Megan Keith proud of World Athletics Championship debut after falling short in efforts to reach women’s 5,000m final

Megan Keith was unable to claim a place in the final of the women’s 5,000m event at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Inverness athlete Keith’s time of 15:21.94sec in the first heat saw her finish in 14th place, with only the top eight progressing to Saturday’s medal event.

Keith was making her debut at the World Championships, having qualified with a personal best 14:56.98sec at the London Diamond League last month.

Latvia’s Agate Caune set the pace for the bulk of the race, with Keith at one point leading the chase in pursuit of the youngster.

Caune eventually progressed in fourth place, with Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet leading the way with a time of 14:57.70sec.

In an interview with Scottish Athletics following the race, Keith said: “It was a bit of a whirlwind. It was everything I have been told a Championship entails, so I feel like I need a few minutes to think it over and soak it up.

“It was like nothing I have ever experienced in a race before.

“I was trying to conserve energy the best I could, but there was so much chopping, changing and swaying in the lanes that I think I spent as much time moving sideways as I did moving forward.

“I had a go pushing on at one point, but I think I just left it too late to make an impact.

“I’m happy and proud of how I did.

“This has been an incredible learning experience. I’m looking forward to my break from racing and training now, but I will need to sit down and think about what I’m taking on to next year from it.

“It has just been an incredible stepping stone.”