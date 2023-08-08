Stonehaven senior champion ends Gothenburg Great’s Evening Express Champion of Champions bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven senior champion ends Gothenburg Great’s Evening Express Champion of Champions bid

Neil Irvine came from two holes down with three to play to defeat John Hewitt at the 19th hole

By Alan Brown
Neil Irvine defeated John Hewitt in this year's Evening Express Champion of Champions Seniors tournament.

Neil Irvine has ended the run of Gothenburg Great John Hewitt in this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions Seniors tournament… in extra time.

Stonehaven senior champion Neil, 65, pipped John, who famously scored Aberdeen’s extra-time winner against Real Madrid in the European Cup Winners’ Cup final in 1983, at the 19th hole.

The victory was all the more stunning as Neil was two holes down with just three left to play.

Neil, who plays off 2.6, said: “I was always behind against John and really up against it standing on the 16th tee.

“But I won the next two holes and we halved the last.

“It was a really windy night and I managed to hit the green in regulation at the first extra hole.

“John’s ball came up short and he failed to get up and down while I managed to roll my putt close to the hole for a winning par four.

“I’ve enjoyed the competition and meeting other golfers from other clubs while I have been lucky enough to have played all my ties at home.

“I have won the Stonehaven senior club championship nine times but this is my first time in the Champion of Champions as it only started last year.”

John Hewitt.

Neil defeated Dunecht House’s Alistair Bean in his opening match after sinking a putt from off the green at the last ahead of overcoming Nigel Bennett (Torphins) by 5&3 in his second round tie.

Murcar Links‘ hopes of retaining the Senior title ended after John’s clubmate Iain Galbraith, the defending champion, was beaten at the 20th by Mike Singer at Turriff.

Mike said: “It was tight game. Iain was up for most of first nine holes.

“I managed to get to 3up through 14 holes only to lose the next two.

“We halved the 17th before I lost the last and we headed into extra holes.

“We halved the 19th in pars but I won at the 20th with a birdie while Iain missed his birdie opportunity.”

In another tight encounter, McDonald Ellon’s Brian Dunbar beat Andrew Ironside (Fraserburgh) at the third extra hole.

Evening Express/Aberdein Considine senior gents’ Champion of Champions scratch section

ROUND TWO TIES

Brian Dunbar (7) McDonald Ellon wo, David Buchan (6) Inverallochy scr.

Harry Yorston (8) Alford scr, Mike Singer (2) Turriff wo.

Andrew Ironside (2) Fraserburgh beat Gary Grant (5) Aboyne 6&5.

Iain Galbraith (0) Defending champion from Murcar Links beat Ian Angus (2) Duff House Royal 2&1.

John Hewitt (1) Murcar Links beat Michael Lynch (1) Newmachar 4&3.

Hugh Murdoch (3) Portlethen wo, Robert Gibb (7) Inverurie scr.

Neil Irvine (5) Stonehaven beat Nigel Bennett (8) Torphins 5&3.

Gavin Elrick (3) Hazlehead beat Eric Thomson (7) Oldmeldrum 7&6.

QUARTER-FINALS

Neil Irvine (5) Stonehaven beat John Hewitt (1) Murcar Links at the 19th.

Brian Dunbar (7) McDonald Ellon beat Andrew Ironside (2) Fraserburgh at the 21st.

Mike Singer (2) Turriff beat Iain Galbraith (scr) Defending champion from Murcar Links at the 20th.

Gavin Elrick (3) Hazlehead lost Hugh Murdoch (3) Portlethen 2&1.

SEMI-FINALS

(to be played by Monday, August 21)

Neil Irvine (5) Stonehaven v Hugh Murdoch (3) Portlethen.

Brian Dunbar (7) McDonald Ellon v Mike Singer (2) Turriff.

Aberdein Considine are again sponsoring the Champion of Champions finals to the tune of £2,400.

The property, legal and financial law firm are providing £200 to the winners, £100 to the runners-up and £50 to the semi-finalists.

A bright Spark

Scott Spark won the Under-18  Paul Lawrie North-east District Boys Championship at Kintore.

Newmachar member Scott carded a three-under-par 69 to beat James McLardy (Duff House Royal) and Cruden Bay’s Koby Buchan by  four shots.

James was runner-up courtesy of a better back nine but he claimed the Under-16 section.

North-east District Assistant Junior Convenor Stephen Thomson with James McLardy, left, and Scott Spark.

Scott went on to beat James 4&3 in the North-east District Matchplay final.
Evan Walker (Murcar Links) lifted the handicap title with a nett 71 off a handicap of three.

Newmachar’s Murray Porter was second on countback with a gross score of 87 off 16.

Banchory’s Ben Pirrie was third on 72 playing off six.

Kemnay edge Duff House

Kemnay won the Lyon Foursomes at Banchory after defeating Duff House Royal 1 by one hole in the final.

Fiona Pennie and Hannah Bycroft gave Kemnay a decisive one hole victory over Louise Anderson and Laura McLardy.

From left, Yvonne Moir, Lynn Tough, Fiona Pennie and Hannah Bycroft from  Kemnay Golf Club.

The second tie between Kemnay’s Lynn Tough and Yvonne Moir and Duff House’s Victoria Buchan and Kylah White ended all square.

Kemnay opened with 10-hole win over Banchory 2 before recording a one-hole quarter-final success over Murcar Links.

An eight-hole semi-final triumph against Aberdeen Ladies 1 booked Kemnay’s place in the final.

An ace day at Murcar

Two Murcar Links members had holes-in-one on the same day … on the same hole.

Ross Whyte aced the 162-yard fifth with a nine-iron while playing with his brother Bradley and Shaun Thomson.

Robert Bremner matched the achievement with an eight-iron when partnering Graeme McInnes.

Meanwhile, Matthew Mills won the men’s stableford tournament at the Royal Deeside Golf Week.

The Muckhart member carded a four-round aggregate of 153 off a handicap of nine over Aboyne, Banchory, Ballater and Braemar to top a field of 148 competitors.

Pumpherston’s Katrina Matson, who also played off nine, head a 112-strong entry to lift the ladies title on a 150 total.

  • Auchmill have started a new initiative of hosting a 12-hole mixed senior individual open every Monday.The competition, which runs from 9am until 6pm, is open to players aged 60 and over on December 31, 2022.Cost is £5 for members and £10 for visitors.

    Play will be over the first, second, sixth, seventh, eighth, 10th, 11th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th.

    Booking can be made on 01224 714577 between 9am and noon or the clubhouse on 01224 715214 between 2-6pm.

    Auchmill have also opened their club tournaments, excluding scratch and handicap competitions, to include women this year.

