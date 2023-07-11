A82 closed due to two-vehicle crash near Glencoe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A82 closed due to two-vehicle crash near Glencoe

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene at around 6pm this evening.

By Ross Hempseed
Image: DC Thomson.
Image: DC Thomson.

The A82 Glencoe to Altnafeadh road has been closed due to a two-vehicle crash.

The incident happened shortly before 6pm this evening and is believed to have involved a car and a light goods vehicle.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene following reports of a collision at the junction with the B863.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service deployed three appliances to the scene after receiving a call out at 5.56pm.

A heavy rescue vehicle was also dispatched but was not required and so returned to base.

Crews used small tools to make the vehicles safe. The stop message was received shortly before 7pm.

A82 closed as emergency crews respond

The road remains closed in both directions as police remain at the scene.

Traffic Scotland is recommending taking the diversion route via the A85 towards Connel at a distance of 55 miles.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 5.45pm on Tuesday, July 11, to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A82 at the junction with the B863, Ballachulish, Glencoe.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed with a local diversion in place.”

More to follow.

