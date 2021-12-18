Athletics: Metro Aberdeen’s Chris Richardson wants to go to 100k world championships with Great Britain team

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scottish champion Chris Richardson is aiming for a place on the Great Britain and Northern Ireland team for next year’s world 100k championships in Germany.

And the Metro Aberdeen runner hopes one or two of his clubmates might also do enough to earn a trip to the small town of Bernau, near Berlin for the big race.

Richardson made a stunning international ultra distance running race debut when leading Scotland to victory in the Anglo Celtic Plate 100k in Ireland in August.

And on what proved to be an amazing day for the Metro club, Jason Kelly – also making his Scotland debut – was second in 7:05:15, while Kyle Greig took third spot in 7:07:07.

A fourth Metro member, Dave Andrews, who was representing his native Northern Ireland, was 17th in 8:14:41.

Richardson is to defend his title in the 2022 Anglo Celtic Plate 100k at Perth’s North Inch in April, when he also hopes to do enough to convince the Great Britain selectors to award him a place on the world championships team.

He said: “The ACP will be my first big target for 2022. Hopefully I’ll be selected for the Scotland team, but you’re never picked until you’re picked so I’m not taking it for granted.

“I know Jason is keen to do it again, but I haven’t heard whether Kyle plans to run.

“I’ve encouraged some of the other guys in our club, such as Bennachie ultra race winner Alan Christie, to throw their hats into the ring.

“I would love to win the ACP again, but if I got a time which gets me selected for the world championships, I’d settle for being second or third. I’d take the time over the win.

“No qualifying standard has been announced for the world championships yet, but I expect to hear by the end of the year. However, I reckon it’s likely to be a little faster than seven hours, which would be within range and certainly worth shooting for.

“Up to five runners can be selected and I reckon we could put out a strong team.”

Richardson has been concentrating on cross country training in recent months, but is about to start his 100k preparations in earnest.

He said: “My main target was the East District cross country championships earlier in the month and that went well as Metro got team bronze medals.

“But from now on I’ll be getting back to doing longer runs and bigger mileage in general. Preparation for the 100k will be the priority.

“I don’t think I’ll be doing any more cross country races, but it depends whether they fit in with my training plan.

“I haven’t really thought about any races before the 100k at all, although I might do a half marathon.”

Richardson intends sticking to his tried and trusted training regime in the countdown towards the 100k.

He said: “I don’t want to change too much. It’ll be more of the same, but this time I’ll have more confidence in what I’m doing.

“I’ll have more belief in doing the long training runs. Last time around I wasn’t sure whether I’d be able to recover quickly enough from them without impacting on the rest of my training.

“The longest run I did was 65k and a couple of 50ks. I also did some back-to-back long runs on weekends, such as two 32ks.”

The ACP will be held over 42 laps of a 2.381k loop, which holds no fears from Richardson.

He said: “That’s just a slightly longer loop to the one we did in Ireland, so I’m comfortable with that. It makes it easier to stick to my nutrition plan.

“I’m going to Perth this weekend, so I’ll have a look at it, but it seems very flat. I’ve looked at results from previous 100k races there and it appears to be one of the fastest ones around.

“It’s also good that it’s close to home. It means more family and friends can get along to watch and that can give you a big lift.”

Night race starts and finishes at Cambus O’May

Scotland international Hamish Battle (Metro Aberdeen) and Nina Walkingshaw (Howgill Harriers) are among the favourites to win the men’s and women’s divisions of Saturday evening’s 7.2k Cnoc Dubh hill race.

The race, organised by Deeside Runners, starts and finishes at the Courie Courie cafe, Cambus O’May, on the north side of the A93 midway between Dinnet and Ballater.

Runners are required to use a good headtorch and to carry full body cover, a map and compass. A spare torch is also recommended.

The Deeside night hill race series continues with the Knockargety run at Tarland on Thursday December 28. Details of the final two fixtures in early 2022, at Dess and Potarch, are to be confirmed.