Golf: Northern’s Cameron Johnstone not putting pressure on himself to claim fourth club championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Golf: Northern’s Cameron Johnstone not putting pressure on himself to claim fourth club championship

By Alan Brown
March 14, 2023, 11:45 am
Northern Golf Club champion Cameron Johnstone. Image: Alan Brown
Northern Golf Club champion Cameron Johnstone. Image: Alan Brown

Cameron Johnstone will go into 2023 chasing a fourth Northern Golf Club championship success – but not too hard.

Law firm associate Cameron, 29, defeated Craig Chalmers in a close encounter at the Kings Links after being one down on the 16th tee.

Cameron, who plays off plus-two, eventually won by one hole.

He said: “The final against Craig was keenly contested and a nervy affair to start with as we traded holes with some shaky golf.

“However, once the game and the nerves settled down, the good golf followed.

“Some holes were shared in birdies at the tail end of the front nine.

“Craig took the lead after winning the 14th and making a birdie at the next.

“I remember thinking that I didn’t want to lose the game without a fight.

“On 16, I holed a long putt for a birdie-two to square the game, before following up with another birdie on the 17th to take a one-hole lead up the last where I managed to hold on to win 1 up.

“Considering the extremely challenging conditions we faced in the qualifying rounds, anyone who managed to come out of the strokeplay and progress through the matchplay stages to lift the trophy would have known they had battled hard.

“That was the case at the conclusion of the final – relief after a couple of months of hard work paying off.

“It is the third time I have been lucky enough to win the club championship at the Northern.

“It is an honour to share a board with other recent three-time winners including Graeme Mitchell, Liam Minty and George Paterson.”

Cameron reckons the high standard at Northern over the past decade has improved the club’s players, adding: “My first win came in 2015 against Stuart Slessor.

“It was another tight affair going down to the final hole, with some clutch putting sealing the deal.

“However, my second victory in 2020 came in rather strange circumstances.

“With the Kings Links greens requiring substantial repair, we played the final three months of the season at Hazlehead.

“The final three rounds of the matchplay was decided on the Mackenzie course before I defeated Colin Clark in the final.

“There appears to be no record of any other Northern club champion winning the championship away from the Kings Links – so it’s a unique and interesting fact and one that I am proud to own.

“My main aim this season is to simply enjoy the golfing season.

“I’m going to remove the pressure and find the fun in the game again.

“When you relax and enjoy the game, the good golf and low scores tend to follow.

“My cousin Craig Chalmers (a different golfer to the player Cameron defeated in the club final) did brilliantly to win the club championship at Meldrum House last year, so maybe we will have a family faceoff at some point in the Champion of Champions in 2023!”

Champion of Champions entry deadline nears

There are only three days left to enter this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions, sponsored by Aberdein Considine.

All entries to the eight competitions must be returned to North-east secretary George Young by Friday, March 17.

Forms for all competitions were sent out to all the eligible clubs earlier this year.

Two new tournaments have been added this season – a senior men’s handicap competition and a senior ladies’ event.

The finals of both will be included in the Champion of Champions gala day at Banchory on Sunday September 17.

The other six finals will be the men’s scratch, women’s scratch, men’s handicap, women’s handicap, senior men’s scratch and the senior women’s scratch.

Property, legal and financial law firm Aberdein Considine are again providing £2,400 of vouchers.

District dinner to celebrate men’s and boys’ teams’ successes

The North-east District have held a celebratory dinner to mark their teams’ achievements in 2022.

The North-east won both the men’s and boys’  area team championships for the first time in the same season last year.

Both trophies were on display alongside the Scottish Boys’ Championship trophy won by Kemnay’s Fraser Laird at Edzell last year.

Fraser was also a member of the winning boys’ team at Gleddoch alongside Callum Bruce (Deeside), Koby Buchan (Cruden Bay) and Scott Spark (Newmachar).

The men’s team, who won at Powfoot the previous week, was Gary Esson, Clark Brechin, Adam Dunton, David Morrison, Adam Giles and Neil Mitchell.

All the players, who represented the North-east throughout the season, plus their club captains, were invited to mark the occasion.

The North-east District men’s area team championships squad, from left, Barrie Edmond (Bon Accord), David Morrison (Meldrum House), Anthony Bews (Murcar Links), Mark Halliday (Deeside), Adam Dunton (Ellon McDonald), Adam Giles (Newmachar), captain David Fleming, Clark Brechin (Portlethen), Neil Mitchell (Bon Accord), Ben Murray (Portlethen) and Gary Esson (Portlethen). Image: Alan Brown

The camaraderie forged on the evening by both teams is sure to go a long way to hopefully providing more success in the future.

The men start the defence of their title with an away match against Clackmannan on May 7.

The Scottish Boys’ Area Team Championship is at Forrester Park on September 16-17.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Golf

Scottie Scheffler
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Scottie Scheffler's win at Sawgrass continues a defining season…
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.
Stephen Gallacher: PGA Tour's designated events without a cut will lack a spark
North golfer Ruby Watt in action. Image: Scottish Golf
North players Ruby Watt, Summer Elliot and Oli Blackadder selected for Netherlands event by…
Calum Morrison of Inverurie Golf Club. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Inverurie top dog Calum Morrison targets Evening Express Champion of Champions, as Aberdeen…
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are two of just three golfers in the top 50 of Forbes' list of highest earning sportspeople.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Self-proclaimed 'top players' want so much more for less
Aberdour Golf Club for golf and experiences in Scotland
How golf can be a real experience in Scotland
Chris Kirk holds the trophy after winning the Honda Classic on Sunday. Image: Shutterstock
Stephen Gallacher: A refreshing change to have two tales to warm the heart on…
Kelly Mechie won the Inverurie club championship. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Kelly Mechie feeling just champion at Inverurie
Luke Donald has some difficult decisions to make as Ryder Cup qualification continues this summer.
Tee to Green, Steve Scott: Ryder Cup intrigue starts, even with seven months still…
The first phase of the eco hotel was approved this week
Step forward for planned £20 million eco-hotel at Coul Links golf resort

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
One vehicle was involved in the crash near Bucksburn roundabout on Monday night. Image: Google Maps.
Woman arrested following crash at Bucksburn roundabout
3
King George VI Bridge roadworks have been causing delays across Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Hour-long queues on first day of King George VI bridge works in Aberdeen
4
A single mother has raised concerns about plummeting down the council housing waiting list. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin single mum forced to flee emotional abuse told single bedroom with no space…
5
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Cleaners sent to tidy hoarder’s home find second haul of indecent images and videos…
6
A new petrol station could be built beside the AWPR at Stonehaven
Petrol station with potential Starbucks drive-thru could be built beside AWPR at Stonehaven
2
7
Aberdeen councillors Martin Greig and Ian Yuill - the council co-leader - have been accused of "sneaking" money to a charity they are involved with, which is working to buy the Holburn West Church. But both said their actions were backed by council legal chiefs. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Claim senior Lib Dem councillors ‘sneaked’ through £250,000 grant for church buyout during brutal…
3
8
Heavy snow continues to sweep across much of the Highlands and Islands. Supplied.
In full: All the schools closed on Tuesday March 14
9
The British Airways fight was diverted from Aberdeen to land in Liverpool, and passengers were asked to leave the plane at about 1.30am, without any accommodation secured for them by the airline operator. Image: Flight Radar
200 stranded at midnight after Aberdeen flight diverts to Liverpool
4
10
Darren Morrison admitted driving his pickup truck dangerously and at excessive speed before it collided with a wall. Image: DC Thomson.
Dangerous driver spared jail after fleeing scene of crash that left his cousin lying…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. Derek Leith leaving EY Picture shows; l-r Moray Barber and Derek Leith of the Aberdeen office of EY. Aberdeen. Supplied by EY Date; 24/07/2020
Change at the top at EY in Aberdeen: Derek Leith to quit firm after…
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full time against Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen must beat Hearts to deliver a clear message to Scottish football…
Miko Virtanen in action for Cove Rangers against Dundee. Image: SNS
Miko Virtanen out to repay faith of Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley
An artist impression of new heritage centre at Ardersier Port
Plans revealed for Ardersier Port heritage centre and cafe
Thomas MacDonald. Image: DC Thomson
Cruel thief stole dying grandfather's car and crashed it into ditch
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
Great Glen Distillery has been shortlisted for two awards. Image Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Great Glen Distillery shortlisted for two start up awards
The charity ploughing match will take place on Saturday at Knocknagael Farm, Inverness.
Inverness charity sheep dog trials to return this weekend
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session about the Windsor Framework at Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Co Antrim in Northern Ireland. Image: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.
Richard Wright: Will the UK be part of EU Horizon plan?
Hugh Kennedy won the prestigious John Dennison award.
Holstein stalwart wins lifetime achievement award

Editor's Picks

Most Commented