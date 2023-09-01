Walker Cup: Great Britain and Ireland ready to end USA dominance of biennial tussle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Walker Cup: Great Britain and Ireland ready to end USA dominance of biennial tussle

GB&I captain Stuart Wilson ready to get down to battle after a long week of preparations.

By Danny Law
Mark Power, Calum Scott, Liam Nolan, James Ashfield and Connor Graham of Great Britain and Ireland pose on the Swilcan Bridge during a practice round prior to the Walker Cup at St Andrews. (Photo by Ross Parker/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)
Great Britain and Ireland captain Stuart Wilson believes his side are ready as they attempt to end the United States’ winning run in the biennial contest.

The Americans are bidding to win the match for the fourth time on the spin following wins at Seminole in 2021, Royal Liverpool in 2019 and Los Angeles Country Club in 2017.

Great Britain and Ireland have won only two of the previous nine matches – at Royal Lytham and St Annes in 2015 and at Royal Aberdeen in 2011.

There are two Scots in the home side with Nairn’s Calum Scott and 16-year-old Connor Graham teeing up against the USA.

Wilson is pleased with his side’s preparation ahead of the match getting under way at The Old Course at St Andrews on Saturday morning.

He said: “The team has done a fantastic job this week of preparing.

“It’s been a long week.

“I don’t think there’s many weeks like this in the golfing calendar when there’s so much preparation, but we had our two practice rounds early in the week and then we had a little break over to Kingsbarns, which was a bit more of a social, relaxed day, and then rounding them up Thursday and Friday here for the official practice days.

“Preparations have gone well, and the guys are all playing well, which is great to see.

“Playing well and practising creates a nice situation but a difficult situation as well.

“It has given us a little bit of a headache as to pairings and obviously we’ve got to leave two players out each of the first three sessions so the guys have made my job difficult by deciding who to leave out.”

Close-knit group eager to shine

Wilson says the close bond between the players will hopefully make selecting pairings an easier process.

He said: “We’ve tried to look at it in a bit of depth but the way the Old Course is set up, it’s with a par-3 on the front that’s even and a par-3 on the back that’s odd, and vice versa with the par-5s.

“So if they’re playing regulation golf, everybody is going to be doing the same amount of putting, and it’s the same coming in or going out.

“If you’re a strong wedge player, 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 are your holes, and then on the back it’s 10, 12, 14, 16, 18.

“We do a bit of matching with personalities but we’ve probably got 10 personalities here and we’ve looked at the pairings, we’ve done a lot of the numbers and stats but I don’t think we could have done any better of a job than actually putting 10 balls in a hat and pulling them out. The team is that close-knit which is great.”

His American counterpart Mike McCoy expects a close match at the Old Course.

McCoy, who is captaining the United States of America for the first time in the match but played in the 2015 defeat, said: “I think we all know that we’re expecting a very competitive match. We certainly know they’re familiar with the golf course.

“I played on a losing team over here, so that’s sort of scorched into my mind. We had a good team and got beat pretty handily.

“I don’t think anybody is taking it for granted. We really are prepared for a tough match. I don’t think anybody is complacent.

“These guys are all competitors, and I think they’re ready to go.”

The match is played over two days with 18 singles matches and eight foursomes matches.

Calum Scott relishing opportunity to follow in family footsteps ahead of Walker Cup debut

 

