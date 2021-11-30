Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Squash: Aberdeen’s Chris Leiper relishing back-to-back PSA outings in December

By Andy Skinner
November 30, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: November 30, 2021, 5:06 pm
Aberdeen squash player Chris Leiper in action.


Aberdeen squash player Chris Leiper will compete in back-to-back PSA tournaments over the coming fortnight.

Leiper will face England’s Hasnaat Farooqi in the first round of the Commercial Water Solutions Grange Open, having been selected as a wildcard for the tournament which takes place between December 1-5.

Thurso’s Fraser Steven has also received a wildcard entry for the Edinburgh event, with Inverness pair Inverness pair Alasdair Prott and Martin Ross also among the Scottish entrants.

Leiper will have a quick return to action the following week, when he faces Englishman Ben Hetherington in the first round of the Lockerbie Challenger on December 8.



The tournament will run until December 12, with Prott and Ross also involved.

Leiper is currently ranked 357th on the PSA World Tour, and reached the semi-finals of a Scottish circuit event in August before losing 3-1 to Elgin’s Fergus Richards.

The 28-year-old said: “After a tough 2021 for players and clubs in Scotland, it’s great to see more clubs looking to put on events to raise the profile of the game and provide opportunities for competitors to play.”

World Team Squash Championship disappointment for Richards

Richards has been left with disappointment however, after the WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championship in Malaysia was cancelled.

The decision to call-off the event, which was due to be held between December 7-12, has been taken due to concerns over the new Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Richards had been in line to represent Scotland for the first time, with Inverness pair Greg Lobban and Alan Clyne also selected.

Fergus Richards.

In a statement, WSF president Zena Wooldridge said: “We’re extremely disappointed to announce that this year’s WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championship has been cancelled.

“Together with SRAM, we have worked very hard to put the event on against the backdrop of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which had already caused us to move the event from Tauranga in New Zealand.

“I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the International Olympic Committee and the Olympic Council of Malaysia for their unwavering efforts to influence the highest authorities of Malaysia to ensure the ability of all participating teams including Israel to enter Malaysia and compete, without any political discrimination, in accordance with the principles and rules of the Olympic Charter.

“It is important to WSF that no nation who wishes to compete misses out on the event.

“I’d like to thank SRAM and its President Gerard Monteiro, for the hard work they had put into planning the event prior to this decision.

“Our focus now turns towards 2022 and we will work closely with our Member Nation Federations as we look to put a robust calendar of events in place next year.”

