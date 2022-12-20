Golf: 2023 Aberdeen Pennant League fixtures revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Royal Aberdeen will start the defence of their Aberdeen Pennant League title with an away match against Newmachar.

The Bridge of Don side’s other group opponents are Auchmill and Portlethen.

Auchmill will host next year’s final on Sunday, September 10.

Aberdeen Pennant League is sponsored by Molly’s Bistro/Malones Irish Bar, Aberdeen Douglas Hotel.

Week 1

Tuesday May 23

Section A: Caledonian v Northern; Nigg Bay v Banchory.

Section C: Deeside v Peterculter; Murcar Links v Craibstone.

Thursday May 25

Section B: Bon Accord v Auchmill; Newmachar v Royal Aberdeen.

Week 2

Tuesday May 30

Section A: Banchory v Caledonian (5.30pm); Nigg Bay v Hazlehead.

Section B: Auchmill v Royal Aberdeen.

Section C: Peterculter v Craibstone; Stonehaven v Deeside.

Thursday June 1

Section B: Portlethen v Newmachar.

Week 3

Tuesday June 6

Section A: Hazlehad v Banchory; Northern v Nigg Bay.

Section B: Newmachar v Bon Accord.

Section C: Craibstone v Deeside; Stonehaven v Murcar Links.

Thursday June 8

Section B: Royal Aberdeen v Portlethen.

Week 4

Tuesday June 13

Section A: Banchory v Northern (5.30pm); Hazlehead v Caledonian.

Section B: Auchmill v Newmachar.

Section C: Deeside v Murcar Links; Peterculter v Stonehaven.

Thursday June 15

Section B: Bon Accord v Portlethen.

Week 5

Tuesday June 20

Section A: Northern v Hazlehead.

Section B: Portlethen v Auchmill; Royal Aberdeen v Bon Accord.

Section C: Craibstone v Stonehaven; Murcar Links v Peterculter.

Thursday June 22

Section A: Caledonian v Nigg Bay.

Week 6

Tuesday June 27; Thursday June 29

Buffer week: Weather cancellations only.

Quarter-Finals

Sunday July 9—Sunday July 23 (both dates inclusive)

Semi-Finals

Sunday August 6

Host clubs: Deeside and Peterculter (noon).

Final

Sunday September 10

Auchmill (noon).

Competition to aid prostate cancer fight

There’s still a chance to win a round at Trump International if you had a successful season this year and support a worthy cause in the process.

How Do We Beat It is an eclectic competition supporting Prostate Cancer UK and costs only £5.

Scores will be calculated retrospectively from last April, and all players need to do is register and give £5 to help save men’s lives.

The top 16 golfers, from three handicap divisions, will feature in the grand final at Trump International in the spring.

There is also an opportunity to enjoy an overnight stay and two rounds of golf for you and a partner.

For more details, visit the HowDidIDo website.