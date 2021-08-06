Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021
Sport / Other sports

Laura Muir smashes British record to land Olympic silver medal in 1500m in Tokyo

By Danny Law
August 6, 2021, 2:34 pm Updated: August 6, 2021, 2:36 pm
Great Britain's Laura Muir celebrates after winning the silver medal in the Women's 1500m final.
Laura Muir ended her wait for a major global outdoor medal after taking a brilliant silver in the 1500m at the Olympics.

The Scot ran three minutes 54.50 – a new British record – in Tokyo as Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon claimed gold, defending her title, with Sifan Hassan winning bronze.

Muir’s medal in Japan ends a run of several near misses at major championships.

She came seventh in the 1500m in Rio after fading despite being in medal contention with 200m to go; the disappointment followed the 2017 World Championships where she finished fourth by 0.07 seconds.

Great Britain’s Laura Muir reacts after crossing the line to win the silver medal.

Since then she has become a quadruple European indoor champion, European champion in 2018 and claimed silver at the World Indoor Championships.

Muir also came fifth at the World Championships in Doha in 2019 after seeing her preparation hampered by an Achilles problem but finally reached the podium at the Olympic Stadium.

Muir told BBC Sport: “I don’t know what to say – I’ve worked so hard for so long.

“I’ve been fourth, fifth twice, sixth and seventh every year since 2015 and with everything last year being postponed and not knowing what was going on – I got a silver!

“I just tried to be as best prepared as possible for any situation and I just trained as hard as I could that this would happen and I’ve been so nervous all week. Why is the 1500 at the end?!

Great Britain’s Laura Muir crosses the line to win the silver medal behind Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon.

“I want to thank everyone supporting me, Mum, Dad and Gran they’re all supporting me at home. And Jemma (Reekie) I couldn’t wish for a better friend and training partner. And my coach Andy has sacrificed the last 10 years for that four minute performance.

“It felt like 3.54 because it was hurting – that last 100m I don’t think I’ve ever been so scared in my life that someone was going to come past me and I would drop to fourth. I just tried my absolute hardest in that last stretch.

“I don’t know if that national record will be broken but that medal is mine.”

