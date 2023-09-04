Calum Scott and Carmen Griffiths to represent Scotland at World Amateur Team Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calum Scott and Carmen Griffiths to represent Scotland at World Amateur Team Championships

The tournament will take place in Abu Dhabi next month.

By Andy Skinner
Connor Graham of Great Britain and Ireland is congratulated by Calum Scott after holing a birdie putt on the fourth green. Image: Shutterstock.
Connor Graham of Great Britain and Ireland is congratulated by Calum Scott after holing a birdie putt on the fourth green. Image: Shutterstock.

Nairn’s Calum Scott and Aboyne golfer Carmen Griffiths have been selected by Scottish Golf for the upcoming World Amateur Team Championships.

The tournament is being staged in Abu Dhabi, marking the first time it has taken place in the middle-east.

The 33rd Men’s Championship for the Eisenhower Trophy will be held from 18 – 21 October, while the 30th Women’s Championship for the Espirito Santo Trophy will be held from 25 – 28 October.

Aboyne golfer Carmen Griffiths won the 2023 Scottish Women’s Amateur. Image: Scottish Golf.

Next month’s event involves 72 holes of stroke play competition with each competing country fielding teams of two or three players with the two lowest scores counting per round.

Griffiths has already won the Scottish Women’s Amateur Championship this season, while Scott comes into the event fresh from representing Great Britain and Ireland at the Walker Cup last weekend.

Scott will be joined by Blairgowrie’s Connor Graham and Gregor Tait of Aldeburgh in the men’s team, while joining Griffiths in the women’s team are Milngavie player Lorna McClymont and Hannah Darling of Broomieknowe.

