Inverness City Boxing Club’s Kian Stewart, 12, is latest family winner at Scottish Novice Championships

Kian Stewart followed in his brothers’ boxing bootsteps after winning gold at the Scottish Novice Championships.

The 12-year-old Inverness City Boxing Club ace returned north as the winner of the 42kg category.

It all fell into place for the talented teenager at Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility in Motherwell as he was handed a bye into the final – his first-ever bout – and he walked off with the glittering prize.

He defeated Muhammad Al-Mefalni (KO Kings Club, Glasgow) in the final, which due to Covid restrictions hampering the sport for so long, was his competitive debut.

More Stewart success in Novices

Kian’s cousin Robert returned with a silver in the 46kg section, with Jonathan Karnaphan matching him in the 52kg section to complete a medal treble for the club.

Head coach Laurie Redfern, who has now produced 86 champions from Shetland to Inverness throughout a 43-year coaching career, explained how Kian looked like a potential winner as soon as the gloves were on.

He said: “I’m delighted for Kian. He has shown from a really young age that he was going to have the natural talent to do well in the sport and this is the first step for him, following Stewart boxing tradition, so he’s the next to step up.

“There was no way he was not going to be a champion.

“A recent Facebook Memory photo from eight years ago shows Kian, now 12, showing his appetite for boxing.

“Kian’s three brothers won gold in the Novices, so he’s carried it on, which is a great story. The oldest brother was Peter, followed by David, George and now Kian.

“The Novices are a big occasion and it’s great to see the us return with medals. There is such a massive turn-out with three rings in action over two weekends.

“It’s a brilliant competition for kids, especially. I always look at it as the starting block for them. It was massive after the impact of Covid. Kids were desperate to box.”

Bruno and Peter Stewart – Kian’s dad and brother – were the club coaches on hand the weekend where the starlet won gold, with Callum Turnbull and Graeme Anderson coaching on the second weekend.

Two other City fighters, Ashley Teagle and Declan Kelly, gained useful experience in this arena by winning one bout each, but missed out on medals on this occasion.

Professional show approaching fast

The full focus at Inverness City is now on their professional ‘homecoming’ show at the city’s Drumossie Hotel on Saturday, March 5.

Kian’s brother George will be in the ring, going for glory in the Highland capital, as will club-mates Callum Turnbull and Adian Williamson.

The trio have ample experience at amateur level and were gold medal champions at the prestigious Box Cup in Cyprus before the pandemic took hold.