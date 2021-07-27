Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Shinty: Oban Celtic poised for history match against Kinlochshiel in Camanachd Cup quarter-finals

By Bill McAllister
July 27, 2021, 6:00 am
Oban Celtic will travel to Kinlochshiel.
History is poised to be made when Oban Celtic make their first ever visit to Kinlochshiel after the teams were paired in Monday’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter-final ballot.

Shiel playing legend Keith Loades, former Camanachd Association president, said: “We played them in a pre-season friendly at Oban four years ago, but I very much doubt if we’ve ever played them competitively.”

Johnston Gill, manager of the Wester Ross club, said: “Celtic have never played at Balmacara, so it’ll be a unique occasion. They may be a division lower, but they knocked out Premiership side Glasgow Mid Argyll in the last round, so we’ll need to be extremely careful.”

Celts manager Dougie MacIntyre is not thrilled about the 380-mile round trip involved.

Also making a long trip north will be 21-time cup winners Kyles Athletic, who face National Division outfit Beauly.

“Kyles last played at Braeview Park 15 years ago when they beat us 3-0 in the Camanachd Cup”, said Beauly president David Calder. “We visited them in the quarter final six years ago and they thumped us 6-2.

“It’s a tough tie for us, but it’ll be quite an attraction. Kyles are targeting the trophy and we’ll need to be at the top of our game.”

The winners of this weekend’s delayed Skye-Lovat tie at Portree will be away to Oban Camanachd, the 2019 runners up.

Oban manager Steven Sloss said: “Having the tie at Mossfield Park is a boost for us. Either side will be a difficult proposition, but we dominated in knocking out Fort William on Saturday and if we maintain that form it’ll stand us in good stead.

“The final being at Oban this year gives us an extra incentive.”

Kingussie, 23 times winners and favourites since they ousted holders Newtonmore, will be at home to Kilmallie in the other all-Premiership tie.

“We’ve not played Kilmallie yet this year, but they’re a strong, physical side with some good players”, said Kings manager John Gibson.

“We beat them in the Macaulay Cup in 2019, but haven’t played them in the Camanachd Cup for many years. Getting a home draw is all you can ask for.”

