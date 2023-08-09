Banks o’ Dee’s Chris Antoniazzi on his stunning strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banks o’ Dee’s Chris Antoniazzi on his stunning strike

The 23-year-old scored a spectacular long-range goal against Nairn County at the weekend.

By Callum Law
Chris Antoniazzi says his stunner for Banks o’ Dee against Nairn is probably the best goal he has scored.

The midfielder rounded off the Aberdeen outfit’s 3-0 victory at Spain Park on Saturday by netting from 40 yards.

Antoniazzi, 23, said: “It was a big clearance from Jevan Anderson and the Nairn goalie (Dylan MacLean) mis-hit his kick when he came out to clear.

“I didn’t have much time to think, because it came to me pretty fast, but when I took my first touch I saw he was pretty far off the line.

“It was on my left foot, and I thought: ‘why not?’ It was the last minute and if I’d missed it wouldn’t really have mattered.

“When I hit it I knew right away it wouldn’t go wide, but it went pretty much as high as it could, so I did wonder if it might bounce over the goal.

“Luckily, it crept under the bar and it’s probably the best goal I’ve scored.

“Other than my first goal in senior football when I was on loan at Montrose from Aberdeen, there aren’t many goals that stick out really.

“So that would probably be my favourite goal or the best one I’ve scored.”

Strong start from Dee

Antoniazzi has helped Banks o’ Dee start the Breedon Highland League season with two wins out of two.

Having signed from Elgin City permanently in March, the former Aberdeen, Montrose, Cove Rangers, Forfar Athletic and Formartine United man is enjoying the opportunity he has been given at Spain Park.

He added: “I would say Banks o’ Dee feels like home, it’s a good club.

“I’ve known a lot of the boys for a lot of my life through school or football.

“Josh Winton (co-manager) was one of my coaches at under-9s or under-10s when I played for Albion, and I’ve known Paul Lawson (co-manager) a while as well.

“I definitely feel settled.

“I’ve dotted around a few clubs and haven’t been able to fully break into a team and start most weeks, but so far I’ve done that at Banks o’ Dee and hopefully it can continue.”

Conversation