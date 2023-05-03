Hannah McCook aiming to build on Rose Ladies Series victory

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hannah McCook is feeling excited for the 2023 season after winning on the Rose Ladies Series at The Grove in Hertfordshire.

The 29-year-old from Nethy Bridge won a three-way play-off thanks to an eagle at the first play-off hole to claim the £10,000 top prize.

It is a second Scottish win on the Rose Ladies Series in quick succession following Aberdeen’s Laura Beveridge’s victory at Southport and Ainsdale last month.

McCook, who is attached to Gleneagles, had finished on four-under-par after shooting a round of 68, birdieing the last to finish tied at the top with a Georgina Blackman and Amy Taylor.

This means the world 🏆 To all those who have helped and supported me to get my first professional win, I can’t thank you enough. Most importantly, @katevrose and @justinprose99 thank you for everything you do in giving us these opportunities. @RoseLadiesGolf pic.twitter.com/gIdhRONCWN — Hannah McCook (@HannahMcCook) May 3, 2023

She said: “Three of us finished on 4-under and at the first play-off hole I hit the fairway with the driver and had 185 yards to the pin. I hit a 6-iron to 15-feet and rolled in the putt for an eagle.

“It was stress-free which was lovely.

“It is a nice boost but I have felt my game is in a good spot.

“I have been working hard with my coach David Torrance over the winter and it felt like everything clicked into place.”

McCook, who plays on the LET Access Series, believes she will take plenty of encouragement from winning an event which included several notable names, including Dame Laura Davies and Trish Johnson.

She said: “I’m excited for the rest of the season and it is good to know I have won an event which included some of those names.

“I’m away to Switzerland next week on the LET Access Series and then I’m playing a couple of Tartan Pro Tour events.

“I’m feeling good.

“It is great to win any event. It may not have order of merit points but financially it was massive.

“The aim this year is to finish top six and move on to LET.”