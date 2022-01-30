Athletics: Glasgow 400m showing gives Aberdeen AAC sprinter Roisin Harrison confidence for representing Ireland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen AAC’s Roisin Harrison is excited to be representing her native Ireland in next weekend’s Dynamic New Athletics (DNA) international indoor meeting at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena.

While she has made her name in the 100m and 200m in recent Glyears, her call-up is for an outing in the 400m, an event Harrison has tackled on only a handful of occasions.

But if anyone doubted her potential over the longer sprint distance, that was well and truly dispelled last weekend when she stormed to an impressive victory in an invitation 400m at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena.

Despite nearly being sent sprawling when the athletes broke after the opening lap, Harrison stayed calm and went on to win in 53.80secs.

That knocked close to two seconds off her previous best and put clear daylight between her and her rivals.

Harrison said: “It was amazing. There’s a photo of the finish and the expression of disbelief on my face says it all. I’m absolutely delighted, but it hasn’t quite sunk in yet

“Beforehand I thought I might run something in the 55secs range, but if it went really well then I felt I might get into the 54s. But to get 53.80 is unreal, especially as I got bumped at the break.

“I nearly fell flat on my face, but I regained my composure and was able to respond.

“It actually had a beneficial effect as it made me spring into action. I decided I had to get well clear of everyone else to avoid any trouble and I immediately began to pull away.

“That part of a 400, between 200 and 300, is where I normally struggle, but the incident helped me to run quicker than I might have done.

“Once I was in front, I just kept pushing on as I had no idea how far behind they were.”

Harrison’s first Ireland vest for seven years

That performance has undoubtedly boosted Harrison’s confidence ahead of next weekend’s DNA international.

It will be the first time the 25-year-old, from Limerick, will have pulled on the green vest of her home country since competing in the 4x100m relay at the 2015 European under-20 championships in Sweden.

She has lived in the north-east since coming to Aberdeen University to study psychology and is now working towards a PhD in that subject.

Harrison won the Scottish women’s 200m at the 2019 Scottish championships and added the 100m title last summer. A sprint double was on the cards until she pulled a hamstring.

She said: “I was selected for the DNA match on the basis of the 55.54 I ran (in the 400) last year. So, now that I’ve run so much faster it has given me a lot more confidence.

“I am excited to be representing Ireland as there’s not many opportunities for people like myself who aren’t at the very top level. It’s more of a development team, so I am grateful for the opportunity.”

The DNA format is a new idea designed to make track and field more appealing to a wider audience. A restricted number of events will be held over a tight two-hour programme, featuring athletes from Scotland, England, Ireland,Wales, Spain and Turkey.

The outcome is decided in the final event – The Hunt – and that’s where Harrison will feature.

She said: “It’s slightly terrifying. It’s a handicap relay held right at the end of the meeting.

“Throughout the two hours, teams compete for points in a variety of events. Points are translated into a time advantage and, in the Hunt, the team with the most points starts off first.

“Whichever team finishes first in the Hunt wins the overall match.

“It’s an exciting way of finishing the competition as it will be clear which team has won, unlike normal meetings where you often have to wait a long time before all the points are counted.

“So, the Hunt is a relay, starting with a women’s 800, a men’s 600, a women’s 400, then a men’s 200.”

Harrison will tune up for the DNA by competing in another invitation 400m in Glasgow on Sunday.

Her opponents include her clubmate Zoey Clark, the Tokyo Olympic Games 4x400m relay runner who last weekend struck double Scottish championship gold by breaking her own national indoor 200m record and taking the 60m crown.

Banchory Stonehaven AC’s Kathryn Christie is also in the field.

She finished third behind Harrison last week in what was her first 400m race for almost eight years.

The former Scottish 100m and 200m champion, who has battled to overcome serious foot injuries for many years, was rewarded with a personal best 56.44.