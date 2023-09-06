Aberdeen-bound show Songs From The Last Page set to celebrate Scottish literature

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen-bound show Songs From The Last Page set to celebrate Scottish literature

Songs From The Last Page tells the story of Scottish literature

By David Pollock
Gareth Williams
Songs From The Last Page by Gareth Williams is set for Aberdeen's Lemon Tree.

Edinburgh-based Irish composer Gareth Williams’ career has featured all manner of large, eye-catching works, among them collaborations with Scottish Opera, the National Theatre of Scotland and the author Bernard MacLaverty, as well as smaller, more intimate projects.

Among the latter group of pieces is Songs from the Last Page, a chamber performance for three musicians – Aisling O’Dea, Justyna Jablonska and Williams himself – which toured book festivals and libraries in 2022, was released as an album earlier this year, and had a run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August.

Now enjoying a couple of tour dates, including one in Aberdeen at the Lemon Tree, it turns the final pages of great Scottish books into pieces of music.

“The last page is the place you’re most likely to find the essence of something,” says Williams.

“It’s a nice place to just stop for a second before you close the book, and hold on to that feeling for a few minutes and say, let’s wait here. We don’t always notice the end of things in real life, so there’s something a bit reflective and meditative to thinking, let’s stop at the end and wallow in it consciously for a few more minutes. It’s an elegy.”

Songs from the Last Page. Aisling O’Dea, Gareth Williams, Justyna Jablonska.
Songs from the Last Page is set for the Lemon Tree, pictured is Aisling O'Dea, Gareth Williams, Justyna Jablonska.

Celebrating Scottish writers and readers

The performance, he explains, also celebrates and tells a story of Scottish literature, featuring works by writers including Ali Smith, Alasdair Gray, Jackie Kay and Ely Percy, and classic novels including Treasure Island, Peter Pan and Sunset Song.

“When we do these live shows, I invite the audience to reflect together and talk about the books,” says Williams.

“Not just the stories inside them, but the story of the book, who gave it to you, where you finished it, who you gave it to next. I wanted to celebrate not just Scottish writers, but Scottish readers as well.”

The whole project, he says, began as a way to pass the time during lockdown. “I usually respond to texts – to scripts, libretto and things that get sent to me – and turn them into songs. My job is to try and find the song on the page, but during the pandemic a lot of shows were cancelled, so I wasn’t getting any scripts through the post.

“Instead I turned to my bookshelves. I would pluck a book from the shelf, open a random page and see if I could make something with the words I found there.

“As I did this more and more, I moved to the final page as the framing device, and tried to find a song that spoke to the theme, whether it was melancholy or joy or sorrow or a cliffhanger. It started as a hobby, became an obsession, and coming out of lockdown I thought those songs were worth sharing.”

Gareth Williams. Supplied by David Pollock.

‘I’ve really loved this project’

Williams describes the line which gave him the idea for the project, the closing words of Andrew Greig’s novel At the Loch of the Green Corrie, and how “there’s something musical already in that line, it’s poetical and it steps off the page out into the world.” The only genre he tends not to approach is crime fiction, in case he accidentally gives out spoilers.

“I’ve really loved this project,” he says. “I’ve lived and breathed it for a couple of years, it’s totally changed the way I read books. I find myself glancing at the last page now, to see if there’s a potential song. I like the conversation it provokes about creativity. There are songs to be found everywhere, and this is one way of doing it.

“I’ve written maybe 30 or 40 of these songs already. It’s become a practice I keep coming back to in between other projects, I just find it very cathartic to sit at the piano and open a book and try and find a song. It doesn’t always work, but there’s no pressure, it’s a lovely thing to do. Who knows, maybe the sequel could be Songs from the First Page?”

Songs from the Last Page is at the Lemon Tree on Thursday  September 7. Go to aberdeenperformingarts.com for more information.

 

