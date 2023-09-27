Garry Wood leaves Inverurie Locos

Striker Garry Wood has left Inverurie Locos.

A club statement read: “The club can confirm Garry Wood has left the club and we extend our thanks to Garry for his time at Inverurie Locos and wish him all the very best.”

Wood, 35, joined Locos on a free transfer under Richard Hastings at the start of last season.

However, following Andy Low’s appointment as manager in January, he only managed another three Breedon Highland League games before toe fusion surgery to combat pain from arthritis ruled him out until the summer break.

The forward, who can also play in defence, was subsequently transfer listed by gaffer Low at the beginning of the campaign, before Low himself departed Locos at the start of last week following a dismal start to the new term.

A player with experience in both SPFL and Highland League, Wood has previously turned out for Caley Thistle, Ross County, Elgin City, Peterhead and Montrose in the Scottish leagues, as well as Formartine United and Brechin City in the Highland ranks, prior to arriving at Harlaw Park.