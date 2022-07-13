Scottie Scheffler plays down pressure of being world number one ahead of Open Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottie Scheffler plays down pressure of being world number one ahead of Open Championship

By Andy Skinner
July 13, 2022, 2:23 pm
Scottie Scheffler.
Scottie Scheffler.

Scottie Scheffler is playing down the pressure that comes with being the world’s top ranked player at the 150th Open Championship.

American Scheffler has topped the world standings since March, shortly before he won the Masters to claim his maiden major title.

Having finished tied second behind Matt Fitzpatrick at last month’s US Open at Brookline, Scheffler’s standing has continued to grow.

The 26-year-old says his recent rise has not changed his own expectation levels ahead of his first outing at St Andrews.

He said: “I don’t feel like there’s any more pressure on me. I’m showing up like everybody else trying to come here and play well at a golf tournament.

“Being the home of golf and the Open Championship definitely amplifies things a bit, but that’s across the board.

“I don’t think it matters if I’m number one in the world or number 50 in the world, I want to win this tournament as bad or more than anybody out here.

Masters champion and World No 1 Scottie Scheffler

“I’m trying to take that pressure off of myself and then just going out and trying to do my best. When I talked a little bit before, it’s like I’ve prepared this week. I’ve gone out on the golf course. I’ve hit all the shots.

“At home I’ve prepared and practised and done what I can to play well.

“When I show up on the first tee, I’m going to be comfortable knowing I did everything I could to play well, and I’m going to go out there and just try and do my best.”

World number one keen to block off outside noise

Scheffler’s success has put him more closely under the microscope, however the New Jersey golfer insists he has made a conscious effort to shut off the outside noise.

He added: “I think that’s something I’ve learned over time. I think it’s more of a curiosity at first. I wonder what people think of me.

“Then as time goes on, you realise it doesn’t really matter as much as you think it does. Perception is what it is.

I’ve tried to keep my circle small with the people I trust. People in the media may have a perception of me, and I’m hoping that it’s good. I don’t want to be perceived poorly.

“But at the end of the day if I am and my closest friends and my parents and my wife still love me and care for me and believe that I’m at least a decent guy, then I’m doing things right. Those are the opinions that I value the most.

“I’ve been fortunate to have people in my life that will call me out when I’m not doing the right thing. I’ve been able to lean on those guys for a long time now and trust them.

“When I’m doing the right thing, they’ll let me know, and when I’m doing the wrong thing, they’ll let me know. Those are the opinions I value the most.

“If people believe I’m a great golfer at the end of my career, yeah, that will be nice. But at the end of the day, that’s not what I want to rest my head on.”

Avoiding bunkers the key to Old Course success

Scheffler has been drawn against Englishman Tyrell Hatton and Chilean Joaquin Niemann for Thursday’s first round, teeing off at 1.26pm.

Practice rounds earlier this week have exposed him to some of the challenges the firm Old Course conditions will present him with come the start of the tournament.

Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler added: “First and foremost is avoiding the bunkers. The legend of Tiger Woods avoiding all of them for 72 holes, it’s pretty cool. I still haven’t figured out quite how he did that.

“That’s most of the strategy for me on the golf course, playing angles.

“When things get really firm, avoid bunkers and use angles where you can, whether that means playing down another fairway or hitting it into the rough.

“When it gets so firm, you have to have a good angle. A lot of times people talk about that on the coverage or whatever it is about having a good angle, but it truly applies when it’s this firm.”

