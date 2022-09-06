Juvenile football: Newmachar United, Formartine United YFC and Peterhead among early pacesetters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Juvenile football: Newmachar United, Formartine United YFC and Peterhead among early pacesetters

By Danny Law
September 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
Cove YFC's Innes Duncan, left, and Westdyke CC's Blair Smith. Picture by Chris Sumner
Cove YFC's Innes Duncan, left, and Westdyke CC's Blair Smith. Picture by Chris Sumner

Newmachar United are the early leaders in the Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association Alba Gaskets 18s League A.

They made it two wins out of two thanks to an 8-0 victory against Huntly at Charles Gordon Park thanks to goals from Lewis Lamb (2), Lewis Cumming (2), Mario Damean (2), Ryan Brand and Scott Spark.

Corey Stevenson scored a hat-trick as Northstar won 4-0 at Kintore United.

“Not the greatest game to watch, but a good three points to get us going in the league.

“A superb hat-trick from Corey Stevenson and one from Jay Neill secured the points for us,” commented Northstar CFC’s manager Billy Fyvie after the game.

Elsewhere in the U18 A, Dyce BC defeated Culter Deeside 7-2, Cove Youth United FC won against Banchory Boys 7-1 and Westdyke Thistle won against Portlethen SC 3-0.

Cove YFC’s Murray Jamieson jostles for possession with Westdyke CC’s Finn Sibson in an U17 encounter. Pic by Chris Sumner

Formartine make it six out of six

A 6-2 victory against Stonehaven YFC helped Formartine United YFC move to the top of the 17s League A.

Westdyke CC impressed with a 3-0 win at Cove YFC, which pleased manager Bob Taylor.

He said: “Thought our lads were fantastic, we had a game plan and executed it superbly.”

Both sides ended the match with 10 men when Deveronvale Reds drew 2-2 with West End Reds.

Deveronvale Reds coach Allan Whyte said: “It was an entertaining match on a fiery pitch and overall a draw was a fair result.

“It was our first match in the A league, but the boys worked hard and acquitted themselves well.

“Both sides had a sending off which ironically resulted in both teams getting a lift after it happened.”

Westdyke Thistle won 4-2 against Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC while Dyce BC Whites defeated Dyce BC Blues 4-0.

Calum Lewis hits the winner

East End Lewis Youth Gold went top of 17s League B with a 2-1 victory at Colony Park.

Paul Wileman, the East End Lewis Youth Gold coach, said: “A real scrappy encounter between the two teams with conditions making it difficult for any quality football to be played.

“East End got the first from Blair Thompson before Colony got an equaliser. The lads kept pushing and eventually got the winner through Calum Lewis as they held on too see the game out.”

West End FC sit second after a 3-3 draw against Thistle YFC, Cove Youth United edged Banchory Boys 5-3, Culter Thistle defeated Kintore United 5-0, Middlefield Wasps beat Mormond Thistle 4-0 and Longside BC were the top scorers with a 9-3 win against Portlethen SC.

Cove YFC’s goalkeeper Daniel Cummings takes the ball in a packed penalty area.

Peterhead BC sit on the summit of 16s League A after starting the new campaign with two wins following their 3-2 win against East End Lewis.

The game of the day was at Spain Park where Banks o’ Dee Albion defeated Cove YFC 4-3.

Banks o’ Dee Albion’s manager Scott Steele said: “A nervous start after last week’s disappointment but following the first goal we got a great response from the lads.

“Kaiden Ross was the star man for us today with a fantastic hat-rick but Harvey Greg with a wonder goal looked to put the game to bed.

“Credit to Cove they never gave up and kept fighting to the end but we thoroughly deserved the three points.”

His Cove YFC counterpart Mitch Robertson said: “I’m a little frustrated we couldn’t take something from todays match after putting so much into it.

“I thought it was a good competitive game of football and on another day, with a bit of luck, we could have taken something from it.

Elsewhere in the U16 A, Culter Colts drew 3-3 against Cuminestown YAFC and Dyce BC won 3-2 against Westdyke CC.

Vale forced to settle for a point

In 16s League B, Deveronvale manager Duncan Watt was disappointed with his side’s 1-1 draw against Stonehaven United.

He said: “Failure to take our chances. We controlled the game and had more possession and shots on goal. Two points dropped, in our opinion.”

Fraserburgh LinkUp are top of the table after a 4-0 win against Bridge of Don Thistle, while Blackburn BC defeated Colony Park 4-1 and Cove YFC United picked up a narrow victory against Ellon Meadows 1-0.

Plenty of entertainment

Northstar CFC drew 2-2 against Aboyne FC in an entertaining tussle in 16s League C.

Leslie Kilminster, the Northstar CFC head coach, said: “Wow, what a game, end to end, for the entire match.

“Andrew Barclay scored a well-taken penalty in the first half, and Finlay Gerry scored a close-range effort in the second half before Aboyne equalised in the last ten minutes.

“To a player, we were excellent and a great base to build upon as we enter week three of the season.”

Elsewhere in the U16 C, Formartine United YFC defeated Huntly FC 9-2 and Kintore United FC won 7-1 against Turriff United YFC Lions.

This weekend’s reports will appear on the Press and Journal website at 5pm on Sunday.

 

 

 

 

 

