Lois Edwards enjoying first impressions of Scottish football with Aberdeen Women after move from England

Lois Edwards is enjoying her start to life in Scotland having started in every Aberdeen Women match since joining the club earlier this month.

The 22-year-old English defender is one of four new recruits Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster has added this transfer window.

Edwards has made the move to the north-east from FA Women’s Championship side Watford until the end of the SWPL season.

She made her debut for the Dons in a Scottish Cup win over Boroughmuir Thistle, before starting in back-to-back SWPL defeats against Rangers on Sunday and Partick Thistle a fortnight ago.

And despite coming away with nothing in the way of points in those league defeats, the games, Edwards says, have been valuable first outings in the Scottish top-flight.

“I am really enjoying it,” said Edwards. “It has been nice to be playing games and getting into a good rhythm.

“We have got quite a lot of games coming up and I’ve been working on playing in different positions in training, so it has just been about understanding how Clint wants us to play.

“Hopefully as the weeks progress, I can keep pushing on and can help the team.

“Both league games have been big tests. I have come up against some good technical players against Rangers, and Partick Thistle played well and were a good side.

“I have had a lot to do in those games and I’m looking forward to the games we’ve got coming up. We’ve got some more big tests and those are the ones that you want to be playing in.”

Dons new signings living together

Edwards is also settling into life in Scotland away from the pitch after moving to Aberdeen from the south of England.

The transition has been made much easier as she lives with new team-mates Keeley Banfield and Jeni Currie, who both signed for the Dons at the same time as Edwards.

“We all live together and that has been good,” said the defender. “We have been doing lots together and have been getting on really well.

“Adele (Lindbaek) has just joined the club as well and we’ve been able to do a few things with her, too. We’re all gelling really well and the other girls in the team have been so lovely.

“It makes a big difference (living together), because we’ve all come here at the same time and it is a new team for us.

“It has helped the transition on the pitch and when we’re away from training and the matches because we’re not just on our own in a new city.”

Despite Sunday’s SWPL encounter with Rangers ending in defeat, it was a battling and hard-working performance, which left manager Lancaster feeling proud.

Edwards believes it shows how good Aberdeen can be and hopes it can be a marker for the second half of the campaign.

The Dons sit seventh in the league, three points clear of eighth-placed Motherwell, and return to SWPL action – following a Scottish Cup clash away to Spartans on Sunday – against Montrose on February 7.

“I think we have got a really good foundation to build on,” said Edwards. “We’ve got a really good group of players and now it is about trying to get better each week and showing more of what we can do.

“The Rangers game has shown we can compete with the top teams in this league, so it is something to go and build on.”