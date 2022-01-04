Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Other sports

Westhill’s rising American football star David Ojabo announces he will enter 2022 NFL Draft

By Ryan Cryle
January 4, 2022, 6:28 pm Updated: January 4, 2022, 6:40 pm
David Ojabo.
David Ojabo.

Westhill’s David Ojabo has announced he is entering the 2022 NFL Draft in what is the latest step of a captivating rise in American football.

North-east-raised Ojabo, 21, only started playing the sport when he moved to boarding school in New Jersey in 2017, initially with the intention to pursue athletics and basketball.

However, his 6ft 5 frame and speed made him perfect for football and, having been persuaded to play by the school’s coaches, his talent for the game won him a scholarship at the University of Michigan amid a host of other offers from top colleges.

His Junior, or third, year playing at Michigan – the most successful institution in college football – has been a breakout one personally for Ojabo.

It has also been resurgent one for legendary coach Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines – with the team winning 12 of their 14 games.

In the process they won the Big Ten Eastern Conference, then beat Iowa to the Big Ten Championship, before exiting the race for the national title at the semi-final stage against Georgia.

Ojabo has now announced he feels ready to leave college and turn professional by declaring for April’s draft, where he has been tipped as a first-round pick.

In a statement, the Nigerian-born former International School of Aberdeen pupil said: “After careful consideration with my family and loved ones, I have decided to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.”

Speaking to the Press and Journal in October, midway through the 2021 season, Ojabo said he felt his performances, which were already making headlines in the US, were “trending in the right direction” for the pro ranks and “everything is going to work out as it should.”

Linebacker Ojabo’s eventual record of 11 sacks, 25 solo tackles and a Michigan record five forced fumbles saw him recognised as a consensus first team 2021 All-Big Ten selection.

He also formed a fearsome partnership with team-mate Aidan Hutchinson, whose own 2022 performances saw him come close to winning the Heisman Trophy, which is awarded to the best college football player in America.

David Ojabo (55) and Aidan Hutchinson.

It has been another meteoric jump upwards for Ojabo, who had to be patient after seeing no game time in his first year at Michigan as he continued to learn the sport, before starting to get playing chances in his second, or Sophomore, year.

In his statement, he added: “Coach Harbaugh took a chance on a kid who had only played the sport for a year. I am eternally grateful for that opportunity.

“Thank you to the Michigan coaches and staff for accepting me with open arms.

“Thank you to my brothers on the team who made me feel at home everyday – (it) was a pleasure working with you guys.”

Ojabo also thanked his family, who are still based in Westhill, for their “unconditional love”, as well as the staff at his boarding school Blair Academy.

Pundits say David Ojabo is on one-way NFL ticket – but Westhill’s American football sensation is keeping focus on Michigan Wolverines

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal