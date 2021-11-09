Golf: Cove Rangers ace Mitch Megginson and dad score place in Titleist Better-ball Pairs final in Portugal

Footballing father and son Mike and Mitch Megginson have booked their place in the 10th Titleist Better-ball Pairs final in Portugal next year.

The Peterculter pair grabbed the second of the two spots available at the Scottish regional final at Lanark.

It could not have been tighter in the race to reach the Grand Final at Vale do Lobo.

Six teams tied on 42 Stableford points and the outcome was eventually decided on countback.

Tarland duo Raymond Reid and Gordon Laing missed out after finishing sixth, despite matching the winning score.

Mitch, the hitman captain of Scottish League One side Cove Rangers, said: “We’re delighted.

“We managed to keep the round going to rack up a good score, but it could not have been any closer.

“The scoring went down to the last six holes in the end.”

Mike, a prolific striker for Cove in the 1990s and early 2000s, said: “We had a practice round at Lanark, which definitely helped to navigate a course which we hadn’t played before.

“We dove-tailed well and only had one bogey all day.

“It’s fantastic to play alongside your son and, when Mitch is on his game, he’s very good.

“But with the pairs format, I knew I would have to contribute now and again.

“We were both chuffed to finish in the prizes never mind qualify for Portugal.”

Both Mitch and Mike have scored more than 100 career goals for Aberdeen club Cove.

The winning team who will join Mike and Mitch in Portugal are Craig Dickson and Kenneth Irvine, from Dumfries and Galloway.

Mitch and Mike won four knockout matches on the way to booking their spot at Lanark.

Three of those games were away from home, including their final match against Calum Bell and Michael Reid at Royal Aberdeen, where they prevailed on the 18th green.

Mitch and Mike are now set to enjoy flights from Scotland to Faro, five nights’ accommodation, plus one practice round, ahead the 72-hole tournament over the Royal and Ocean courses.

In the singles event, Westhill’s Scott Allan missed out on qualifying after finishing sixth on 30 points, while Cruden Bay’s Andrew Christie was eighth on 27.

TITLEIST BETTER-BALL RESULTS: 42 – Craig Dickson, Kenneth Irvine (Dumfries and Galloway); Mitch Megginson, Mike Megginson (Peterculter); Andrew Dickson, Grant Hutton (East Renfrewshire); Angus Walls, Kenny Roy (Merchants of Edinburgh); Robbie Stevenson, Jamie Stevenson (Dunfermline); Raymond Reid, Gordon Laing (Tarland). 41 Gerry Morris, David Quate (Westerwood).

Vannet takes up new performance role at Newmachar

Lee Vannet is thrilled by the challenge of his new role at Newmachar.

Former European Tour pro Lee this week started as the performance coach at the Aberdeenshire club.

“I’m honoured to be given the opportunity to work at Newmachar,” said Lee, who has coached some of Scotland’s top juniors through Scottish Golf since 2016.

“Newmachar has some the best facilities in the north-east, including a fantastic clubhouse and two first-class courses.

“The Trackman driving range is fully equipped with the best app technology, while the indoor simulator offers the experience of the world’s best courses.

“With the winter season approaching, it is a great time for beginners and experienced golfers to work on their game and learn new skills.

“My training programmes are customised to each individual player’s needs, providing in-depth focus on the mental side as well as the technical aspects of the game.

“I am particularly passionate about the development of juniors and growing the game, and getting more girls and women participating.

“Golf is a game for life. We are not only creating a special place to develop juniors in golf, we are also teaching them invaluable life skills.”

Lee was attached to Craibstone for eight years before taking up his new post, and has a wealth of experience as a qualified Class AA PGA professional for 35 years.

As an amateur, Lee won both the British Boys and Scottish Boys titles and is one of five golfers to represent Scotland at Boys, Youths and Men’s level in the same year.

His coaching achievements also include being the National Golf Coach for Trinidad and Tobago, guiding them to victory in the Caribbean Team Championships in 2003.

Lee, originally from Carnoustie, also holds a Masters degree in Sports Performance Coaching from Stirling University and was awarded Advanced coach status by the PGA.

Contact Lee at leepro67@hotmail.com or call 07968 025781.

Newmachar get in early for mixed team knockout champs

Newmachar are one of the first clubs to enter the 2022 National Clubs Mixed Team Knockout Championships.

The competition, which hosts its grand finals in Portugal, comprises teams of five mixed pairs who play regional knockout matches.

Clubs can enter one or two teams at a cost of £60, with the tournament running from April through to semi-finals/final in the Algarve next October/November.

The four regional champions will win a four-day trip to play at the Morgado Golf and Country Club.

Newmachar had entered this year’s tournament, which was later postponed due to Covid.

For more details, contact info@mixedgolfevents.com

Meanwhile, Newmachar will host the annual meeting of the Aberdeen Pennant League from 7pm tonight

All participating clubs should be represented at the meeting, when next year’s fixtures will be finalised.