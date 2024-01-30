Clint Lancaster hails Aberdeen Women’s new Norwegian winger Adele Lindbaek after ‘impressive’ debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clint Lancaster hails Aberdeen Women’s new Norwegian winger Adele Lindbaek after ‘impressive’ debut

Lindbaek made her Dons debut in the SWPL defeat to league leaders Rangers on Sunday.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women's new winger Adele Lindbaek.
Aberdeen Women's new winger Adele Lindbaek. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster was left impressed with new Norwegian signing Adele Lindbaek’s debut performance.

The 21-year-old winger made her Dons debut, coming on at half-time, in the narrow 2-1 defeat to SWPL leaders Rangers at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday.

Her first appearance in red came just two days after she penned a deal with the club until the end of the season

“She was very good,” said Lancaster. “I thought she did very well and did everything that she needed to in a tough game.

“She was running and was putting hard work into the press. There were some good touches on the ball and she started to link up well with the forward players.

“It was an impressive first game.”

Adele Lindbaek signing a no-brainer, says Aberdeen Women manager

Adele Lindbaek in action on her debut for Aberdeen Women in a SWPL match against Rangers at the Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women’s new winger Adele Lindbaek made her debut against Rangers in the SWPL. Image: Shutterstock.

Lancaster has backed Lindbaek, who previously played for Charlton Athletic in the FA Women’s Championship, to keep impressing during her time with Aberdeen.

“What people can expect to see from Adele is she is someone that keeps the ball close to her feet,” added Lancaster. “She’s not afraid to go and try beat players.

“She’s got a very good first touch and good link-up play. I think she is someone that our fans and the club should be excited to see more of during the rest of the season.

“We had Adele in for a week and really liked her that week.

“I had heard some good things about her from Karen (Hills, Charlton Athletic manager) and she recommended her to me.

“Adele came in and did really well, so it was a no-brainer for us to bring her in for the season and get it all agreed.

“She has settled into the group well.”

Aberdeen Women boss happy with new recruits and young stars

Lindbaek was Aberdeen’s fourth – and Lancaster expects final – signing of the SWPL transfer window, which closes on January 31.

Goalkeeper Jeni Currie, defender Lois Edwards and midfielder Keeley Banfield joined the club earlier this month, also penning deals until the end of the campaign.

“I think we have got enough bodies now and we’ve got the youngsters as well,” said Lancaster. “The young players have done well for us and will continue to do well.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“I’d highlight players like Aimee Black (17) and Maddie Finnie, who you don’t tend to think of as a young player because she’s been so consistent for us, but she is still only 17 and has been phenomenal in the backline.

“I don’t think we are going to be looking for anybody else now. I am happy with what we have got.”

