Paul Lawrie hopes Staysure PGA Seniors Championship has found a new home at Trump International Links

By Danny Law
Paul Lawrie in action at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Paul Lawrie in action at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Paul Lawrie hopes the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship has found a new home at Trump International Links.

The Martin Hawtree-designed course was well-received by the players at the Legends Tour’s flagship tournament, the biggest event to be staged at the course since opening in 2012.

Englishman Peter Baker stormed to a six-shot victory to pick up his third win of the season.

It is expected that the Legends Tour event will return to the venue next year.

Lawrie, who finished tied 16th on four over after a final round of 73, said: “I assume the tournament has been a huge success for the Legends Tour.

“There were more people here watching than I thought there would be.

“Sometimes when we have golf events up here they don’t always come out but we have had a lot of people walking down the fairways this week.

“They have been able to get some nice pictures with big crowds so I’m sure it will look great on the television.

“Every player loves the course and thinks it is amazing – which it is.

“We all knew that because we have played it but the players who hadn’t played it before didn’t know what they were coming to.

“Everyone has been raving about the course.”

The 1999 Open champion believes holding a bigger event on Trump International Links could be too challenging.

He said: “I don’t know what they are thinking but I don’t think you can play a much bigger event than this on it.

“If you have 30,000, 40,000 or 50,000 people around here, where do they go?

“I don’t know if that is what the second course is about and maybe building it more spectator friendly.

“Anything bigger than this you would struggle but at this level it has worked well.

“I don’t know if it will be back here next year but hopefully they can come back because it is great to play a tournament at home when you can stay in your own bed.”

This was the biggest event to be held at Trump International Links to date. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Lawrie, who will next tee up at the Farmfoods European Masters in La Manga in November, admitted he struggled to find top gear over the weekend.

He said: “I played alright over the first two days but didn’t hole any putts.

“At the weekend, I played terrible. My ball striking wasn’t good at all.

“I’m not expecting to be Rory McIlroy out there but some of my shots weren’t great.

“I have been working hard but this week I struggled with alignment.

“It is really tough to hit the ball straight when that is out.”

Euan McIntosh and Andrew Oldcorn finished top Scots in tied ninth position on level par for the tournament.

Torphins’ Greig Hutcheon finished 13th on two-over following a closing round of 76.

