Actor James Nesbitt tells north-east public to come out for European Legends Tour golf event – as full list of celebrities taking part revealed

Actor James Nesbitt has encouraged the Aberdeenshire public to attend next week’s Staysure PGA Seniors Championship – as he prepares to tee it up with other big names in the wapp Celebrity Series.

The 58-year-old, who made his name in TV shows like Cold Feet and Murphyâ€™s Law, before going to further acclaim in drama the Missing, as well as starring in Peter Jacksonâ€™s blockbuster Hobbit trilogy, has been in the north-east in recent days getting an early look at Trump International Golf Links.

Before returning to the championship course for next week’s golf extravaganza, Nesbitt – a wapp Celebrity Series regular at European Legends Tour events – said: “I’m not going to challenge any scoreboards – but it’s great to have the opportunity.

“This place is fantastic, and people should come out to see it, because there’s so much room and you’ve got amazing access as well.

“It’s not like you’re far away from the actual action.

“I’ve played in the wapp Celebrity Series a few times now and it’s great. You get to see really good golfers – and you get to see some really bad golfers!

“It’s a wonderful day out and it’s good for the family as well. It’s a good introduction to golf for people, as you get to have a laugh and enjoy it.”

Asked to name the best celebrity golfers taking part in Wednesday’s 18-hole challenge – before they give way to some of the world’s best senior professionals later in the week – Nesbitt pointed to Boyzone’s Keith Duffy and former Westlife star Brian McFadden.

However, he said ex-England rugby player Mike Tindall can also “hit the ball a long way”, but questioned his accuracy.

Big list of celebrities to descend on Trump International Golf Links

Other famous faces set to arrive at Menie Estate, near Balmedie, to play in the wapp Celebrity Series event are football legends Gianfranco Zola, Gordon Strachan, Teddy Sheringham and Roberto Di Matteo, as well as other sports stars, including rugby’s Gavin Hastings and Jonathan Davies.

Scotland’s Olympic gold medal-winning curler Eve Muirhead, Olympic athletics medallist Kriss Akabusi, cricket’s James Anderson and Steve Harmison, former F1 world champion Damon Hill, legendary jockey AP McCoy and Scottish snooker icon Stephen Hendry are also slated to take to the links.

Newsreader Dan Walker and DJ Locksmith, from band Rudimental, and Genesis guitarist Mike Rutherford are due to take part, too.

Nesbitt: Course stands up against world’s best tracks

Having had two rounds at Trump International Golf Links this week, and having got a leg up on his competitors as a result, actor Nesbitt described the course in Aberdeenshire as “sensational”.

He said:Â “I’d heard quite a lot about it and been up this way before, but never played here – but it’s just fantastic.

“What was great was getting the opportunity to play it for the second time because then you really appreciate it.

“It’s beautiful, we’ve been lucky with the weather, great staff, amazing greens and a wonderful, different character to every hole. It’s perfection.

“I’m a Portrush member, so I know good golf courses – but it feels old, feels like it’s in the right traditions of golf, but it’s just so beautifully manicured, so well looked after, without being false. It’s true.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play Cypress Point, Pebble (Beach), Portrush, County Down, and St Andrews – this stands up to everything.”

Nesbitt caveated his review of the Aberdeenshire track – designed by Dr Martin Hawtree – by saying finding the rough was “death”, adding: “My favourite hole was the third – because I birdied it!”