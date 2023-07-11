A82 closed due to two-vehicle crash near Glencoe

The A82 Glencoe to Altnafeadh road has been closed due to a two-vehicle crash.

The incident happened shortly before 6pm this evening and is believed to have involved a car and a light goods vehicle.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene following reports of a collision at the junction with the B863.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service deployed three appliances to the scene after receiving a call out at 5.56pm.

A heavy rescue vehicle was also dispatched but was not required and so returned to base.

Crews used small tools to make the vehicles safe. The stop message was received shortly before 7pm.

A82 closed as emergency crews respond

The road remains closed in both directions as police remain at the scene.

Traffic Scotland is recommending taking the diversion route via the A85 towards Connel at a distance of 55 miles.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 5.45pm on Tuesday, July 11, to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A82 at the junction with the B863, Ballachulish, Glencoe.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed with a local diversion in place.”

