had my surgery last December, so it has been over a year since I have really played.

“I was building up my minutes when I was back at Watford with their under-23s and in a couple of friendlies. I feel really good and now I’m just itching to get going again.

“I did my other knee when I was 17, so I have been through it all before.

“I know the steps from the first time I did it. Obviously there were still nerves about coming back, but having been there and now being back in training, I feel confident.

“It’s one of those cliches – about coming back stronger – but I do genuinely feel like that.”

Edwards is hoping to put her ACL injury nightmare fully behind her during her spell with Aberdeen, as she added: “The main thing is just to get my rhythm back.

“I want to get as many minutes as I can and help the team. Hopefully, I can push on from there.”

Edwards looking forward to SWPL bow with Aberdeen

This is not the first time Edwards has uprooted her life in the south of England to play football, having previously spent a year in the United States.

The defender, who came through the ranks at Chelsea’s academy, is now looking forward to playing in the SWPL with Aberdeen.

Edwards could make her league debut when the Dons – who are seventh in the SWPL -travel to Petershill Park to face sixth-placed Partick Thistle on Sunday afternoon.

The defender said: “It all happened quite quickly, but I’m excited. It is a really good opportunity for me.

“The league is good. There is good opposition and the club are looking towards going full-time soon. I came up to train, and everyone in the team was really nice and the quality was really good.

“They play a certain style which I like – like playing out from the back – so that suits me and I’m just excited to get going with games now.

“I found out more about the league from my friend who is at Hearts (Esther Morgan), and I’ve watched some of her games, so I know that is getting more competitive.

“A lot of players are coming to play in Scotland from England and abroad. The league is definitely getting bigger and that’s exciting. I’m excited to learn more about it.”

Aberdeen is certainly a change of scenery for Edwards, but she is keen to explore her surroundings away from the football pitch.

Edwards added: “I have come up from south of London, so this is quite rural for me and I really like it.

“I spent a year in America, so I have acclimatised to living on my own.

“I had been back at home for a while, so it will be a bit of a change again, but it will be really nice.

“I have brought my car up, so I will be able to travel about and see more.”