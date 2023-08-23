Megan Keith proud of World Athletics Championship debut after falling short in efforts to reach women’s 5,000m final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Megan Keith proud of World Athletics Championship debut after falling short in efforts to reach women’s 5,000m final

Inverness athlete Keith qualified for the event in Budapest at the London Diamond League last month.

By Andy Skinner
Megan Keith at the London Diamond League in July 2023. Image: Shutterstock.
Megan Keith at the London Diamond League in July 2023. Image: Shutterstock.

Megan Keith was unable to claim a place in the final of the women’s 5,000m  event at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Inverness athlete Keith’s time of 15:21.94sec in the first heat saw her finish in 14th place, with only the top eight progressing to Saturday’s medal event.

Keith was making her debut at the World Championships, having qualified with a personal best 14:56.98sec at the London Diamond League last month.

Megan Keith of Great Britain after the Women’s 5000m during The London Athletics Meet at the London Stadium. Image: PA.

Latvia’s Agate Caune set the pace for the bulk of the race, with Keith at one point leading the chase in pursuit of the youngster.

Caune eventually progressed in fourth place, with Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet leading the way with a time of 14:57.70sec.

In an interview with Scottish Athletics following the race, Keith said: “It was a bit of a whirlwind. It was everything I have been told a Championship entails, so I feel like I need a few minutes to think it over and soak it up.

“It was like nothing I have ever experienced in a race before.

“I was trying to conserve energy the best I could, but there was so much chopping, changing and swaying in the lanes that I think I spent as much time moving sideways as I did moving forward.

“I had a go pushing on at one point, but I think I just left it too late to make an impact.

“I’m happy and proud of how I did.

“This has been an incredible learning experience. I’m looking forward to my break from racing and training now, but I will need to sit down and think about what I’m taking on to next year from it.

“It has just been an incredible stepping stone.”

Conversation