Victory for Henderson and Craik rinks at Scottish Junior Curling Championships in Aberdeen

By Danny Law
November 28, 2021, 8:59 pm Updated: November 28, 2021, 9:00 pm
Team Henderson (from left): Fay Henderson, Katie McMillan, Lisa Davie and Holly Wilkie-Milne. . Curl Aberdeen. Supplied by Scottish Curling Date; 28/11/2021
Team Henderson (from left): Fay Henderson, Katie McMillan, Lisa Davie and Holly Wilkie-Milne. . Curl Aberdeen. Supplied by Scottish Curling Date; 28/11/2021

Forfar’s James Craik and Dumfries’ Fay Henderson were the victorious skips at the Scottish Curling Junior Championships held at Curl Aberdeen.

Team J Craik and Team Henderson will represent Scotland at the World Junior Championships in Sweden in March as a reward for their success.

Craik led his team to victory with a 9-6 victory over Jack Strawhorn’s rink, while Henderson defeated Lucy Blair (Greenacres) 8-3 in the girls final.

Henderson said: “We’ve all worked so hard for this week; this was our season goal, so I’m delighted.

“We came out firing and we took control which gave us a great chance tactically. I’m so proud of the team we’ve got better as the week went along. Hopefully we can do the country proud.”

Craik said: ”This win is sweet as it’s taken an extra year to get here.

“The guys played amazingly all week and backed me up all the way.

“I can’t wait to get out to Sweden, we’ve got that experience already with three of our team, so that puts us in a strong position going out to the World Championships. We can’t wait to get the Scotland jacket on and just see how far we can go.”

Team J Craik (from left): Niall Ryder, Scott Hyslop, Angus Bryce and James Craik.

The competition was the first flagship Scottish Curling national competition to take place since Covid restrictions began in March 2020.

Scottish Curling’s head of development Maggie Wilson said: “All the junior players here this week should be proud of themselves, for some this is the first time curling at this level and they performed fantastically.

“The venue, and the team here in Aberdeen have provided a safe and welcoming environment for the youngsters, their families, staff and spectators.

“It’s been incredibly inspiring to see the performance of our elite teams winning double gold at the European Championships in Norway on Saturday; something for the future stars here to aim for.”

