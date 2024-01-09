New signing Lois Edwards keen for fresh start with Aberdeen Women after ACL injury nightmare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

New signing Lois Edwards keen for fresh start with Aberdeen Women after ACL injury nightmare

The 22-year-old defender joined the Dons from Watford, who play in the FA Championship - the second-tier in England.

By Sophie Goodwin
Lois Edwards, pictured at the club's training ground Cormack Park, has signed for Aberdeen Women on a deal until the end of the season.
Lois Edwards has signed for Aberdeen Women on a deal until the end of the season. Image: Newsline.

Lois Edwards is keen for a fresh start with Aberdeen Women after signing a deal until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old defender joined the Dons from Watford, who play in the English second-tier, the FA Championship.

She was one of three signings made by manager Clint Lancaster at the end of last week, with goalkeeper Jeni Currie and midfielder Keeley Banfield also penning deals until the end of the campaign.

Injury hampered the majority of Edwards’ 18-month spell with the Hornets, as she missed more than a year of action due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury to one of her knees.

But now she is feeling fit and with a new club, Edwards – who made her debut in Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup third-round win over Boroughmuir Thistle at the weekend – is eager to make up for lost time.

She said: “I had my surgery last December, so it has been over a year since I have really played.

“I was building up my minutes when I was back at Watford with their under-23s and in a couple of friendlies. I feel really good and now I’m just itching to get going again.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster brought Lois Edwards to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

“I did my other knee when I was 17, so I have been through it all before.

“I know the steps from the first time I did it. Obviously there were still nerves about coming back, but having been there and now being back in training, I feel confident.

“It’s one of those cliches – about coming back stronger – but I do genuinely feel like that.”

Edwards is hoping to put her ACL injury nightmare fully behind her during her spell with Aberdeen, as she added: “The main thing is just to get my rhythm back.

“I want to get as many minutes as I can and help the team. Hopefully, I can push on from there.”

Edwards looking forward to SWPL bow with Aberdeen

This is not the first time Edwards has uprooted her life in the south of England to play football, having previously spent a year in the United States.

The defender, who came through the ranks at Chelsea’s academy, is now looking forward to playing in the SWPL with Aberdeen.

Edwards could make her league debut when the Dons – who are seventh in the SWPL -travel to Petershill Park to face sixth-placed Partick Thistle on Sunday afternoon.

The defender said: “It all happened quite quickly, but I’m excited. It is a really good opportunity for me.

“The league is good. There is good opposition and the club are looking towards going full-time soon. I came up to train, and everyone in the team was really nice and the quality was really good.

“They play a certain style which I like – like playing out from the back – so that suits me and I’m just excited to get going with games now.

“I found out more about the league from my friend who is at Hearts (Esther Morgan), and I’ve watched some of her games, so I know that is getting more competitive.

Wales defender Esther Morgan in action in a friendly against Northern Ireland.
Aberdeen Women signing Lois Edwards has been educated on the SWPL by her friend Hearts and Wales defender Esther Morgan, right. Image: Shutterstock.

“A lot of players are coming to play in Scotland from England and abroad.  The league is definitely getting bigger and that’s exciting. I’m excited to learn more about it.”

Aberdeen is certainly a change of scenery for Edwards, but she is keen to explore her surroundings away from the football pitch.

Edwards added: “I have come up from south of London, so this is quite rural for me and I really like it.

“I spent a year in America, so I have acclimatised to living on my own.

“I had been back at home for a while, so it will be a bit of a change again, but it will be really nice.

“I have brought my car up, so I will be able to travel about and see more.”

More from Women's Football

Caley Thistle Women winger Katie Cleland comes up against Rangers striker Lizzie Arnot in a Scottish Cup clash at the Caledonian Stadium.
Caley Thistle Women's Katie Cleland finds inspiration in defeat to Rangers
Caley Thistle Women captain Kirsty Deans and Rangers' Sarah Ewens in action in the Scottish Cup at the Caledonian Stadium. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Caley Thistle Women beaten 12-0 by Rangers in Scottish Cup in front of record…
Rangers defender Rachel McLauchlan.
'This is the life I wanted' - Rangers star Rachel McLauchlan on returning to…
Aberdeen FC Women's three new signings with manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster makes three new signings ahead of Scottish Cup clash
Caley Thistle Women line-up for a team photo ahead of a SWF Championship fixture.
Rachel Corsie: Caley Thistle Women have to try make life difficult for heavyweights Rangers…
Caley Thistle Women striker Betty Ross in action.
Caley Thistle Women forward Betty Ross raring for pinch-me Scottish Cup moment against Rangers
Dyce Women FC
Dyce Women hoping to mark first anniversary with Scottish Cup upset against SWPL side…
Caley Thistle Women's SWF Championship squad.
Karen Mason urges Caley Thistle Women to embrace 'David v Goliath' Scottish Cup tie…
Aberdeen FC Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Policeman, teacher and now Aberdeen Women manager: Clint Lancaster's journey to the Dons
Former Celtic FC Women manager Fran Alonso celebrates with his players after reaching the Scottish Cup final at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie: Fran Alonso's move from Celtic to Houston Dash in USA shows SWPL…

Conversation