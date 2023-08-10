South African Casey Jarvis finishes in style to share the lead at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

South African Casey Jarvis finishes in style to share the lead at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge

The 20-year-old, who is leading the Challenge Tour order of merit, shot a six-under-par 65 to end the day tied at the top alongside Sweden’s Christofer Blomstrand.

By Danny Law
South African Casey Jarvis shot an opening round of 65 at Newmachar. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
South African Casey Jarvis shot an opening round of 65 at Newmachar. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Casey Jarvis showed why he is being tipped for a very promising future after setting the pace at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge at Newmachar.

The 20-year-old, who is leading the Challenge Tour order of merit, shot a six-under-par 65 to end the day tied at the top of the leaderboard alongside Sweden’s Christofer Blomstrand.

Jarvis had racked up three birdies and as many bogeys before his round exploded into life with an eagle two at the 14th which sparked a closing run of four birdies on the spin.

The South African, who was the Sunshine Tour rookie of the year for 2022-23, has already picked up a win on the Challenge Tour at the Euram Bank Open and runner-up finishes at the Czech Challenge and the Copenhagen Challenge.

He said: “For the eagle, I had 141 yards in from the middle of the fairway. The wind suited me. It was a left flag and my shape is a draw.

“I drew it in there pretty nicely.

“I couldn’t see the flag but my mum and dad were cheering so I knew it was in.

“I wasn’t playing well before that and I just fed off that.

“I hadn’t seen my parents for four months so it has been great seeing them again.

“They came to watch me last week (at the British Challenge) as well.

“I think they are pretty happy with how things are going. I certainly hope so.

“They have supported me since I was very young so it is nice to be able to show them that the hard work is paying off.

“It was a pleasing round. It started off a bit shaky but I finished really strong.”

South African golfer Casey Jarvis made a fast start at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge. Image: Five Star Sports Agency.

The South African is playing on the DP World Tour next week when he tees up in the ISPS Handa World Invitational at Galgorm Castle.

And with the Challenge Tour number one firmly on track to graduate to the main tour, Jarvis hopes it will be useful experience ahead of next season.

He said: “I am really looking forward to next week.

“I’m delighted to be in the field and it looks like it is going to be good fun.

“The Challenge Tour is a really strong tour and it is going to be really beneficial when you are playing against the best players from across Europe.

“It has been really helpful to play different golf courses and on different types of grass.

“The course at Newmachar is unbelievable.

“It is not what I expected at the beginning of the week.

“I expected it to be a parkland course when I saw the trees but it has links type of grass and a links firmness to it. It’s a really good course.”

Joint leader Blomstrand, who sits 46th in the Challenge Tour’s order of merit, had a bogey-free 65 with three birdies on the front nine and the same coming home.

Seven players sit one shot off the lead including Aberdeen’s David Law and Glasgow’s Calum Fyfe.

Aussie Jordan Zunic, Tomas Gouveia from Portugal, Frenchman Jerome Lando-Casanova, Swede Jesper Svensson and Northern Ireland’s Jonathan Caldwell also opened with rounds of 66.

Dominic Foos, Jack McDonald and Lee Slatery are well-placed on four under.

New putter helps David Law hit the birdie trail at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge

More from Golf

Aberdeen golfer David Law in action at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge. Image: Five Star Sports Agency.
New putter helps David Law hit the birdie trail at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club - who are one of the few clubs keeping memberships at the same price. Image: Alan Brown
Embattled Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club must fill £45k cash hole by September or face failing…
Justin Thomas missed out on a FedEx Cup play-off place. Image PA
Stephen Gallacher: Why I expect Justin Thomas will face Europe in the Ryder Cup…
Paul Lawrie in action at the 2023 Senior Open Championship at Royal Porthcawl. Image: Press Association.
Paul Lawrie hopes north-east golf fans take advantage of two top events in the…
Aberdeen golfer David Law. Image: Shutterstock.
David Law hopes Scottish Challenge at Newmachar can be springboard for second half of…
Neil Irvine defeated John Hewitt in this year's Evening Express Champion of Champions Seniors tournament.
Stonehaven senior champion ends Gothenburg Great's Evening Express Champion of Champions bid
South African Casey Jarvis finishes in style to share the lead at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge
Top seed Cameron Adam wins Scottish Amateur in style at Royal Dornoch
Course designer Bill Coore shows people around the planned site.
Coul Links: community group claims NatureScot objection is 'unfair, unjustified and inaccurate'
A colour aerial view of par of the Royal Dornoch championship course
The post-war make-over that transformed golf at Royal Dornoch
Alex Cejka (left) walks on the ninth fairway during day four of the Senior Open at Royal Porthcawl. Image: PA.
Stephen Gallacher: Senior Open mayhem was mesmerising