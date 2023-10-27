Royal Dornoch Golf Club press ahead with new ninth hole at Struie Course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal Dornoch Golf Club press ahead with new ninth hole at Struie Course

The development is expected to be ready in time for the new season.

By Andy Skinner
An aerial view of work under way on a new ninth hole at Royal Dornoch's Struie Course. Image: Matthew Harris.
An aerial view of work under way on a new ninth hole at Royal Dornoch's Struie Course. Image: Matthew Harris.

Royal Dornoch Golf Club are pressing ahead with groundworks to create a new par three hole on the Struie Course.

The development of the ninth hole coincides with work on a new £13.9 million clubhouse, which is due to begin shortly.

The club, who marked their centenary this year, will also benefit from a £1.5 million investment in a new irrigation system being installed next year.

General manager Neil Hampton says greenkeeping staff are already operating in tandem with leading golf course architects to get the development under way.

Hampton said: “Proposals for a new par three hole on the Struie have been approved by members, along with plans to replace the dated irrigation system on the course.

Royal Dornoch general manager Neil Hampton. Image: Royal Dornoch Golf Club.

“Eoin Riddell and his greenkeeping team are liaising with leading golf course architects Mackenzie and Ebert, who have previously carried out well received work on the Championship Course, and the project should be completed by Christmas and ready for play next season.

Big aspirations at Royal Dornoch

“This is a first step towards more ambitious aspirations for a golf course which regularly rates among Scotland’s top 50, but which has been overshadowed by our world-famous Championship Course.

Royal Dornoch clubhouse. Image: Royal Dornoch Golf Club.

“Once finished, this will be our new ninth hole, with lovely views to Dornoch Point and across to Portmahomack.

“We will have 19 holes in the short term, which may also help during the construction phase of the new clubhouse.

“The ground source heat pump planned for the clubhouse requires 21 vertical bore holes so at some point this will inevitably mean an element of disruption on the 1st of the Struie.

“In the longer term, the tentative plan is to start at the 3rd hole and finish at the 17th, building new holes on land near the 10th green overlooking the Dornoch Firth, which we are keen to secure.

“The irrigation system has been showing its age. This project will future proof the golf course with scope to accommodate any new holes which may be created further down the line once the membership has been consulted on any potential configuration.”

Recent conditions have caused challenges

Course manager Riddell says his team have had to contend with unusually heavy rainfall, with over 40mm of rain recorded during a recent weekend.

Riddell said: “Drier weather would have been more welcome because the area is grassland and low lying. But we have been able to get started.

A colour aerial view of par of the Royal Dornoch championship course
Royal Dornoch Championship Course.

“While most of the material being used is on-site, the shaping is taking account of the low-lying topography. The tees, infinity green and fairway all have to be raised up.

“We are again working closely with architect and club member Tom Mackenzie, who handled the realignment of holes 7 and 8 on the Championship Course.

“In keeping with our other Par 3 holes at Royal Dornoch, this one will be relatively short-but-challenging off tees ranging from 137 to 154 and 174 yards.

“I’m sure it will be warmly welcomed by members and visitors alike.”

