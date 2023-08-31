Calum Scott relishing opportunity to follow in family footsteps ahead of Walker Cup debut

Calum Scott will not have to look far for inspiration when he makes his Walker Cup debut at St Andrews this weekend.

Scott, from Nairn, will follow in the footsteps of his brother Sandy by representing Great Britain and Ireland in the biennial event against United States.

Sandy was in the GB&I side which competed at Royal Liverpool in 2019, and despite United States ultimately winning the tournament he made a major impact by winning both singles matches he played.

When the @WalkerCup came to Nairn in 1999. Do you recognise any of the players in these photos? Wishing the best of luck to all players at this week's event at @TheHomeofGolf, including Nairn member Calum Scott, who will represent Team GB&I.#WalkerCup | @RandA pic.twitter.com/sUUazpiOA6 — Nairn Golf Club (@NairnGolfClub) August 29, 2023

He was picked for the subsequent tournament in Florida two years later, but was forced to withdraw due to a wrist injury.

Scott cherishes fond memories of watching his brother in action on the highest amateur stage, with the 20-year-old relishing the opportunity to follow his lead.

He said: “My whole family was there. We were all watching. Obviously I had aspirations of doing what he’s doing.

“He was at the top of his game. He had just come off a win at Pebble Beach that week and then went straight to the Walker Cup.

“He was playing well against the Americans, being part of that GB&I Walker Cup team.

“Being able to watch him win two out of two singles was pretty cool.

“I remember I think he gave me a towel or something and I hung it up in my room, and it’s still there to this day.

“I told myself I wanted to make that team, and I’m sitting here now. I’m very thankful that all that’s paid off.

“That was amazing being there with my family watching him, and it was a special moment.”

Scott not intimidated by American challenge

Although captain Stuart Wilson admits his GB&I team go into the tournament as underdogs, Scott is adamant his side have nothing to fear.

He added: “I wouldn’t say it intimidates us. It’s a completely different game over here.

“We’ve all played golf everywhere in the world.

“I think anyone on their A game, from the GB&I side to the U.S. side, it’s anyone’s game.

“It’s also match-play, so that’s different from stroke-play.

“I think you can play as well as you want and sometimes lose, and sometimes it goes your way.

“I don’t think the rankings really matter for this, especially being at St Andrews.

“It’s anyone’s game, and I think the winning team is the team that holes the most putts. That’s it.”

Scott insists he would relish the opportunity to come up against Gordon Sargent, who is the top-ranked amateur golfer in the world at present.

Scott added: “I’ve played with Gordon a couple times in college, so obviously I know how long he is. I think everyone in the college scene in America knows how long he is.

“He’s a great player. He’s number one in the world, so it would be great to play him in singles.

“I would love that match. I’d love any match, but it would be cool to play him at the home of golf.”