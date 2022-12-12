[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stephen Gallacher will captain Team Europe at the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup, it has been confirmed.

The news comes as Ryder Cup Europe and the European Golf Association announced the selection process for the European junior team.

Press and Journal columnist Gallacher, a four-time DP World Tour winner, was part of the European team who defeated the United States to retain the Ryder Cup in 2014, winning 16.5 to 11.5 at Gleneagles.

Now, he will mentor six boys and six girls as they take on the USA in Rome from September 26-28 next year, with the first two days of the Junior Ryder Cup being played at Golf Nazionale.

The decisive singles matches will be held at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club – the Ryder Cup venue, on the eve of the 44th edition of the biennial contest between Europe and the United States.

Three boys and three girls will earn a place on the European Junior Ryder Cup team through a season-long ranking system.

This has been organised by the European Golf Association, while the remaining six players will be selected by Gallacher, the team captain.

The Scot set up the Stephen Gallacher Foundation to help and encourage junior golfers in Scotland and he will now lead the European junior team in Rome as he continues to inspire the next generation of golfers.

Ryder Cup fans will back juniors

Gallacher cannot wait to lead the cream of the young crop from Europe.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to be named Junior European Ryder Cup captain for 2023.

“It’s a privilege to be able to lead a team of the best juniors in Europe against America in Rome.

“Playing the final day at Marco Simone will be a fantastic experience for our players, who get the opportunity to compete in front of Ryder Cup crowds on the Ryder Cup course for the first time.

“I’m really looking forward to getting to some events during the year and working with the most exciting future talent in Europe.”

Ranking points key to qualification

Players will earn points for the rankings based on their finishing position in selected elite amateur events in 2023. These points will be allocated using the World Amateur Golf Ranking system.

The qualification process will end following the R&A Girls’ and Boys’ Amateur Championships on August 20.

Boys and girls who are citizens of a European country as defined by the International Golf Federation’s Nationality Policy, under 18 years of age on January 1 and who are not enrolled to play college golf in USA during 2023 are eligible to participate in the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup.

The Junior Ryder Cup has produced a plethora of golfing stars and once again in 2023 the best male and female junior amateurs from Europe and the USA go head-to-head in the mixed event.

Rory McIlroy and Nicolas Colsaerts, the recently-appointed European Ryder Cup vice-captain, both triumphed in the event before also winning the Ryder Cup, while Suzanne Peterson and Carlota Ciganda both succeeded as amateurs before lifting the Solheim Cup.