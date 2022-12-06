Golf: Newmachar club champion Adam Giles reflects on season where success followed success

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newmachar Golf Club’s Adam Giles won’t forget 2022 in a hurry after recording his most successful season.

The year started brilliantly for IT engineer Adam, 27, and just got better and better with success after success.

“In May, I captained the Newmachar team to victory in the Maitland Shield, which gave me tremendous satisfaction,” said Adam, who plays off plus-four.

Newmachar Golf Club championship

“I was delighted to win the Newmachar club championship for a second successive year. It was especially pleasing as I found defending the title much tougher than winning it for the first time.

“A week later I won the Bannerman Trophy Open at Murcar Links and then the Royal Aberdeen open later in the year.

“But the most personal satisfaction came after being picked to play my first North-east District match against Argyll and Bute in the final group stage tie and then astonishingly being part of the team that took the trophy back to the north-east after winning at Powfoot.

“Winning the Scottish area team championships with the district was an unbelievable feeling. Everyone gave their all and it was great to be in the team with some really talented golfers.

“I won three out of my four matches and was delighted to contribute to the team over the finals weekend.

“The icing on the cake was with Newmachar, winning the Abercromby Cup at Duff House in September.”

Adam has no intention of resting on his laurels next season.

He added: “I finished eighth on the North-east District Order of Merit and was disappointed with this, so I want to further up the table next year.

“Obviously, I aim to defend my club title again and perform well in some of the Scottish national events.

“My only disappointment was the way I lost my third round of the Evening Express Champion of Champions after two good early results – so I’m looking forward giving it another go next year.”

Kings Links pro Kevin looks for fourth Alliance win of the season

Kevin Duncan will bid to win his fourth North-east Alliance title of the season at Montrose tomorrow.

Kings Links professional Kevin, 34, had secured victories at Newmachar and Banchory – where he tied with Paul Lawrie Golf Centre’s Craig Dempster – and followed it up with another success at Nigg Bay last week.

Kevin said: “I didn’t play the Alliance circuit last year as I had just started working at the Kings Links.

“But I’ve started my PGA training and I’m thoroughly enjoying it.

“I’m fortunate to be able to get Wednesday this season off to play in the Alliance.

“I’m mainly focused on teaching these days and I won’t be playing too many tournaments except the Tartan Tour, including the Northern Open.”

Kevin, who leads the North-east Alliance Order of Merit, carded a seven-under 65 to win at Newmachar and a three-under 69 to tie at Banchory.

A bogey-free round of four-under 66 at Nigg, which included birdies at the eighth, 10th, 14th and 17th, earned Kevin a four-shot success over Sean Lawrie (Paul Lawrie Golf Centre).

David scores ace at Insch

Insch member David Ledingham had a hole-in-one at the 131-yard 17th hole at his home course using a seven-iron.

David was partnered by Duncan Will and John Souter.

Meanwhile, entries are being accepted for the Links Cup Pairs at Royal Dornoch, Brora and Golspie next year.

The tournament is a 54-hole better-ball Stableford starting on Wednesday, April 12, which is played on a Dunhill Links-format basis.

Entry is £610 per pair, which includes a two-course meal after the final round.