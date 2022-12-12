Stephen Gallacher will captain Team Europe at the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Stephen Gallacher will captain Team Europe at the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
December 12, 2022, 2:05 pm Updated: December 12, 2022, 6:55 pm
Stephen Gallacher. Image: Bounce Sport
Stephen Gallacher. Image: Bounce Sport

Stephen Gallacher will captain Team Europe at the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup, it has been confirmed.

The news comes as Ryder Cup Europe and the European Golf Association announced the selection process for the European junior team.

Press and Journal columnist Gallacher, a four-time DP World Tour winner, was part of the European team who defeated the United States to retain the Ryder Cup in 2014, winning 16.5 to 11.5 at Gleneagles.

Now, he will mentor six boys and six girls as they take on the USA in Rome from September 26-28 next year, with the first two days of the Junior Ryder Cup being played at Golf Nazionale.

The decisive singles matches will be held at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club – the Ryder Cup venue, on the eve of the 44th edition of the biennial contest between Europe and the United States.

Stephen Gallacher.

Three boys and three girls will earn a place on the European Junior Ryder Cup team through a season-long ranking system.

This has been organised by the European Golf Association, while the remaining six players will be selected by Gallacher, the team captain.

The Scot set up the Stephen Gallacher Foundation to help and encourage junior golfers in Scotland and he will now lead the European junior team in Rome as he continues to inspire the next generation of golfers.

Ryder Cup fans will back juniors

Gallacher cannot wait to lead the cream of the young crop from Europe.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to be named Junior European Ryder Cup captain for 2023.

“It’s a privilege to be able to lead a team of the best juniors in Europe against America in Rome.

“Playing the final day at Marco Simone will be a fantastic experience for our players, who get the opportunity to compete in front of Ryder Cup crowds on the Ryder Cup course for the first time.

“I’m really looking forward to getting to some events during the year and working with the most exciting future talent in Europe.”

 

Ranking points key to qualification

Players will earn points for the rankings based on their finishing position in selected elite amateur events in 2023. These points will be allocated using the World Amateur Golf Ranking system.

The qualification process will end following the R&A Girls’ and Boys’ Amateur Championships on August 20.

Boys and girls who are citizens of a European country as defined by the International Golf Federation’s Nationality Policy, under 18 years of age on January 1 and who are not enrolled to play college golf in USA during 2023 are eligible to participate in the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup.

The Junior Ryder Cup has produced a plethora of golfing stars and once again in 2023 the best male and female junior amateurs from Europe and the USA go head-to-head in the mixed event.

Rory McIlroy and Nicolas Colsaerts, the recently-appointed European Ryder Cup vice-captain, both triumphed in the event before also winning the Ryder Cup, while Suzanne Peterson and Carlota Ciganda both succeeded as amateurs before lifting the Solheim Cup.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Golf

Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Gemma Dryburgh.
Golf: Gemma Dryburgh hopes breakthrough year has given her a platform to push for…
Rory McIlroy's in action at The 150th Open at St Andrews. Image: PA.
Stephen Gallacher: The golfing highs and lows of 2022
Colin Montgomerie.
Exclusive: Colin Montgomerie reveals his top five favourite golf courses in the north of…
Gemma Dryburgh and her caddie, Paul Heselden, stand at the fourth tee during the final round of the LPGA's Palos Verdes Championship golf tournament, in Palos Verdes Estates, California. Image: Shutterstock
Alan Brown's golf: Aberdeen's Gemma Dryburgh sets sights on LPGA Major challenge - while…
Matt Fitzpatrick with the championship trophy after his US Open win in Boston.
Stephen Gallacher: Why is there no love for golf from Sports Personality of the…
Paul Lawrie believes one of the three other original candidates should replace Stenson.
Tartan Pro Tour forms official link with European Challenge Tour
Royal Aberdeen Golf Club's Aberdeen Pennant League winners. Back, from left, Nick Macandrew, Don Macandrew, Blair Moir, Paul Moir, Fintan McKenna, Wayne Thompson, Dan Sim (match and handicap). Front, Barry Mitchell, Niall Young, Craig Leith and Grant Joss.
Golf: 2023 Aberdeen Pennant League fixtures revealed
Scotland's David Law during day four of the Horizon Irish Open 2022 at Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. Image: PA
Golf: Aberdeen's David Law looks to build on most consistent DP World Tour season
Australia's Cameron Smith is T2G's player of the year.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Cam Smith's brilliance at St Andrews makes him our…

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented