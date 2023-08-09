Banks o’ Dee’s Chris Antoniazzi on his stunning strike

Chris Antoniazzi says his stunner for Banks o’ Dee against Nairn is probably the best goal he has scored.

The midfielder rounded off the Aberdeen outfit’s 3-0 victory at Spain Park on Saturday by netting from 40 yards.

Antoniazzi, 23, said: “It was a big clearance from Jevan Anderson and the Nairn goalie (Dylan MacLean) mis-hit his kick when he came out to clear.

“I didn’t have much time to think, because it came to me pretty fast, but when I took my first touch I saw he was pretty far off the line.

“It was on my left foot, and I thought: ‘why not?’ It was the last minute and if I’d missed it wouldn’t really have mattered.

What the people want, the people get. pic.twitter.com/qd8239XoMF — Banks o' Dee FC (@banksodee_fc) August 7, 2023

“When I hit it I knew right away it wouldn’t go wide, but it went pretty much as high as it could, so I did wonder if it might bounce over the goal.

“Luckily, it crept under the bar and it’s probably the best goal I’ve scored.

“Other than my first goal in senior football when I was on loan at Montrose from Aberdeen, there aren’t many goals that stick out really.

“So that would probably be my favourite goal or the best one I’ve scored.”

Strong start from Dee

Antoniazzi has helped Banks o’ Dee start the Breedon Highland League season with two wins out of two.

Having signed from Elgin City permanently in March, the former Aberdeen, Montrose, Cove Rangers, Forfar Athletic and Formartine United man is enjoying the opportunity he has been given at Spain Park.

He added: “I would say Banks o’ Dee feels like home, it’s a good club.

“I’ve known a lot of the boys for a lot of my life through school or football.

“Josh Winton (co-manager) was one of my coaches at under-9s or under-10s when I played for Albion, and I’ve known Paul Lawson (co-manager) a while as well.

“I definitely feel settled.

“I’ve dotted around a few clubs and haven’t been able to fully break into a team and start most weeks, but so far I’ve done that at Banks o’ Dee and hopefully it can continue.”