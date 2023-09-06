Robert MacIntyre hopes to use experience of pressure to his advantage in Ryder Cup debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Robert MacIntyre hopes to use experience of pressure to his advantage in Ryder Cup debut

Oban's MacIntyre is part of Luke Donald's European team for the tournament in Italy later this month.

By Andy Skinner
Robert MacIntyre. Image: SNS
Robert MacIntyre. Image: SNS

Robert MacIntyre rose to the pressure to secure a Ryder Cup place – which he hopes will stand him in good stead for his Team Europe debut later this month.

MacIntyre claimed automatic qualification for Luke Donald’s team, having finished 107 points ahead of nearest challenger Yannik Paul from Germany at the conclusion of the Omega European Masters in Switzerland last weekend.

The Oban golfer is among four rookies in the 12-strong European team, with the event starting on September 30 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club on the outskirts of Rome.

MacIntyre will be the first Scot to play in the Ryder Cup since Stephen Gallacher played his part in a European triumph at Gleneagles in 2014.

Stephen Gallacher at the 2014 Ryder Cup.

The 27-year-old expects the pressure will be like nothing he has faced before, but he is confident he can take it in his stride when the tournament comes around.

MacIntyre said: “I’ve tried not to think about it. I’ve spoken to a few people who said it took them over a minute to actually get the ball to sit on a tee.

“I’m quite a cool character, but I’m sure it’ll take me a wee minute to get the ball to sit on the tee nicely.

“I can’t wait to experience it and, hopefully, it is the first of many.

“You have got to accept the pressure at the Ryder Cup is going to be a higher, but different pressure.

“It was always like Luke was trying to see how I reacted in Prague and I thought I did well until the 16th hole.

“Then I fought back well on Saturday and Sunday when I had to, but last week I was expecting the draw and the hype and everything.

“It is part of the chase to try and get into the team automatically. You just have to accept it. It’s going to happen every time.”

MacIntyre aiming to hit peak in time for Italy

MacIntyre has returned home to Oban, ahead of his next outing in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth next weekend.

Although he is relishing a brief period of downtime, he insists he will dial up his preparation in advance of the flight to Italy.

Robert MacIntyre. Image: SNS

He added: “The next couple of days will be just trying to organise who is all going and then I’ll pass that to my management to get them there. It’s trying to work out who is going, who is going where, with my team.

“Obviously, it is a bit busy to start with, but after that, I need to work out what I am doing in the run-up with my schedule and whatnot.

“I’ll just do what I normally do, and chill out at home.

“I will probably put a wee bit more graft in because it’s such a special event to be part of.

“When I come home, I’m normally quite chilled out.

“I’ve had a couple of days off, but I’ll probably start playing some golf again these next few days.

“It’s just about building up to try and compete again. I want to try and peak for the Ryder Cup.”

Shinty off limits in coming weeks

MacIntyre is also a keen shinty player, and has been known to turn out for Oban Celtic during breaks from his schedule.

He will resist any temptation in the coming weeks, given what lies ahead.
MacIntyre added: “Unfortunately there will be no shinty.

Robert MacIntyre showing his swing while playing for Oban Celtic. Image: Neil Paterson.

“I was driving home from the Open and speaking to people in the car and we decided that if I played shinty and got injured, and got in the team and was unable to play, I’d never live it down.

“I’d regret it for the rest of my life. I’ve not touched a stick. I’ll go to training but just to watch and chat with the boys.

“I can’t risk it. There’s too much to lose. This is the best thing that’s happened in my career. It’s a risk that’s not worth taking.”

More from Golf

Robert MacIntyre previews the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: SNS
Robert MacIntyre reveals stressful moments he overcame to secure Ryder Cup place
Dave Walker and Duncan Stewart standing with a group of Inverurie golf club juniors
Future bright for Inverurie Golf Club following fresh juniors push
Christine Bruce, who has reached the Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies' final
Golf: Champion of Champions ladies' handicap finalists defy odds - as other final match-ups…
The Staysure PGA Seniors Championship is the biggest event to be held at Trump International Links to date. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Trump International Links confident course can be future Ryder Cup venue
Luke Donald will have his eyes on several young players at this week's Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi.
Stephen Gallacher: Luke Donald has the perfect blend of youth and experience for the…
Connor Graham of Great Britain and Ireland is congratulated by Calum Scott after holing a birdie putt on the fourth green. Image: Shutterstock.
Calum Scott and Carmen Griffiths to represent Scotland at World Amateur Team Championships
Connor Graham of Great Britain and Ireland is congratulated by Calum Scott after holing a birdie putt on the fourth green. Image: Shutterstock.
Walker Cup: Disappointment for Scottish duo as United States fight back to retain trophy
Robert MacIntyre celebrates on the 18th green on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2023. Image: Shutterstock.
Robert MacIntyre 'excited' after securing European Ryder Cup spot
Mark Power, Calum Scott, Liam Nolan, James Ashfield and Connor Graham of Great Britain and Ireland pose on the Swilcan Bridge during a practice round prior to the Walker Cup at St Andrews. (Photo by Ross Parker/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)
Walker Cup: Great Britain and Ireland ready to end USA dominance of biennial tussle
Zara Macdonald and Neil Hampton at Royal Dornoch Golf Club.
Dornoch teenager Zara tees up dream job at leading golf courses in Germany

Conversation