Golf: Torphins’ Greig Hutcheon ‘relishing’ Legends Tour card; two more events added to Evening Express Champion of Champions

By Alan Brown
January 31, 2023, 11:45 am
Greig Hutcheon. Image: Shutterstock
Greig Hutcheon. Image: Shutterstock

Greig Hutcheon is looking forward to treading the fairways with some famous faces and old friends on the Legends Tour this year.

Torphins member Greig finished tied for third on eight-under-par to earn one of the five Tour Cards on offer at the qualifying school final stage at Gloria Golf Resort at Belek in Turkey.

South African Keith Horne finished top on 11-under, with England’s Sean Whiffen second two shots behind, and Greig in third alongside Frenchman Lionel Alexander.

Greig said: “I’m really relishing the opportunity.

“To get the chance to play such a big stage alongside Paul Lawrie and company is a dream come true.

“I believe they are still putting some exciting tournaments into the schedule.

“The Winstongolf Senior Open in Varbeck in Germany is seemingly special, so that’s one tournament that I’m really looking forward to playing.

“I’ve never played in Jersey either so that will break new ground for me at the La Moye Golf Club.

“And, of course, the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship is at Trump International in August so that’s so that will be on home soil for me.”

Greig was delighted how he sealed his card, adding: “I took my time and placed a six-iron to the fringe of the final green and rolled my ball up to six inches from the hole before tapping it in.

“It was only then that I looked at the scoreboard and realised that I had qualified.”

Two more tournaments added to Evening Express Champion of Champions stable

The Evening Express Champion of Champions continues to go from strength to strength.

An additional two tournaments have this year been added to the finals day at Banchory  on Sunday, September 17.

A seniors men’s handicap event will run in conjunction with a women’s senior handicap tourney, which brings the bumper day up to a total of eight final.

North-east District secretary George Young said: “We’re delighted to introduce another two tournaments which will continue to add to the success of the Evening Express tournaments.

“We are well aware of the coverage in the local newspaper and it is much appreciated.

“The numbers had dwindled in the North-District strokeplay events, but the (Champion of Champions) matchplay formats being played throughout various courses is proving continually popular.”

Entry forms have been sent to all the north-east clubs.

Aberdein Considine are sponsoring the Champion of Champions tournaments for a seventh consecutive year.

The property, legal and financial service firm are again investing £2,400.

Nigg Bay’s Tyler Ogston (men’s scratch), Portlethen’s Sarah Ritchie (ladies scratch), Murcar Links’ Iain Galbraith (senior men) will be in the draws as defending champions.

The 2022 Evening Express Champion of Champions winners. Left to right, Scott Vass, men’s handicap, Sarah Ritchie, ladies’ scratch, Karen Anderson, ladies’ handicap, Peter Mutch of Aberdein Considine, Ian Galbraith, senior gents’, Rose Anderson, senior ladies’ and Tyler Ogston, gents’ scratch. Image: DC Thomson

They will be joined by Huntly’s Rose Anderson (senior women), Strathlene’s Scott Vass (men’s handicap) and Dunecht House’s Karen Anderson (women’s handicap) after their success on the finals day at Kemnay in September.

George strikes it right with ace

George Stevely struck it right when carding his first hole-in-one at Murcar Links alongside his friend and former captain David Grant.

After three previous aces at other venues, George was delighted to finally secure his goal at the 155-yard 12th hole at the Bridge of Don course.

George said: “It was a perfect calculation – a small hybrid, which was on the line the whole way.”

George Stevely of Murcar Links. Image: Alan Brown

