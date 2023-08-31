Calum Scott relishing opportunity to follow in family footsteps ahead of Walker Cup debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calum Scott relishing opportunity to follow in family footsteps ahead of Walker Cup debut

Nairn golfer Scott will emulate his brother Sandy by representing Great Britain and Ireland in the event, which takes place in St Andrews this weekend.

By Andy Skinner
Calum Scott. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Calum Scott will not have to look far for inspiration when he makes his Walker Cup debut at St Andrews this weekend.

Scott, from Nairn, will follow in the footsteps of his brother Sandy by representing Great Britain and Ireland in the biennial event against United States.

Sandy was in the GB&I side which competed at Royal Liverpool in 2019, and despite United States ultimately winning the tournament he made a major impact by winning both singles matches he played.

He was picked for the subsequent tournament in Florida two years later, but was forced to withdraw due to a wrist injury.

Scott cherishes fond memories of watching his brother in action on the highest amateur stage, with the 20-year-old relishing the opportunity to follow his lead.

He said: “My whole family was there. We were all watching. Obviously I had aspirations of doing what he’s doing.

Sandy Scott. Image: PA

“He was at the top of his game. He had just come off a win at Pebble Beach that week and then went straight to the Walker Cup.

“He was playing well against the Americans, being part of that GB&I Walker Cup team.

“Being able to watch him win two out of two singles was pretty cool.

“I remember I think he gave me a towel or something and I hung it up in my room, and it’s still there to this day.

“I told myself I wanted to make that team, and I’m sitting here now. I’m very thankful that all that’s paid off.

“That was amazing being there with my family watching him, and it was a special moment.”

Scott not intimidated by American challenge

Although captain Stuart Wilson admits his GB&I team go into the tournament as underdogs, Scott is adamant his side have nothing to fear.

He added: “I wouldn’t say it intimidates us. It’s a completely different game over here.

“We’ve all played golf everywhere in the world.

“I think anyone on their A game, from the GB&I side to the U.S. side, it’s anyone’s game.

“It’s also match-play, so that’s different from stroke-play.

“I think you can play as well as you want and sometimes lose, and sometimes it goes your way.

Calum Scott. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“I don’t think the rankings really matter for this, especially being at St Andrews.

“It’s anyone’s game, and I think the winning team is the team that holes the most putts. That’s it.”

Scott insists he would relish the opportunity to come up against Gordon Sargent, who is the top-ranked amateur golfer in the world at present.

Scott added: “I’ve played with Gordon a couple times in college, so obviously I know how long he is. I think everyone in the college scene in America knows how long he is.

“He’s a great player. He’s number one in the world, so it would be great to play him in singles.

“I would love that match. I’d love any match, but it would be cool to play him at the home of golf.”

