Home Sport Golf

David Law hopes Scottish Challenge at Newmachar can be springboard for second half of the season

The 32-year-old is playing in this week's Challenge Tour event in Aberdeenshire.

By Reporter
Aberdeen golfer David Law. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen golfer David Law. Image: Shutterstock.

David Law hopes a good performance at this week’s Farmfoods Scottish Challenge at Newmachar can set him up nicely for the second half of the DP World Tour season.

The 32-year-old says the Challenge Tour event has come at an ideal period during the DP World Tour’s mid-season break ahead of next week’s ISPS Handa World Invitational at Galgorm Castle in Northern Ireland.

The Aberdonian said: “With the scheduling, I haven’t played for three weeks.

“The timing of the tournament works out perfectly as it gives me an event before going to Northern Ireland.

“My coach Alan McCloskey and my caddie Max are up for the week so hopefully it is useful before an important stretch on the DP World Tour.

“I have been sponsored by Farmfoods my whole career and they sponsor this event.

“Five Star who promote and manage the event manage me so it made sense on all fronts.

“It’s nice to have a tournament on my doorstep that I can play and try to get match-sharp again ahead of next week.”

The field for this week’s event in Aberdeenshire includes Matteo Manassero, a four-time winner on the DP World Tour, 2018 Scottish Open winner Brandon Stone and 2018 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship winner Lucas Bjerregaard

Alex Fitzpatrick, younger brother of 2022 US Open champion Matt, will be looking to keep the momentum going after claiming his first Challenge Tour win at the British Challenge at St Mellion on Sunday.

The 24-year-old finished five shots ahead of the field on 12 under par to build upon his share of 17th place at the Open two weeks ago.

Aberdeen’s David Law at last months Genesis Scottish Open Image: SNS

Law, a previous winner of the Scottish Challenge when it was held at Spey Valley in 2018, said: “It’s a good field.

“There are quite a few guys playing this week who will be playing on the main tour in Northern Ireland next week.

“I had a walk around the course on Monday and it looks in great shape.

“It is going to be a good week.

“I have played Newmachar maybe a dozen times but I haven’t played a professional tournament there before.

“It is a nice golf course and you need to be quite tactical around it.

“It is not one where you are hitting lots of drivers.

“It is going to be quite windy this week but I still expect it to be quite low-scoring.

“You will need to be doing well with your wedges and putting well.”

Law’s best finish on the DP World Tour this season was a tied sixth placing at the Porsche European Open.

He added: “My game has been pretty good this season.

“In the big weeks I have had in the past, it has always been because I have had a big putting week.

“I just haven’t had that so far this season.

“I have been playing well tee to green and driving the ball better than ever.

“My iron play hasn’t been as good as it has been in the past but I have put distance on the tee and there is always a trade-off.

“I have put a lot of time and effort into sustaining the driving because that can be a real separator.

“The improvement in my driving has raised my ceiling but I need to get my iron play back to being a strong part of my game.

“If I can maintain my driving and improve my iron play and putting a little bit then the results will definitely come.”

 

