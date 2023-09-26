Golf: Stonehaven’s Neil Irvine and Banchory’s Gail Christie thrilled with Evening Express Champion of Champions success

Neil Irvine thrived on pressure on his way to winning the Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch senior title at Banchory.

Stonehaven member Neil, 65, had faced defeat against Aberdeen FC legend John Hewitt (Murcar Links) in an earlier match before prevailing at the 19th.

The final against Mike Singer (Turriff) was no different as Neil stood two down on the 16th tee before repeating the feat of winning at the first extra-hole.

Neil said: “I have really enjoyed this year’s competition.

“Although all my matches were at home up to the final, I found there was also more pressure on you then as you are expected to win.

“I’m very much looking forward to defending my title next year as defending champion and also as Stonehaven representative.”

Neil claimed the honour at the weekend when he defeated Mike Singer from Turriff at the 19th hole at Banchory to become North-east Senior Champion of Champions.

He had also beaten the senior scratch champions from Dunecht, Torphins, and Portlethen in the previous rounds.

Mike had birdied the par five 15th to go two up.

Neil bounced back to win at the 90-yard Doo’cot 16th with a par three ahead of the 17th being halved.

Both players both found the 18th green in regulation and Mike safely sealed his par four.

Neil faced a 20ft birdie putt to keep the match and he duly rapped it in to take the final down the 19th.

Mike may well have felt aggrieved as he had led since the fourth hole and had outdriven his opponent by 50 yards on occasions.

Neil’s drive flew straight down the middle of the fairway before Mike carved his drive off to the right, requiring a penalty drop.

Neil wedged on to the green and after lagging his ball to the hole, the match was conceded.

Neil has been Stonehaven club champion six times and senior champion on nine occasions.

Aberdein Considine again sponsored the Champion of Champions to the tune of £2,400.

The property, legal and financial law firm provided £200 to the winners, £100 to the runners-up and £50 to the semi-finalists.

Home comforts help Gail

Banchory’s Gail Christie admitted that home advantage was a major factor during her Champion of Champions seniors ladies scratch final victory over defending champion Rose Anderson (Huntly).

Gail said: “I was fortunate to have home advantage.

“But I was nervous before the final as Rose is a former Scottish international and a legend.

“The match went my way from the start though and Lady Luck was on my side.

“Rose got into her stride at the turn but my longer drives helped me reach the greens comfortably and my putter behaved.

“I loved playing in the tournament and playing different courses.

“All the ladies I met were friendly and lovely to play with.

“I am pleased with my golf this year and winning the Champion of Champions caps a good season off perfectly.

“I’ll be encouraging all qualifying members to enter next year and look forward to next year’s challenge of trying to defend my title.

“Many thanks to all the organisers, referees and Aberdeen Considine for sponsoring.”

Pennanet champions crowned

Newmachar have won the Aberdeen Pennant League for a seventh time.

The Aberdeenshire club defeated Deeside by 3.5-1.5 in the final at Auchmill.

Team captain Adam Giles said: “I’m absolutely delighted for the team to get the victory.

“The guys have been working hard on their games and playing some great golf all season so they deserve great credit for all the hard work they have put in.

“Throughout the season, we have put in great performances against tough opponents.

“We finished top in a tough group containing last year’s winners Royal Aberdeen, Portlethen, Bon Accord and Auchmill.

“We also beat last year’s finalists Banchory in the quarter-finals and Murcar Links in the semis.

“Deeside had some fantastic results against tough opponents and it’s easy to see how they got to the final as they have a strong team full of superb players.

“We have a great squad of guys who are all close and are proud to represent Newmachar.”

Adam and Scott Spark paved the way for victory with an opening 2&1 victory over David Macklin and Jamie Hall before Callum Dunbar and Ethan Main doubled their advantage with a 3&1 success against Kevin Willox and Grant Pennant.

Deeside pair Tom Rennie and Kevin Truscott reduced the deficit with a 2&1 triumph over James Anderson and Matthew Smith but Jamie Wilson and Mark Rae sealed the trophy was heading back to Newmachar with a 2&1 win over Henri Charles and Oli Blackadder.

The final match between Clark Henderson and Ryan Strachan was halved with Deeside’s final pairing of Jason and Callum Bruce.

All to play for in Spence Trophy

It’s down to the last four in this year’s Spence Trophy at Banchory on Sunday, October 1.

Cruden Bay’s Koby Buchan qualified as the top seed after rounds of 70 and 73.

Koby will take on Alastair Hunter, of Ellon McDonald, in the opening semi-final at 8am.

Zack Don, of Kemnay, will face Dylan Bruce (Murcar Links) in the second semi.

Alastair had rounds of 67 and 81, Zack recorded 73 and 71 while Dylan had cards of 74 and 73.

The final will tee-off at 1pm.