Stonehaven senior champion ends Gothenburg Great’s Evening Express Champion of Champions bid

Neil Irvine has ended the run of Gothenburg Great John Hewitt in this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions Seniors tournament… in extra time.

Stonehaven senior champion Neil, 65, pipped John, who famously scored Aberdeen’s extra-time winner against Real Madrid in the European Cup Winners’ Cup final in 1983, at the 19th hole.

The victory was all the more stunning as Neil was two holes down with just three left to play.

Neil, who plays off 2.6, said: “I was always behind against John and really up against it standing on the 16th tee.

“But I won the next two holes and we halved the last.

“It was a really windy night and I managed to hit the green in regulation at the first extra hole.

“John’s ball came up short and he failed to get up and down while I managed to roll my putt close to the hole for a winning par four.

“I’ve enjoyed the competition and meeting other golfers from other clubs while I have been lucky enough to have played all my ties at home.

“I have won the Stonehaven senior club championship nine times but this is my first time in the Champion of Champions as it only started last year.”

Neil defeated Dunecht House’s Alistair Bean in his opening match after sinking a putt from off the green at the last ahead of overcoming Nigel Bennett (Torphins) by 5&3 in his second round tie.

Murcar Links‘ hopes of retaining the Senior title ended after John’s clubmate Iain Galbraith, the defending champion, was beaten at the 20th by Mike Singer at Turriff.

Mike said: “It was tight game. Iain was up for most of first nine holes.

“I managed to get to 3up through 14 holes only to lose the next two.

“We halved the 17th before I lost the last and we headed into extra holes.

“We halved the 19th in pars but I won at the 20th with a birdie while Iain missed his birdie opportunity.”

In another tight encounter, McDonald Ellon’s Brian Dunbar beat Andrew Ironside (Fraserburgh) at the third extra hole.

Evening Express/Aberdein Considine senior gents’ Champion of Champions scratch section

ROUND TWO TIES

Brian Dunbar (7) McDonald Ellon wo, David Buchan (6) Inverallochy scr.

Harry Yorston (8) Alford scr, Mike Singer (2) Turriff wo.

Andrew Ironside (2) Fraserburgh beat Gary Grant (5) Aboyne 6&5.

Iain Galbraith (0) Defending champion from Murcar Links beat Ian Angus (2) Duff House Royal 2&1.

John Hewitt (1) Murcar Links beat Michael Lynch (1) Newmachar 4&3.

Hugh Murdoch (3) Portlethen wo, Robert Gibb (7) Inverurie scr.

Neil Irvine (5) Stonehaven beat Nigel Bennett (8) Torphins 5&3.

Gavin Elrick (3) Hazlehead beat Eric Thomson (7) Oldmeldrum 7&6.

QUARTER-FINALS

Neil Irvine (5) Stonehaven beat John Hewitt (1) Murcar Links at the 19th.

Brian Dunbar (7) McDonald Ellon beat Andrew Ironside (2) Fraserburgh at the 21st.

Mike Singer (2) Turriff beat Iain Galbraith (scr) Defending champion from Murcar Links at the 20th.

Gavin Elrick (3) Hazlehead lost Hugh Murdoch (3) Portlethen 2&1.

SEMI-FINALS

(to be played by Monday, August 21)

Neil Irvine (5) Stonehaven v Hugh Murdoch (3) Portlethen.

Brian Dunbar (7) McDonald Ellon v Mike Singer (2) Turriff.

Aberdein Considine are again sponsoring the Champion of Champions finals to the tune of £2,400.

The property, legal and financial law firm are providing £200 to the winners, £100 to the runners-up and £50 to the semi-finalists.

A bright Spark

Scott Spark won the Under-18 Paul Lawrie North-east District Boys Championship at Kintore.

Newmachar member Scott carded a three-under-par 69 to beat James McLardy (Duff House Royal) and Cruden Bay’s Koby Buchan by four shots.

James was runner-up courtesy of a better back nine but he claimed the Under-16 section.

Scott went on to beat James 4&3 in the North-east District Matchplay final.

Evan Walker (Murcar Links) lifted the handicap title with a nett 71 off a handicap of three.

Newmachar’s Murray Porter was second on countback with a gross score of 87 off 16.

Banchory’s Ben Pirrie was third on 72 playing off six.

Kemnay edge Duff House

Kemnay won the Lyon Foursomes at Banchory after defeating Duff House Royal 1 by one hole in the final.

Fiona Pennie and Hannah Bycroft gave Kemnay a decisive one hole victory over Louise Anderson and Laura McLardy.

The second tie between Kemnay’s Lynn Tough and Yvonne Moir and Duff House’s Victoria Buchan and Kylah White ended all square.

Kemnay opened with 10-hole win over Banchory 2 before recording a one-hole quarter-final success over Murcar Links.

An eight-hole semi-final triumph against Aberdeen Ladies 1 booked Kemnay’s place in the final.

An ace day at Murcar

Two Murcar Links members had holes-in-one on the same day … on the same hole.

Ross Whyte aced the 162-yard fifth with a nine-iron while playing with his brother Bradley and Shaun Thomson.

Robert Bremner matched the achievement with an eight-iron when partnering Graeme McInnes.

Meanwhile, Matthew Mills won the men’s stableford tournament at the Royal Deeside Golf Week.

The Muckhart member carded a four-round aggregate of 153 off a handicap of nine over Aboyne, Banchory, Ballater and Braemar to top a field of 148 competitors.

Pumpherston’s Katrina Matson, who also played off nine, head a 112-strong entry to lift the ladies title on a 150 total.