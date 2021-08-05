Shinty: Kyles Athletic make first trip to Beauly for more than 20 years for Camanachd Cup clash

David Maclean, who has picked up winners’ medals in the last three Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup finals, will be a key man as Beauly, who have not won the trophy in 108 years, host 21-times winners Kyles Athletic in Saturday’s quarter final.

Kyles, making the 360-mile round trip on their first visit to Beauly for over 20 years, wait for a late verdict on half back Scott Macdonald, who sustained a thumb injury in last weekend’s Macaulay Cup win over Oban Camanachd.

Andrew Morrison, who has missed a couple of games with ankle ligament damage, is still out for Beauly whose co-manager Gregor McCormack said: “We’ve never been in the Premiership, which is why Kyles haven’t been here, so it’s a real challenge and we’re hoping for a big crowd.

“David Maclean’s experience with Newtonmore is a big help to our young players. Kyles are obviously strong favourites but we’re really looking forward to the occasion.”

Andrew Morrison hasn’t recovered but the Greens are otherwise at full strength.

Robert Baxter, the Kyles manager, said: “We’re under no illusions, this is a tricky tie.

“But our lads are on a high after booking our Macaulay Cup final place. Our defence has been particularly impressive, however Scott Macdonald is a worry. He’ll travel so we can make as late a decision as possible.”

Cormack misses out for Kinlochshiel

Meanwhile, Oban Celtic make the 228-mile return journey to Balmacara for their first ever visit to Kinlochshiel, whose only Camanachd Cup semi final spot saw them lose to Inveraray in 2012.

Kinlochshiel will be without injured international Conor Cormack but Jordan Fraser has hit five goals in two games and will test Celtic keeper Alan Duncan.

The Macmillan trio – Ross, Daniel and George – carry the Argyll menace as Dougie MacIntyre’s National Division outfit bid for a second Premiership scalp, having beaten Glasgow Mid Argyll in the last round.

Lovat, fresh from a thrilling 3-2 Artemis Macaulay Cup quarter-final win over Kinlochshiel at Drumnadrochit on Wednesday night, tackle cup holders Kingussie in the semi final, with a noon start at Beauly.

Ex-Glen Urquhart flier Fraser Heath scored the winner on his old Blairbeg Park stamping ground and he and Greg Matheson will test a Kingussie defence, which has conceded only three goals in seven outings, with the champions’ rattling in 33 goals.

Kings edged Lovat 2-1 in their June 5 league clash at The Dell, with an Alex Michie penalty winner but the Kiltarlity men have fresh momentum.

Derby day at Spean Bridge

In the Mowi Senior League fixtures, Fort William face Lochaber in a derby duel at Spean Bridge while Glen Urquhart, pointless from two games, bid to break their duck against Skye at Portree.

Oban Camanachd and Glasgow Mid Argyll, locked together at the top of League C, clash at Mossfield. Aberdour visit Inveraray while Caberfeidh host Strathglass.