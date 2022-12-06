Golf: Newmachar club champion Adam Giles reflects on season where success followed success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Golf: Newmachar club champion Adam Giles reflects on season where success followed success

By Alan Brown
December 6, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 6, 2022, 11:47 am
Newmachar Golf Club's Adam Giles
Newmachar Golf Club champion Adam Giles. Image: Alan Brown

Newmachar Golf Club’s Adam Giles won’t forget 2022 in a hurry after recording his most successful season.

The year started brilliantly for IT engineer Adam, 27, and just got better and better with success after success.

“In May, I captained the Newmachar team to victory in the Maitland Shield, which gave me tremendous satisfaction,” said Adam, who plays off plus-four.

Newmachar Golf Club championship

“I was delighted to win the Newmachar club championship for a second successive year. It was especially pleasing as I found defending the title much tougher than winning it for the first time.

“A week later I won the Bannerman Trophy Open at Murcar Links and then the Royal Aberdeen open later in the year.

“But the most personal satisfaction came after being picked to play my first North-east District match against Argyll and Bute in the final group stage tie and then astonishingly being part of the team that took the trophy back to the north-east after winning at Powfoot.

“Winning the Scottish area team championships with the district was an unbelievable feeling. Everyone gave their all and it was great to be in the team with some really talented golfers.

“I won three out of my four matches and was delighted to contribute to the team over the finals weekend.

“The icing on the cake was with Newmachar, winning the Abercromby Cup at Duff House in September.”

Adam has no intention of resting on his laurels next season.

He added: “I finished eighth on the North-east District Order of Merit and was disappointed with this, so I want to further up the table next year.

“Obviously, I aim to defend my club title again and perform well in some of the Scottish national events.

“My only disappointment was the way I lost my third round of the Evening Express Champion of Champions after two good early results – so I’m looking forward giving it another go next year.”

Kings Links pro Kevin looks for fourth Alliance win of the season

Kevin Duncan will bid to win his fourth North-east Alliance title of the season at Montrose tomorrow.

Kings Links professional Kevin, 34, had secured victories at Newmachar and Banchory – where he tied with Paul Lawrie Golf Centre’s Craig Dempster – and followed it up with another success at Nigg Bay last week.

Kevin said: “I didn’t play the Alliance circuit last year as I had just started working at  the Kings Links.

“But I’ve started my PGA training and I’m thoroughly enjoying it.

“I’m fortunate to be able to get Wednesday this season off to play in the Alliance.

“I’m mainly focused on teaching these days and I won’t be playing too many tournaments except the Tartan Tour, including the Northern Open.”

Kevin, who leads the North-east Alliance Order of Merit, carded a seven-under 65 to win at Newmachar and a three-under 69 to tie at Banchory.

A bogey-free round of four-under 66 at Nigg, which included birdies at the eighth, 10th, 14th and 17th, earned Kevin a four-shot success over Sean Lawrie (Paul Lawrie Golf Centre).

David scores ace at Insch

A man crouching on a golf course, next to a hole with a red flag
Insch Golf Club member David Ledingham. Image: Alan Brown

Insch member David Ledingham had a hole-in-one at the 131-yard 17th hole at his home course using a seven-iron.

David was partnered by Duncan Will and John Souter.

Meanwhile, entries are being accepted for the Links Cup Pairs at Royal Dornoch, Brora and Golspie next year.

The tournament is a 54-hole better-ball Stableford starting on Wednesday, April 12, which is played on a Dunhill Links-format basis.

Entry is £610 per pair, which includes a two-course meal after the final round.

