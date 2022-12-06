PwC to shut Aberdeen office over festive season as energy bills soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
PwC to shut Aberdeen office over festive season as energy bills soar

By Keith Findlay
December 6, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 6, 2022, 4:59 pm
PwC is counting the pennies when it comes to heating its offices in The Capitol, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson /DC Thomson
PwC is counting the pennies when it comes to heating its offices in The Capitol, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson /DC Thomson

PwC will shut its Aberdeen office over the festive season as some of the world’s largest professional service firms try to reduce their energy bills.

With the cost of heating airy offices this winter putting a big dent in budgets, some of the biggest names in accountancy – such as PwC, KPMG and Deloitte – are counting the pennies and finding ways to economise.

Having all our offices open over the holiday period doesn’t make sense at a time of energy scarcity.”

Kevin Ellis, chairman and senior partner, PwC UK.

PwC has said there will be workspaces in nearby offices for staff who want it over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Many of the firm’s employees use this period as an opportunity to take time off, which would have left its offices much quieter than usual.

Martin Cowie, senior partner for PwC in Aberdeen, said: “We hope the festive period will give our people the chance to take a well-earned break.

“With the office typically being quieter during that time, and our people wanting us to continue doing our bit to reduce energy consumption, this year we will be taking the opportunity to reduce the space we heat and light by closing our Aberdeen office over the festive period.”

Martin Cowie, senior partner for PwC in Aberdeen. Image: PwC

PwC has around 24,000 staff across 19 sites in the UK. Globally, the company employs nearly 328,000 people in 152 countries.

It will shut its main London site and a number of regional offices between Friday December 23 and Tuesday January 3.

The office in The Capitol, Aberdeen, will be closed from December 23 to Wednesday January 4.

The Capitol building on Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson /DC Thomson

Kevin Ellis, chairman and senior partner, PwC UK, said the group wanted to “do our bit to reduce energy consumption”.

He added: “Office life is hugely important to our culture and business — but having all our offices open over the holiday period doesn’t make sense at a time of energy scarcity.

“Our people want us to do our bit to reduce energy consumption.

“We’ve taken a pragmatic approach, ensuring some offices across the country remain open for those who need them.”

Martin Findlay, senior partner for KPMG in Aberdeen, said: “We close from the evening of Friday 23 and reopen January 4.

“We have taken this approach for several years now in order to both give colleagues proper time off for the holidays and to minimise energy use in times of low demand.

“Clients always come first so we do what we need to in that regard; but we seek to manage their expectations in advance to, hopefully, allow all of us to get a proper break.”

Martin Findlay, KPMG. Image: KPMG

Businesses and households throughout the UK are grappling with a huge increase in energy costs.

A surge in commodity prices earlier this year and the war in Ukraine have pushed up prices.

