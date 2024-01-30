Clint Lancaster hails Aberdeen Women’s new Norwegian winger Adele Lindbaek after ‘impressive’ debut

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster was left impressed with new Norwegian signing Adele Lindbaek’s debut performance.

The 21-year-old winger made her Dons debut, coming on at half-time, in the narrow 2-1 defeat to SWPL leaders Rangers at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday.

Her first appearance in red came just two days after she penned a deal with the club until the end of the season

“She was very good,” said Lancaster. “I thought she did very well and did everything that she needed to in a tough game.

“She was running and was putting hard work into the press. There were some good touches on the ball and she started to link up well with the forward players.

“It was an impressive first game.”

Adele Lindbaek signing a no-brainer, says Aberdeen Women manager

Lancaster has backed Lindbaek, who previously played for Charlton Athletic in the FA Women’s Championship, to keep impressing during her time with Aberdeen.

“What people can expect to see from Adele is she is someone that keeps the ball close to her feet,” added Lancaster. “She’s not afraid to go and try beat players.

“She’s got a very good first touch and good link-up play. I think she is someone that our fans and the club should be excited to see more of during the rest of the season.

“We had Adele in for a week and really liked her that week.

“I had heard some good things about her from Karen (Hills, Charlton Athletic manager) and she recommended her to me.

“Adele came in and did really well, so it was a no-brainer for us to bring her in for the season and get it all agreed.

“She has settled into the group well.”

Aberdeen Women boss happy with new recruits and young stars

Lindbaek was Aberdeen’s fourth – and Lancaster expects final – signing of the SWPL transfer window, which closes on January 31.

Goalkeeper Jeni Currie, defender Lois Edwards and midfielder Keeley Banfield joined the club earlier this month, also penning deals until the end of the campaign.

“I think we have got enough bodies now and we’ve got the youngsters as well,” said Lancaster. “The young players have done well for us and will continue to do well.

“I’d highlight players like Aimee Black (17) and Maddie Finnie, who you don’t tend to think of as a young player because she’s been so consistent for us, but she is still only 17 and has been phenomenal in the backline.

“I don’t think we are going to be looking for anybody else now. I am happy with what we have got.”