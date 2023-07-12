Jordan Spieth reveals he played mammoth 27-hole epic on Tuesday ahead of Genesis Scottish Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Jordan Spieth reveals he played mammoth 27-hole epic on Tuesday ahead of Genesis Scottish Open

Spieth played a full round at nearby North Berwick as part of his preparations for this weekend's tournament at The Renaissance Club.

By Andy Skinner
Jordan Spieth ahead of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: PA
Jordan Spieth ahead of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: PA

Jordan Spieth is aiming to make the most of his nearby surroundings as he plots a pathway to Genesis Scottish Open success.

American Spieth, who is ranked 10th in the world, is among the impressive field for this week’s tournament at The Renaissance Club.

After finishing tied 10th in last year’s event, Spieth insists he was eager to return to Scotland.

Having played nine holes at the tournament course during the day, the 29-year-old revealed he went on to complete a full round at nearby North Berwick with family and friends during his downtime on Tuesday evening.

Spieth said: “I felt like it was really good prep for The Open Championship. I also really enjoyed this tournament last year.

“I thought we had the wind blowing significantly last year all four days including a tough final round where I had a chance to win.

Jordan Spieth ahead of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: SNS.

“Certainly something about the golf course caught my eye so I’m just trying to pick up where I left off here.

“I really enjoy coming to Scotland. Scottish links, or this country, it’s one of my favourite places in the world to play golf.

“You can’t even count on two hands how many phenomenal golf courses there are.

“There’s four or five in a five-mile radius here in this part of the country, so I went out last night and played North Berwick just trying to have a lot of fun while we’re in the middle of working.

“I’ve never played 27 holes on a Tuesday of a tournament week. But I knew this morning would be nine holes in the morning and plenty of time to rest.”

American looking to revive season

Spieth is 30th in the FedEx Cup rankings, and missed the cut at last month’s US Open which was his most recent outing.

The Texan hopes to benefit from hitting the reset button in recent weeks, adding: “I went through a good stretch of the season and then I kind of paused and said there’s a couple things I want to work on. I think I would have won a few different events had I had this shot.

“There was a six-week period where I was doing some trial and error on some feels to develop a couple shots that I wish I had and had some mixed results, missed cuts or top fives or anywhere in between.

Jordan Spieth. Image: PA.

“I felt like that was a good time to do that and I felt comfortable with the fact that I wouldn’t necessarily have great results every week.

“Going into this last three-week stretch, I wanted to rest some and then build up what was probably the best of the feels and fine-tune it as best as I could.

“You can just do more at home in a week than you can in a tournament week.

“I didn’t play a lot of golf, which I normally do, so in the past couple days, I’ve tried to do a lot of that.

“There have been some playing conditions shots that I’ve got to knock a little bit of the rust off, but all in all I’m excited about the plan that the last 10 weeks has been, and I’ve got a really exciting stretch of golf coming up.”

