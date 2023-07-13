Scottish Open: Oban’s Robert MacIntyre thinks relaxed approach to practise paid off on day one; Aberdeen’s David Law on ‘nice’ moment of hitting first tee shot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Scottish Open: Oban’s Robert MacIntyre thinks relaxed approach to practise paid off on day one; Aberdeen’s David Law on ‘nice’ moment of hitting first tee shot

MacIntyre opened with a three-under-par 67 at The Renaissance Club, while Law a double-bogey on 18 meant Law had to settle for a level-par 70.

By Andy Skinner
Robert MacIntyre in conversation with Jordan Spieth during the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: SNS
Robert MacIntyre in conversation with Jordan Spieth during the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: SNS

Robert MacIntyre insists his approach to the Genesis Scottish Open has been more relaxed than ever before.

MacIntyre opened with a three-under-par round of 67, with a birdie at the par-three ninth – his final hole – securing a strong start to the tournament at The Renaissance Club.

It leaves MacIntyre six shots behind leader Byeong Hun An from South Korea.

The Oban player spoke earlier this week about having previously put undue pressure on himself to perform at his home event.

MacIntyre finished tied fourth at last week’s Made in HimmerLand event in Denmark, having held a two-shot lead going into his final nine holes.

The 26-year-old feels getting off to a strong start shows he means business this week.

Robert MacIntyre in action during the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: Shutterstock.

MacIntyre said: “This week has probably been the least work I’ve ever done at a Scottish Open.

“I pitched up on Tuesday, warmed-up, played nine holes and then disappeared.

“On Wednesday, I did a bit of chipping after the pro-am.

“But other than that, I’m here to compete.

“You don’t compete on the range. You compete on the golf course.

“The first time I came here a few years ago, I didn’t fall in love with it.

“But it’s matured so much more now. The rough is up and the greens are taking shape. It’s just a good solid golf course now.”

Promising start but disappointing finish for Law

Aberdeen’s David Law finished level par on 70, finishing with a double bogey on the 18th.

Law, who was the first player to tee off at 7.15am, had been rapidly out of the blocks to move four-under-par in his first four holes – including an eagle at the third.

The 32-year-old remained level-headed despite letting go of his strong start.

Aberdeen’s David Law ahead of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: SNS.

Law said: “I got off to a fast start – but it was obviously not the finish I wanted.

“I played OK – I didn’t feel in particularly much trouble or anything like that.

“I wasn’t quite firing to be honest. If I got in at two-under I would have been pretty happy. It was a pretty disappointing finish, but not the end of the world.

“It was nice to hit the first shot, especially at a huge event like this at the Scottish Open. The 4am alarm in the morning wasn’t so nice, but it’s always nice to get out early and beat the pace of play so to speak.

“It was a really nice touch.”

Ferguson the leading Scot following opening round

Fellow Aberdonian Richie Ramsay finished one-over-par on 71, after recording two bogeys in his final three holes.

Glasgow’s Ewen Ferguson is the leading Scot after one round, with an impressive four-under-par round of 66.

Ewen Ferguson during the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: Shutterstock.

Ferguson knows there is still a long way to go, however, and he said: “I think I did very well. I think coming out in your home Open and birdieing the first two holes is quite impressive with the front nine I had, which was the back nine.

“I knew at some point in links golf in a round you’re going to have a wee point where you need to stick in and really grind, and it came, and I knew this was the point. I said to my caddie, it’s not going to be free flowing.

“We came to that point of the round, middle of the front nine, and I battled hard, managed to get a wee birdie in there and bogey at the last. But it’s four rounds of golf and see how I go the rest of the week.

“In links golf, the conditions are going to change and you’ll deal with different elements. It doesn’t set me up in any way.

Ewen Ferguson during the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: Shutterstock.

“I just start my new round and have a new game plan and new everything what I need to do.

“This round is done now. I’m happy with it.”

Kirkcaldy’s Connor Syme started with a two-under-par round of 68, while local player Grant Forrest, who is a Renaissance member, is a shot further back on one under.

