Golf: Police motorcyclist Sarah Ritchie wins Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies’ scratch title between shifts during hectic weekend for force

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Portlethen’s Sarah Ritchie had no time to celebrate winning the Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies’ scratch title – due to her work as a police motorcyclist.

Sarah, who defeated Keith’s Emma Logie at the second extra hole in the final at Kemnay, was back on duty just a couple of hours later.

The 32-year-old said: “I was extremely fortunate to able to play in the final considering the demands on the police force to deal with The Queen’s funeral cortege passing through the north-east.

“I worked night shift on Saturday and only finished at 8am and was back on duty on Sunday evening at 7pm, just two hours after receiving the trophy.

“Winning the Champion of Champions has simply not sunk in yet.”

Sarah, who plays off six, reached the final with a two-hole win over Fiona Campbell at Ellon McDonald after playing her last seven holes in only 23 strokes.

An opening 7&5 victory over Ashley Lovie, of Duff House Royal, was followed by a 6&4 victory over Linda Kinsella at Turriff.

Meanwhile, Karen Anderson snatched victory from the jaws of defeat to lift the Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies’ handicap title.

Dunecht House ladies captain Karen was never ahead in her final against Rhona Cocker, of Insch, before eventually winning at the first extra hole.

Health and safety advisor Karen, 48, said: “I’m really chuffed.

“I was three holes down through four holes and three down again through 13.

“But I just told myself to slow down and enjoy it. That turned out to be easy because Rhona was lovely to play with.”

Karen, who plays off 20, opened her challenge with a one hole home win over Kemnay’s Linda Bell, ahead of defeating Mary Robinson, of Murcar Links, by the same score.

Comprehensive 5&4 successes against Marie McIntosh at Strathlene and at home against Oldmeldrum’s Maureen Walker booked her place in the final.

Bus-load of support helps Nigg Bay’s Tyler claim men’s scratch prize – with chip-in deciding handicap final

Tyler Ogston fired a birdie barrage to clinch the Evening Express Champion of Champions men’s scratch title.

Nigg Bay member Tyler carded a hat-trick of birdies from the 11th to clinch a 6&5 success over Callum Coutts, of Alford, in the final at Kemnay.

Quayside operative Tyler, 23, was also quick to thank a bus-load of Nigg Bay supporters who turned up to cheer him on.

“It was brilliant having so many friendly faces watching and definitely helped me get off to a flying start.

“I still can’t believe I’ve won the Champion of Champions.”

Tyler had defeated defending champion Adam Dunton (Ellon McDonald) at the second extra hole at Balnagask in the semi-finals after defeating Grant Joss 2&1 at Royal Aberdeen.

“Those two victories gave me the belief that I could go on and win it outright, but it’s still hard to take in.”

Tyler began his Champion of Champions challenge with a 2&1 success over Nigel Bennett at Torphins, ahead of winning 6&4 at home against Peterculter’s Duncan Craig.

Meanwhile, Strathlene’s Scott Vass won the Evening Express Champion of Champions men’s handicap title in dramatic fashion.

Vehicle technician Scott chipped in from heavy rough for a unlikely winning birdie-two at the 18th in his final against Andrew Shepherd, of Dunecht House.

“I couldn’t believe it when the ball dropped in the cup at the last,” said Scott, 24.

“I was just desperate to get the ball close and to take the match into extra holes.

“But winning that way has made it extra special.”

Scott, who plays off 2.4, battled back from four holes down after seven to square the match at the 12th, ahead of eventually being crowned champion.

Inaugural senior scratch prizes won

Murcar Links and Huntly will house the first Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch senior trophies this year.

Iain Galbraith, 56, took the men’s senior trophy back to the Bridge of Don following a 3&1 win over Banchory’s Davie Brand at Kemnay.

And Rose Anderson, of Huntly, lifted the women’s senior salver home after defeating Wilma Lawrence by 4&3.

Iain, who has worked in the oil and gas industry for 32 years, said: “I’m really buzzing after coming out on top.

“I played pretty solidly, had five birdies and was probably two-under when the match finished.”

Plus-one handicapper Iain defeated Gary Grant by 4&3 in their semi-final at Aboyne after earlier wins against Duff House’s Ian Angus, Deeside’s Alan Ross and Peterculter’s Scott Davidson.

Rose, who was the Scottish Seniors Champion in 2002, said: “It’s special to become the inaugural Champion of Champions senior women’s title holder.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the competition and would encourage other senior ladies to enter the event next year.”

Rose, who plays off nine, was one down through six, but turned the match around to win on the 15th green.

A 3&2 victory over Rhona Taylor at Deeside was followed by a 2&1 triumph against Anne Bowman at McDonald Ellon.

Aberdein Considine sponsored this year’s six Evening Express Champion of Champions tournaments to the tune of £2,400.

The property, legal and financial law firm provided £200 vouchers to all the winners, £100 to the runners-up and £50 to all the semi-finalists.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS FINALS DAY RESULTS

Senior ladies’ scratch – Rose Anderson (Huntly) bt Wilma Lawrence (Stonehaven) 4&3.

Senior men’s scratch – Iain Galbraith (Murcar Links) bt Davie Brand (Banchory) 3&1.

Ladies’ handicap – Karen Anderson (Dunecht House) bt Rhona Cocker (Insch) at the 19th.

Men’s handicap – Scott Vass (Strathlene) bt Andrew Shepherd (Dunecht House) 1up.

Ladies’ scratch – Emma Logie (Keith) lost to Sarah Ritchie (Portlethen) at the 20th.

Men’s scratch – Callum Coutts (Alford) lost to Tyler Ogston (Nigg Bay) 6&5.