Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Fraserburgh try to take their title fight to final day

We preview Wednesday's action.

By Callum Law
Fraserburgh's Greg Buchan is preparing to face Brora Rangers in the Breedon Highland League.
Fraserburgh's Greg Buchan is preparing to face Brora Rangers in the Breedon Highland League.

Their hopes may be slender – but Greg Buchan insists Fraserburgh will battle until the end in the Breedon Highland League title race.

Trailing Brechin City and Buckie Thistle, the Broch – who face Brora Rangers at Bellslea tomorrow – are the outsiders in a thrilling three-way championship tussle.

Although they require favours elsewhere, midfielder Buchan is determined to ensure Fraserburgh keep up their end of the bargain against the Cattachs and at home to Strathspey Thistle on Saturday.

The 26-year-old said: “When it’s not in our hands we just try to forget about the table really.

“But I’d also be lying if I said we didn’t have an eye on other results and what impact they could have. However, we can only try to win our games.

“It maybe looks a bit of a long shot for us, but the league table doesn’t lie, over the course of a season whoever gets the most points will deserve to win it.

“We’ll worry about ourselves and try to win our last two games and see where it takes us.”

Two points from Brora’s final four matches will ensure they finish sixth.

Brora’s Martin Maclean.

With player-manager Ally MacDonald stepping down at the end of the season midfielder Martin Maclean admits the Cattachs squad may also be playing to impress the next boss.

The 32-year-old added: “There’s obviously a bit of uncertainty because we know Ally won’t be here next season.

“It’s mainly about trying to get points on the board to end his time as manager on a high.

“Whether the next manager will be watching or not I don’t know, but the players are always trying to do their best.

“We’re playing for points and for pride really. Any game you play you want to win, we’re all competitive and don’t enjoy losing.”

Jags meet again

Elsewhere, Buckie tackle Strathspey at Seafield Park after defeating them 6-1 at Victoria Park on Monday.

The Moray outfit are playing their last six league games in a 13-day period but manager Graeme Stewart admits rotating his squad has proved challenging.

Stewart said: “I said to the players that if they need a rest, or genuinely think they can’t play the next game, tell me.

“There were zero hands up. It shows you their attitude and what they are all about. They all want to play every minute.

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart.

“Trying to get them off the park can be a hassle at times.

“If we can bring it to the last game of the season, for the third season in a row, hopefully we can get over the line and it will all be worth it.”

Strathspey interim manager Michael Rae added: “We will change the personnel around slightly just to allow the boys to recover.

“We are always going to be a team that teams will get chances against. But we will look to try contain and then hit on the counter-attack.”

Pre-final derby for Locos

Inverurie Locos boss Dean Donaldson has set his players two targets – to finish their Breedon Highland League season on a high and secure their spot in his team for next week’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.

The Railwaymen tackle local rivals Formartine United at North Lodge Park tomorrow in their last league game ahead of next Tuesday’s final against Buckie Thistle.

Donaldson said: “Every game matters and we’d like to finish the league season well. There are also places up for grabs in the final next week.

“Some boys have come into the team and some boys have maybe let their form slip. So the opportunity is there for everyone ahead of the final.”

Fifth-placed United have two games left and could still secure a top four finish and a Challenge Cup place for next season.

Manager Stuart Anderson added: “We’ll try our best to finish in a positive manner. As a player you should want to do well in every game and I expect our boys to be like that.”

Elsewhere, Forres Mechanics face Wick Academy at Mosset Park tomorrow.

Can-Cans midfielder Jamie Michie said: “We’re not where we want to be this season (16th).

“We’ve got two homes games left against Wick and Turriff, there’s no pressure on us, but we’ll try to get six points and finish well.”

Forres Mechanics’ Jamie Michie.

With four games left Scorries player-manager Gary Manson has set his players the target of catching 11th-placed Rothes, who are five points ahead after finishing their campaign.

Manson added: “It’s within our grasp and if we can win this game it would give us a decent chance of doing that.

“In one respect I don’t want the season to finish because the performance levels have been really good recently.

“What’s slightly disappointing is that there hasn’t been a cup to play in during the second half of the season when we’ve been playing well.”

