Two children spark two separate rescues on Glencoe within minutes of each other

Two children were rescued in separate call outs within minutes of each other in Glencoe.

A six-year-old boy became separated from his parents on 2812 feet high Beinn a’ Chrùlaiste.

They searched for him but called for help after about 40 desperate minutes.

Fortunately a party of walkers came across the lad and a member of Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team managed to re-unite the youngster with his parents, who were visitors to the area.

Meanwhile six members of Glencoe MRT headed to a family from Latvia on 3,770ft- high Bidean nam Bian.

“A mother and her nine-year-old daughter were a bit panicky high up at the summit,” said Brian Bathurst, deputy team leader of Glencoe MRT.

“We headed up to them but fortunately the Inverness-based coastguard search and rescue helicopter managed to pluck the family from the summit and take them to safety.”

It was the third call out on Sunday evening for Glencoe MRT, all within minutes of each other.

The other, the first of the day, involved a German tourist who got injured after taking a fall in the Lost Valley pass. He was stretchered off the hill by 14 members of Glencoe MRT who went to his aid.