Shinty: Paul Macarthur hits a hat-trick for Newtonmore in comfortable victory against Glen Urquhart

Veteran Paul Macarthur is set for a surprise comeback up front for Newtonmore this season after hitting a hat trick in their 7-1 home friendly win over Glen Urquhart.

Macarthur, who played for Glasgow Mid Argyll in the 2019 season, has been pressed into attacking service with Evan Menzies and Glen Mackintosh not training.

“Paul is a very clever player as well as a physical presence,” said manager Orston Gardner.

“He showed he still has something to offer and I hope he can continue in our forward line.”

But in a blow for the Camanachd Cup holders, Conor Jones pulled his hamstring in the game and will miss the June 5 competitive start of the season.

Craig Ritchie (knee) and Michael Russell (hip) have also picked up knocks, while Steve Macdonald (hamstring) is also a doubt.

Teenager Max Campbell, a new signing from Lochaber, sparkled and hit two goals with Drew Macdonald and Declan Branning also on target.

Gardner said: “Max looks a very good acquisition and our display was encouraging after Thursday’s 5-1 loss to Fort William, when I experimented with positional changes and it backfired.”

Borthwick impresses for Kingussie

Champions Kingussie were 3-2 winners over Fort William at The Dell with Roddy Young’s double and a Ruaridh Anderson strike putting them in command until Lachie Shaw and Victor Smith Junior struck for Fort.

Thomas Borthwick was outstanding at wing centre for Kingussie and Fort co-manager Victor Smith said: “They were absolutely flying and keeper Paul Mackay and our defence kept the score down.”

John MacRae fired a treble as Kinlochshiel thumped Skye 4-1 at Reraig Park with Jordan MacRae also netting for the home side, whose manager Johnston Gill praised the performances of youngsters Duncan Matheson and Duncan Macrae.

Daniel MacVicar hit a double with Malcolm Clark and Daniel Madej adding further goals as Oban Camanachd beat Inveraray 4-1 at Mossfield.

Midfield player Gary Lord was missing and manager Stephen Sloss said:”We don’t know yet if Gary is available this season. He’s a big player for us and we hope to tempt him back.

“Our display was a good start to our rebuilding process.”

Kilmallie ran out 5-0 winners at Ballachulish with doubles for Innes Blackhall and Lewis Burrell while Calum MacDougall was also on the scoresheet.

Martin Stewart said: “After 18 months as manager, it was a relief to take charge of my first game and it was good to see Michael Rodger and Steve Stewart returning to the fold.”