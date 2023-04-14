Aberdeen’s 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie receives honorary membership of Royal Dornoch

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Lawrie has been officially presented with honorary membership of Royal Dornoch Golf Club.

The 1999 Open champion has been recognised by the Highland club for his outstanding contribution to golf as a player and in setting-up the Paul Lawrie Foundation, which is encouraging the next generation of Scots golfing talent.

Lawrie, who became an honorary member of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews before last summer’s 150th Open Championship, received the Royal Dornoch accolade and a framed print at a packed clubhouse.

He becomes part of a select band, joining fellow major winners Tom Watson and Ben Crenshaw as living honorary members of the world-famous links.

Paul Lawrie ‘made a massive contribution to golf

Club captain Professor David Bell said: “Paul has made a massive contribution to golf at Royal Dornoch and in Scotland.

“We know how much he loves this golf club and Paul will be a great ambassador for Royal Dornoch.”

Aberdeen’s Lawrie, who recalled playing the Championship Course in the 1980s in a Dennis Lovell event for assistant professionals, said: “I didn’t realise how few honorary members there are. It’s amazing for me to join legends like Tom and Ben.”

Lawrie also thrilled youngsters Harry Fleming and Kieran Allan from the club’s thriving junior section by presenting prizes before members enjoyed a wide-ranging question-and-answer session.

The 54-year-old, who supported Royal Dornoch’s “400 Years of Golf” celebrations and in 2020 officially unveiled the new-look seventh hole on the Championship Course, entertained his audience with recollections of the dramatic play-off win at Carnoustie in 1999, on a day when he started in 13th spot, 10 shots off the lead, before going to claim the Claret Jug.