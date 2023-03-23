Stephen Gallacher: It won’t be long before Tommy Fleetwood claims maiden win on PGA Tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Stephen Gallacher: It won’t be long before Tommy Fleetwood claims maiden win on PGA Tour

By Stephen Gallacher
March 23, 2023, 6:00 am
Tommy Fleetwood reacts to a missed putt on the 10th green during the final round of the Valspar Championship. Image: Shutterstock.
Tommy Fleetwood reacts to a missed putt on the 10th green during the final round of the Valspar Championship. Image: Shutterstock.

Tommy Fleetwood’s wait for a victory on the PGA Tour continues after his near-miss at the Valspar Championship.

The Englishman trailed by one shot heading into the final round but ended up finishing in a tie for third.

It will have been a sore one for him because it looked like he had a great chance to win.

He has been knocking on the door in America plenty of times – eventually it will happen. He has really settled into playing on the PGA Tour.

He looks very comfortable in that environment and it really is only a matter of time before he gets across the winning line.

It is so hard to win on the PGA Tour but I’m certain his day is coming.

Tommy has turned into a very consistent performer.

I’m sure he will take inspiration from Matt Fitzpatrick who also took a while to get that first PGA Tour victory but then managed to win the US Open last year.

They are similar players with their games suited to a lot of the courses on the PGA Tour.

It’s inevitable Tommy will get that PGA Tour win soon.

Tommy Fleetwood lines up a putt at the Valspar Championship. Image: Shutterstock.

I’m sure he would be happy to accept missing out at the weekend if it meant that further down the line he was to win an event of a similar stature to Fitzpatrick’s US Open triumph.

The nappy factor

One of the great stories of the week was Adam Schenk who finished second and almost holed a 41-foot putt to force a play-off.

He was playing in his 10th event on the spin because his wife is eight months pregnant and he wants to spend as much time as possible at home once the baby arrives.

Ten tournaments in a row is extraordinary. You don’t hear many players teeing up at so many successive events but I can understand why he wanted to do that.

The motivation of trying to get as high up the rankings as possible before the birth of his child seemed to bring the best out of him.

He might want to play another 10 weeks in a row if the baby doesn’t sleep very well!

It was a nice story and lovely to see him do well. That runner-up finish has given him a bit of stability as he is now 31st in the FedEx Cup standings. He will be able to be there to support his wife when the baby arrives and take some well-earned time off.

Matt Wallace also did well to finish in the top 10.

He received a bit of attention for a heated exchange with his caddie that was caught on camera.

Matt is clearly a fiery competitor as it’s not the first time that has happened.

He is getting a bit of a reputation which is something you don’t want.

The relationship between a player and his caddie is so vital.

Different players want different things from their caddie. Some caddies can almost be like psychologists helping keep the player in the right frame of mind throughout the round.

Other players may not want to have too much conversation when they are playing and prefer to keep it simple with the main details such as the yardage, the right club and the wind.

A great caddie can recognise when a player’s mindset is affecting their game and try to help get things back on track – even if that is just getting the player to have something to eat or drink.

There can be a lot of high pressure situations throughout a round, especially if you are playing for a title or trying to save your card.

The players have to know what may trigger them to lose their cool on the course and have a plan in place to prevent that from happening – or to snap out of it quickly.

Some players snap a club but after that they are quickly back playing without a care in the world as they have got that frustration out of their system.

If a player allows a bad feeling to linger then it will do them no good throughout the rest of their round.

An amicable split

Webb Simpson announced his split from his long-term caddie Paul Tesori this week.

They have been together for 12 years but sometimes a relationship runs its course.

Tesori is now going to work for PGA Tour rookie of the year Cameron Young.

Sometimes a player feels like they need a change, sometimes a caddie is offered what they perceive as a better job.

There are right ways and wrong ways to end those working relationships and the way Webb Simpson has done it seems to be in the right manner.

Scottie for the Scottish

Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning The Players Championship. Image: AP.

Scottie Scheffler is the latest big name to commit to playing this year’s Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club.

Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre have also confirmed the event will be in their schedule.

Scheffler has committed to the Scottish Open early in the season so he obviously feels playing in that event will give him the best chance to lift the Claret Jug at Hoylake the following week.

The Scottish Open continues to grow from strength to strength.

We are seeing more of the top ranked players in the world coming over to tee up at Renaissance.

But the news the world number one is going to be there in July is excellent. I’m sure others will follow his lead as it is the perfect way to prepare for The Open.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Golf

Oli Blackadder (Deeside) and Ruby Watt (Paul Lawrie Golf Centre) are set to play in the Boys and Girls Quadrangular singles matches in Holland next month. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Dutch trip beckons for north-east duo Oli Blackadder and Ruby Watt
Shotmakers like Jordan Spieth should still thrive with the MLR ball.
Tee to Green, Steve Scott: Six thoughts on the R&A and USGA's finally reining…
Rosemount golf course at Blairgowrie golf club
Bucket list: the best golf courses in Scotland you may not have heard of
spey bay golf course
Spey Bay Golf Course in line to be sold to US-based online cryptocurrency group…
Caddies David Pearson and Anne Sutherland.. Image Matthew Harris/DC Thomson design team
Golf caddies are economic drivers for Royal Dornoch as study outlines major financial boost
Jon Rahm watches his tee shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Players Championship. Image: AP.
Stephen Gallacher: Proposal to reduce golf ball distance will not be popular
You can learn how to improve your golf game at bunkered LIVE in Edinburgh.
Improve your game at Scotland's ultimate golf show
Northern Golf Club champion Cameron Johnstone. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Northern's Cameron Johnstone not putting pressure on himself to claim fourth club championship
Scottie Scheffler
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Scottie Scheffler's win at Sawgrass continues a defining season…
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.
Stephen Gallacher: PGA Tour's designated events without a cut will lack a spark

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Brian McConnachie, left, and Liam McConnachie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Men rounded on relative’s attacker with baseball bat after ‘rage took over’
2
Dee's Kane Winton. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Banks o’ Dee co-boss Josh Winton says ruling Kane Winton aimed bite at Formartine…
3
The Valaris 121 arriving at Dundee Harbour. Image: Alan Richardson
Safety watchdog finds hole in deck of North Sea missing worker rig
4
Signs in place at Schoolhill. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen police patrols for city centre after drivers ignore traffic signs
5
Union Square has been the repeated scene of antisocial behaviour over the past few months. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.
Shoppers claim antisocial behaviour from youths ‘getting worse’ in Union Square
4
6
Orkney carers
Aberdeen support worker struck off for accepting £7,000 from ‘vulnerable’ man who thought she…
7
A meeting will take place on plans for a new Banchory retail park
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks drive-thru at Banchory could be open by next summer…
8
Allan Gillies was jailed for causing 'extreme fear, pain and mental suffering' to his dogs. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Dog owner jailed after ‘wanton cruelty’ of bulldog and Staffordshire bull terrier
9
James Paterson was sentenced to 14 years in prison at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: Shutterstock/Police Scotland.
Drugs kingpin whose operation spanned from Aberdeen to North Lanarkshire jailed
10
CR0041698 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Peterhead, Aberdeenshire. For food and drink story on the opening of Juiced Peterhead, a new juice and smoothie bar in Peterhead. Please photograph: - Owner Leanne Dalgarno in and outside the venue, and making a smoothie or a smoothie bowl - The interior and exterior of the space (including the graffiti wall) - A smoothie bowl and a smoothie Pictured is Leanne Dalgarno in her shop 20th March 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Peterhead mum-of-five opens new smoothie and juice bar Juiced in town centre

More from Press and Journal

Meraki bar and restaurant will take up residence at the Mains of Scotstown in Bridge of Don. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown to become cocktail bar and restaurant
A90 Toll of Birness
A90 at Toll of Birness restricted in both ways due to crash
The six Aberdeen libraries due to close by the end of March. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Family-friendly demonstrations to protest Aberdeen library closures to be held on Saturday
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023 takes place on Thursday at P&J Live.
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023 - who will win the prizes at tonight's P&J Live…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Hardies offsets carbon generation with tree planting initiative Picture shows; Planting trees in Madagascar under the More Trees project. Madagascar. Supplied by Liquorice Media Date; Unknown
Property firm Hardies marks record year with global tree planting mission
Without offices, impromptu coffee breaks with colleagues have become a thing of the past (Image: kirill_makarov/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Remote working removes haphazard human interactions we love, loathe and need
Peterhead FC chairman Rodger Morrison. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison keen to appoint caretaker boss
Liam Kerr MSP and Ken McLeod of Aberdeen City Council at the bus stop for the Hazlehead to Mannofield bus
Pressure piling on council to restore 'essential' school bus service
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Space Solutions delivered a new look for Piper Sandler in Aberdeen Picture shows; Space Solutions delivered a new look for Piper Sandler in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Pagoda PR Date; 05/02/2023
Fresh new look for Piper Sandler's Aberdeen office
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women: Eva Thomson opens up on 'frustrating' spell after lengthy concussion lay-off

Editor's Picks

Most Commented