Calum Scott and Carmen Griffiths to represent Scotland at World Amateur Team Championships

Nairn’s Calum Scott and Aboyne golfer Carmen Griffiths have been selected by Scottish Golf for the upcoming World Amateur Team Championships.

The tournament is being staged in Abu Dhabi, marking the first time it has taken place in the middle-east.

The 33rd Men’s Championship for the Eisenhower Trophy will be held from 18 – 21 October, while the 30th Women’s Championship for the Espirito Santo Trophy will be held from 25 – 28 October.

Next month’s event involves 72 holes of stroke play competition with each competing country fielding teams of two or three players with the two lowest scores counting per round.

Griffiths has already won the Scottish Women’s Amateur Championship this season, while Scott comes into the event fresh from representing Great Britain and Ireland at the Walker Cup last weekend.

Scott will be joined by Blairgowrie’s Connor Graham and Gregor Tait of Aldeburgh in the men’s team, while joining Griffiths in the women’s team are Milngavie player Lorna McClymont and Hannah Darling of Broomieknowe.