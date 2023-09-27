Garry Wood leaves Inverurie Locos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Garry Wood leaves Inverurie Locos

The striker had been transfer listed by recently-departed Locos manager Andy Low.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Garry Wood, centre right, in action for Inverurie Locos against Huntly. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Garry Wood, centre right, in action for Inverurie Locos against Huntly. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Striker Garry Wood has left Inverurie Locos.

A club statement read: “The club can confirm Garry Wood has left the club and we extend our thanks to Garry for his time at Inverurie Locos and wish him all the very best.”

Wood, 35, joined Locos on a free transfer under Richard Hastings at the start of last season.

However, following Andy Low’s appointment as manager in January, he only managed another three Breedon Highland League games before toe fusion surgery to combat pain from arthritis ruled him out until the summer break.

The forward, who can also play in defence, was subsequently transfer listed by gaffer Low at the beginning of the campaign, before Low himself departed Locos at the start of last week following a dismal start to the new term. 

A player with experience in both SPFL and Highland League, Wood has previously turned out for Caley Thistle, Ross County, Elgin City, Peterhead and Montrose in the Scottish leagues, as well as Formartine United and Brechin City in the Highland ranks, prior to arriving at Harlaw Park.

