Golf: Huntly’s Rose Anderson reaches final in bid to defend Evening Express Champion of Champions senior ladies’ scratch crown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Golf: Huntly’s Rose Anderson reaches final in bid to defend Evening Express Champion of Champions senior ladies’ scratch crown

The competitions are coming to a head in the build-up to finals day at Banchory Golf Club on Sunday, September 17.

By Alan Brown
Rose Anderson of Huntly, winner of the senior ladies' scratch prize in the 2022 Evening Express Champion of Champions. Image: Jasperimage.
Rose Anderson of Huntly, winner of the senior ladies' scratch prize in the 2022 Evening Express Champion of Champions. Image: Jasperimage.

Huntly Golf Club’s Rose Anderson is just one win away from retaining the Evening Express Champion of Champions senior ladies’ scratch title.

Huntly member Rose booked her place in this year’s final after defeating Lynne Terry, of Newmachar, by 8&6 in the semi-finals.

Former Scotland international Rose had booked her place in the last four with a 5&4 home success against Rae Topping (Royal Tarlair).

Rose, who still enjoys working as a painter and decorator, said: “I’m delighted to reach the final again.

“I started the year playing well then had some monster scores, and I think it all depends on how busy I am at work.

“My games with Rae and Lynne were both at Huntly and that was an advantage as it can be a tricky course for away players.”

Rose defeated Stonehaven’s Wilma Lawrence by 4&3 in last year’s final at Kemnay and will now line up in this year’s gala finals day at Banchory on Sunday, September 17.

Rose Anderson at Huntly Golf Club. Image: Alan Brown.

Meanwhile, there are two local derbies in the inaugural Champion of Champions senior ladies’ handicap tournament.

Newmachar’s Sheila McNaught will entertain Inverurie’s Freda Macpherson in the first semi-final, while Westhill’s Linda McNaughton will host Karen Thow (Hazlehead) in the other semi.

Aberdein Considine are sponsoring the Champion of Champions for a seventh successive year.

The property, legal and financial service firm are again investing £2,400 towards the competitions, which will reach their conclusion at Banchory on Sunday, September 17.

EVENING EXPRESS/ABERDEIN CONSIDINE CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS SENIOR LADIES’  SCRATCH SECTION

ROUND ONE RESULT

Wilma Catto (13) Kemnay lost to Gail Christie (8) Banchory 4&3.

QUARTER-FINALS

Gail Christie (8) Banchory beat Kay Ross (9) Inverurie 6&5.

Lynne Terry (13) beat Muriel Barnes (23) Turriff 7&6.

Rose Anderson (8) Defending champion from Huntly beat Rae Topping (17) Royal Tarlair 5&4.

Karen Stalker (10) (Cruden Bay) v Pamela Fraser (10) Peterculter.

SEMI-FINALS (To be played by Monday, August 21)

Karen Stalker (10) (Cruden Bay) or Pamela Fraser (10) Peterculter v Gail Christie (8) Banchory.

Rose Anderson (8) Defending champion from Huntly beat Lynne Terry (13) Newmachar 8&6.

EVENING EXPRESS/ABERDEIN CONSIDINE CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS SENIOR LADIES’ HANDICAP SECTION

ROUND ONE RESULT

Angela Mans (24) Kemnay lost to Kay Law (24) Kintore at the 21st.

QUARTER-FINALS

Freda MacPherson (15) Inverurie beat Joyce Wood (23) Royal Tarlair at the 19th.

Linda McNaughton (21) Westhill beat Kay Law (24) Kintore 3&2.

Sheila McNaught (18) Newmachar beat Kathleen Esslemont (12) Cruden Bay 3&2.

Karen Thow (15) Hazlehead beat Elizabeth Johnston (33) Insch 4&2.

SEMI-FINALS (to be played by Monday, August 21)

Sheila McNaught (18) Newmachar v Freda Macpherson (15) Inverurie.

Linda McNaughton (21) Westhill v Karen Thow (15) Hazlehead.

Handicap chip-in king Scott will be deposed after round three loss

Defending champion Scott Vass is out of this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions men’s handicap competition.

Strathlene member Scott lost by two holes at home to Shaun Anderson, of Longside, in the third round.

Two-handicapper Scott, 25, said: “I had a brilliant run over the last couple of years and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity of going to other courses and facing the challenges of usually giving shots away to my opponent.

“My dad Gary has just won the club championship at Strathlene for the eighth time at the age of 58, so he will be back in the Champion of Champions scratch tournament next year.

“I’m just delighted for him to get the chance to play in it again, because I know he enjoys the matchplay format, too.”

Vehicle technician Scott was crowned champion last year after chipping in for a winning birdie-two at the 18th at Kemnay  to pip Andrew Shepherd, of Dunecht House, in the final.

EVENING EXPRESS/ABERDEIN CONSIDINE CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS GENTS’ HANDICAP SECTION

ROUND THREE RESULTS

Daniel Macrae (10) Auchmill beat Grant Duguid (6) Banchory 2&1.

Robert Duncan (6) Murcar Links beat Stuart Mitchell (14) Lumphanan 1 hole.

Colin Johnstone (3) Northern beat John Souter (7) Insch 2&1.

Bradley Neish (9) Duff House Royal beat Elliott Mason (10) Oldmeldrum 2&1.

Steven Yule (9) Tarland beat Malcolm Riach (5) Torphins 4&2.

George Sinclair (22) Alford lost to Grant James (7) Fraserburgh 8&6.

Scott Vass (2) Defending champion from Strathlene lost to Shaun Anderson (15) Longside 2 holes.

Fraser Strachan (7) Trump International beat Graeme Nicol (8) Peterhead 2 holes.

QUARTER-FINALS

Colin Johnstone (3) Northern v Shaun Anderson (15) Longside.

Grant James (7) beat Steven Yule (9) Tarland 2&1.

Daniel Macrae (10) v Fraser Strachan (7) Trump International.

Bradley Neish (9) Duff House Royal lost to Robert Duncan (6) Murcar Links 3&1.

Aberdeen Pennant League final four decided

It’s down to the last four in this year’s Aberdeen Pennant League.

Defending champions Royal Aberdeen booked their semi-final place after pipping Hazlehead on countback at the municipal course, while Newmachar edged out Banchory 3-2.

Royal Aberdeen Golf Club’s Aberdeen Pennant League winners. Back, from left, Nick Macandrew, Don Macandrew, Blair Moir, Paul Moir, Fintan McKenna, Wayne Thompson, Dan Sim (match and handicap). Front, Barry Mitchell, Niall Young, Craig Leith and Grant Joss. Image: Alan Brown.

Deeside beat Bon Accord 3.5-1.5 on the same night that Murcar Links overcame Nigg Bay 5-0.

Royal Aberdeen, who defeated Banchory 5-0 in last year’s final, will now face Deeside in the first semi-final at Peterculter, while Murcar will take on Newmachar at Deeside.

Both matches are on Sunday, August 6, at noon.

The final is at Auchmill on Sunday, September 10.

HAZLEHEAD 2.5, ROYAL ABERDEEN 2.5

G Ingram, J Pirie halved with N Macandrew, C Leith; S Robertson, G Kennedy beat N Young, D Macandrew 3&2; D Elrick, B Robson lost to G Joss, P Moir 4&2; G Cheyne, R Fenwick lost to F McKenna, W Thompson 3&2; J Laing, S McDougall beat B Moir,  N Stables 1 hole.

NEWMACHAR 3, BANCHORY 2

C Henderson, R Strachan lost to B Read, Rhys Sim 5&4; M Lawrence, M Smith beat M Vass, M Barnard 3&2; D McCormack, M Smith halved with J Gardiner, M Lawrence; C Dunbar, E Main halved with A Lindsay, F Bisset; A Giles, M Rae beat C Lindsay, B Milne 3&2.

DEESIDE 3.5, BON ACCORD 1.5

D Macklin, J Hall halved with G Somers, D Leslie; D Halliday, C Bruce lost to B Edmond, M Dunn 1 hole; R Evett, G Pennet beat N Mitchell, R Allerton 4&3; T Rennie, K Willox beat C Brechin, M Greig 3&2; J Bruce, H Charles beat M Edmond, P Coutts 2&1.

MURCAR LINKS 5, NIGG BAY 0

B Innes, L Vettese beat R Forbes, R Thomson 4&3; C Somers, E Macdonald beat T Ogston, S Bennett Jnr 1 hole; J Murray, G McInnes beat S Jamieson, R Nielsen 2&1; C Stewart, C Cowie beat Z Wood, R Hunter 2&1; I Galbraith, N McKinnon beat S Ross, K Daglish 4&3.

 

More from Golf

Elgin?s Billy Devine is the new Scottish Boys' Amateur Champion for 2023. Image: Scottish Golf.
Elgin Golf Club's Billy Devine wins Scottish Boys' Amateur Championship - 'I could never…
Torphins' golfer Greig Hutcheon. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Torphins' Greig Hutcheon thriving on the Legends Tour as he gears up for…
Royal Dornoch is the first club to be chosen to host both championships at the same time.
Highland hopefuls gear up for Scottish Men's Amateur at Royal Dornoch and Tain
Bob MacIntyre was magnificent at the Scottish Open. Image: SNS
Stephen Gallacher: Why Bob MacIntyre is a nailed-on certainty for the Ryder Cup
The main scoreboard above the grandstand beside the 18th green at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. Image: Shutterstock.
Richie Ramsay: Challenging conditions can help Scottish contingent move into Open contention
Banchory youngsters, from left, Danny Noble, Dylan McKay, Lewis Duncan, Ben Pirie, Lyle Rogie, Rory Shepherd, Flynn Rogie and Fraser Johnstone with the Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant.
Banchory Golf Club claim maiden Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant title
Rory McIlroy with the Genesis Scottish Open trophy. Image: Shutterstock.
Rory McIlroy tips Robert MacIntyre to bounce back stronger after pipping Oban player to…
Robert MacIntyre and caddie Greg Milne on the 18th during day four of the Genesis Scottish Open. Image: SNS
Robert MacIntyre's dream of winning home event still remains after being pipped to Genesis…
Richie Ramsay during the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Richie Ramsay rallies like never before to make cut at Genesis Scottish Open;…
Rory McIlroy during the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: SNS
Rory McIlroy eager to defend Genesis Scottish Open lead in difficult predicted conditions