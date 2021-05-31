Boxing: Elgin’s Andrew Smart out to earn Scottish title shot

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Elgin boxer Andrew Smart hopes to bounce back from the pandemic in style — by bringing a Scottish title bout to his hometown.

Lightweight Smart, 27, has won all three of his fights as a professional.

The first two — points victories against Simas Volosinas and Gary McGuire — took place at the Treetops Hotel in Aberdeen.

His most recent win, another points triumph, came against Dean Jones in September 2019 at Elgin Town Hall.

The Jones fight meant Smart became the first headliner of a pro boxing event in Elgin for 80 years.

While the pandemic put his fledgling career on the backburner, Smart is raring to go once more and has a clear goal in mind for the near future.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

As well as getting back in action later this year, Smart wants to make 2022 one to remember by securing a shot at a national strap.

“Obviously Covid held not only amateur boxing back, but a lot of professionals like me and everyone in my team in Aberdeen,” said Smart, who is signed to Aberdeen-based Northern Sporting Club.

“Although professional boxing could continue behind closed doors we don’t have the funding to put on such a show.

“But I do have plans to get back in the ring soon. (My aim is) three fights next year, ending with a Scottish title fight — ideally in Elgin.”

The current Scottish lightweight title-holder is Ayr’s Calvin McCord (8-0, two KOs).

McCord is slated to return to action against journeyman fighter Lee Connelly in Sheffield on Saturday June 5.

Read more boxing: