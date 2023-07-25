Golf: Huntly’s Rose Anderson reaches final in bid to defend Evening Express Champion of Champions senior ladies’ scratch crown

Huntly Golf Club’s Rose Anderson is just one win away from retaining the Evening Express Champion of Champions senior ladies’ scratch title.

Huntly member Rose booked her place in this year’s final after defeating Lynne Terry, of Newmachar, by 8&6 in the semi-finals.

Former Scotland international Rose had booked her place in the last four with a 5&4 home success against Rae Topping (Royal Tarlair).

Rose, who still enjoys working as a painter and decorator, said: “I’m delighted to reach the final again.

“I started the year playing well then had some monster scores, and I think it all depends on how busy I am at work.

“My games with Rae and Lynne were both at Huntly and that was an advantage as it can be a tricky course for away players.”

Rose defeated Stonehaven’s Wilma Lawrence by 4&3 in last year’s final at Kemnay and will now line up in this year’s gala finals day at Banchory on Sunday, September 17.

Meanwhile, there are two local derbies in the inaugural Champion of Champions senior ladies’ handicap tournament.

Newmachar’s Sheila McNaught will entertain Inverurie’s Freda Macpherson in the first semi-final, while Westhill’s Linda McNaughton will host Karen Thow (Hazlehead) in the other semi.

Aberdein Considine are sponsoring the Champion of Champions for a seventh successive year.

The property, legal and financial service firm are again investing £2,400 towards the competitions, which will reach their conclusion at Banchory on Sunday, September 17.

EVENING EXPRESS/ABERDEIN CONSIDINE CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS SENIOR LADIES’ SCRATCH SECTION

ROUND ONE RESULT

Wilma Catto (13) Kemnay lost to Gail Christie (8) Banchory 4&3.

QUARTER-FINALS

Gail Christie (8) Banchory beat Kay Ross (9) Inverurie 6&5.

Lynne Terry (13) beat Muriel Barnes (23) Turriff 7&6.

Rose Anderson (8) Defending champion from Huntly beat Rae Topping (17) Royal Tarlair 5&4.

Karen Stalker (10) (Cruden Bay) v Pamela Fraser (10) Peterculter.

SEMI-FINALS (To be played by Monday, August 21)

Karen Stalker (10) (Cruden Bay) or Pamela Fraser (10) Peterculter v Gail Christie (8) Banchory.

Rose Anderson (8) Defending champion from Huntly beat Lynne Terry (13) Newmachar 8&6.

EVENING EXPRESS/ABERDEIN CONSIDINE CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS SENIOR LADIES’ HANDICAP SECTION

ROUND ONE RESULT

Angela Mans (24) Kemnay lost to Kay Law (24) Kintore at the 21st.

QUARTER-FINALS

Freda MacPherson (15) Inverurie beat Joyce Wood (23) Royal Tarlair at the 19th.

Linda McNaughton (21) Westhill beat Kay Law (24) Kintore 3&2.

Sheila McNaught (18) Newmachar beat Kathleen Esslemont (12) Cruden Bay 3&2.

Karen Thow (15) Hazlehead beat Elizabeth Johnston (33) Insch 4&2.

SEMI-FINALS (to be played by Monday, August 21)

Sheila McNaught (18) Newmachar v Freda Macpherson (15) Inverurie.

Linda McNaughton (21) Westhill v Karen Thow (15) Hazlehead.

Handicap chip-in king Scott will be deposed after round three loss

Defending champion Scott Vass is out of this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions men’s handicap competition.

Strathlene member Scott lost by two holes at home to Shaun Anderson, of Longside, in the third round.

Two-handicapper Scott, 25, said: “I had a brilliant run over the last couple of years and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity of going to other courses and facing the challenges of usually giving shots away to my opponent.

“My dad Gary has just won the club championship at Strathlene for the eighth time at the age of 58, so he will be back in the Champion of Champions scratch tournament next year.

“I’m just delighted for him to get the chance to play in it again, because I know he enjoys the matchplay format, too.”

Vehicle technician Scott was crowned champion last year after chipping in for a winning birdie-two at the 18th at Kemnay to pip Andrew Shepherd, of Dunecht House, in the final.

EVENING EXPRESS/ABERDEIN CONSIDINE CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS GENTS’ HANDICAP SECTION

ROUND THREE RESULTS

Daniel Macrae (10) Auchmill beat Grant Duguid (6) Banchory 2&1.

Robert Duncan (6) Murcar Links beat Stuart Mitchell (14) Lumphanan 1 hole.

Colin Johnstone (3) Northern beat John Souter (7) Insch 2&1.

Bradley Neish (9) Duff House Royal beat Elliott Mason (10) Oldmeldrum 2&1.

Steven Yule (9) Tarland beat Malcolm Riach (5) Torphins 4&2.

George Sinclair (22) Alford lost to Grant James (7) Fraserburgh 8&6.

Scott Vass (2) Defending champion from Strathlene lost to Shaun Anderson (15) Longside 2 holes.

Fraser Strachan (7) Trump International beat Graeme Nicol (8) Peterhead 2 holes.

QUARTER-FINALS

Colin Johnstone (3) Northern v Shaun Anderson (15) Longside.

Grant James (7) beat Steven Yule (9) Tarland 2&1.

Daniel Macrae (10) v Fraser Strachan (7) Trump International.

Bradley Neish (9) Duff House Royal lost to Robert Duncan (6) Murcar Links 3&1.

Aberdeen Pennant League final four decided

It’s down to the last four in this year’s Aberdeen Pennant League.

Defending champions Royal Aberdeen booked their semi-final place after pipping Hazlehead on countback at the municipal course, while Newmachar edged out Banchory 3-2.

Deeside beat Bon Accord 3.5-1.5 on the same night that Murcar Links overcame Nigg Bay 5-0.

Royal Aberdeen, who defeated Banchory 5-0 in last year’s final, will now face Deeside in the first semi-final at Peterculter, while Murcar will take on Newmachar at Deeside.

Both matches are on Sunday, August 6, at noon.

The final is at Auchmill on Sunday, September 10.

HAZLEHEAD 2.5, ROYAL ABERDEEN 2.5

G Ingram, J Pirie halved with N Macandrew, C Leith; S Robertson, G Kennedy beat N Young, D Macandrew 3&2; D Elrick, B Robson lost to G Joss, P Moir 4&2; G Cheyne, R Fenwick lost to F McKenna, W Thompson 3&2; J Laing, S McDougall beat B Moir, N Stables 1 hole.

NEWMACHAR 3, BANCHORY 2

C Henderson, R Strachan lost to B Read, Rhys Sim 5&4; M Lawrence, M Smith beat M Vass, M Barnard 3&2; D McCormack, M Smith halved with J Gardiner, M Lawrence; C Dunbar, E Main halved with A Lindsay, F Bisset; A Giles, M Rae beat C Lindsay, B Milne 3&2.

DEESIDE 3.5, BON ACCORD 1.5

D Macklin, J Hall halved with G Somers, D Leslie; D Halliday, C Bruce lost to B Edmond, M Dunn 1 hole; R Evett, G Pennet beat N Mitchell, R Allerton 4&3; T Rennie, K Willox beat C Brechin, M Greig 3&2; J Bruce, H Charles beat M Edmond, P Coutts 2&1.

MURCAR LINKS 5, NIGG BAY 0

B Innes, L Vettese beat R Forbes, R Thomson 4&3; C Somers, E Macdonald beat T Ogston, S Bennett Jnr 1 hole; J Murray, G McInnes beat S Jamieson, R Nielsen 2&1; C Stewart, C Cowie beat Z Wood, R Hunter 2&1; I Galbraith, N McKinnon beat S Ross, K Daglish 4&3.