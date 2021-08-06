Laura Muir smashes British record to land Olympic silver medal in 1500m in Tokyo

Laura Muir ended her wait for a major global outdoor medal after taking a brilliant silver in the 1500m at the Olympics.

The Scot ran three minutes 54.50 – a new British record – in Tokyo as Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon claimed gold, defending her title, with Sifan Hassan winning bronze.

Muir’s medal in Japan ends a run of several near misses at major championships.

She came seventh in the 1500m in Rio after fading despite being in medal contention with 200m to go; the disappointment followed the 2017 World Championships where she finished fourth by 0.07 seconds.

Since then she has become a quadruple European indoor champion, European champion in 2018 and claimed silver at the World Indoor Championships.

Muir also came fifth at the World Championships in Doha in 2019 after seeing her preparation hampered by an Achilles problem but finally reached the podium at the Olympic Stadium.

Muir told BBC Sport: “I don’t know what to say – I’ve worked so hard for so long.

“I’ve been fourth, fifth twice, sixth and seventh every year since 2015 and with everything last year being postponed and not knowing what was going on – I got a silver!

“I just tried to be as best prepared as possible for any situation and I just trained as hard as I could that this would happen and I’ve been so nervous all week. Why is the 1500 at the end?!

“I want to thank everyone supporting me, Mum, Dad and Gran they’re all supporting me at home. And Jemma (Reekie) I couldn’t wish for a better friend and training partner. And my coach Andy has sacrificed the last 10 years for that four minute performance.

What an amazing 1500m. Laura Muir smashed it. 3:54:50 !!! Olympic silver 👏👏👏 — liz mccolgan (@Lizmccolgan) August 6, 2021

“It felt like 3.54 because it was hurting – that last 100m I don’t think I’ve ever been so scared in my life that someone was going to come past me and I would drop to fourth. I just tried my absolute hardest in that last stretch.

“I don’t know if that national record will be broken but that medal is mine.”