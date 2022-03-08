Scottish novice title gold medal haul for Granite City Boxing Club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen based Granite City Boxing Club have scooped six gold medals at the Scottish Novice Championships.

Coach David McAllister Jnr believes the title success is the start of a bright future for both the club and Aberdeen boxing.

Granite City rising boxing stars triumphed in a tournament with more than 800 entrants at the Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility in Motherwell.

Topping the medal podium for Granite City were Kevin Murray (63.5kg), Jordan Watson (67kg), Shelley Macdonald (63kg), Duncan Stewart (42kg), Joseph Stewart (38.5kg) and Codi Cuthbert (28kg).

The Clifton Lane based club has a strong track record of producing talent.

McAllister Jnr insists the club is ‘buzzing’ with emerging boxers as the next generation begin to make their mark.

He said: “To go to the championships and get six medals is great.

“We had a lot of plaudits from clubs around the country about how well our boxers performed.

“They were composed, boxed well and displayed a high standard.

“There is a good buzz in the gym and we have boxers from novice level all the way up to open level now.

“Everyone is bouncing off one another.

“There is a next generation coming through.

“Our boxers listened to instruction, didn’t get flustered and kept their composure all the way through.”

Granite City producing champions

Granite City Boxing Club is a thriving hub of activity with youngsters, amateurs and professionals all training at the facility.

Undefeated welterweight Dean Sutherland trains in the gym.

Sutherland will defend his WBC International Silver title at the Beach Ballroom on Friday.

Highly rated super-bantamweight Billy Stuart also trains at the Granite City gym.

McAllister Jnr said: “We also have the professionals in the gym as well and they are a great influence.

“All these talents have to do is keep learning and keep boxing.

“They are seeing the professionals training every week and are being inspired by them.

“They see the sacrifices the professionals make, how hard they train and also watch them on the bags.

“Everyone pushes one another.

“I’m sure there will be many more champions coming out of here very soon.

“The club also has good, dedicated coaches in place who are willing to travel and do the work.

“It was a big, hard tournament stretching six days over two weekends.

“We had boxers competing on Friday night, Saturday and Sunday both weekends.

“It takes up a lot of time but the coaches we have are brilliant, they are always there to help.”

Boom time for boxing in Aberdeen

Aberdeen boxing is booming at the moment with a host of clubs from the city also producing exciting young talent.

McAllister Jnr believes the rest of Scotland will begin to take notice of the boxing revolution in Aberdeen.

He said: “I can see big things on the horizon for Granite City and other clubs in the district.

“We are all pushing hard and hopefully ready to challenge the central belt for more titles.

“To show everyone that there is boxing outside the central belt.

“The Aberdeen scene right now is looking good and we just have to continue to improve.

“I think boxing in Aberdeen is pushing onto a different level now and we are just glad to be part of it.”

McAllister on each gold winner

Kevin Murray, 63.5kg B gold medal

McAllister Jnr said: “He had good fights and beat a strong boxer from Elgin in his first fight.

“In his second he fought a really tricky switch-hitter from Bluevale.

“Kevin boxed his way through that fight and his class shone through in the end.”

Jordan Watson, 67kg B gold medal

“Jordan had a straight final in the 67kg B class. He fought a boxer from Dundee University who had six fights.

“He boxed very well and won the gold by a stoppage in the third round.”

Shelley Macdonald, 63kg B gold medal

“Shelley stopped her opponent in the third round of a good, competitive fight.

“Although Shelley got the stoppage win it was a close bout in the first round.

“However she pulled away after that and got the win.

“Shelley had a few Muay Thai fights so this is a totally different sport for her.

“She has taken to boxing very well and we are looking for Shelley to push on from here.”

Duncan Stewart, 42kg gold medal

“Duncan is one of three Stewart brothers we had at novice.

“He had two fights and boxed very well to win his gold medal.”

Joseph Stewart, 38.5kg gold medal

“He had a semi-final and final to win his gold medal and boxed very well.

“Duncan and Joseph have a brother James who had two wins in the first weekend.

“He was due to come back for his semi-final.

“However on his second bout of the weekend was punched on the ear and ended up with a perforated ear-drum.

“That meant he had to be removed from the competition without losing.

“He is undefeated but didn’t get a medal which must be frustrating, especially as his two brothers both won gold.”

Codi Cuthbert, 28kg gold medal

“He is the son of former Granite City boxing champion Andrew Cuthbert who had won Scottish titles for us previously.

“Codi is starting early and pushing on to become another boxing champion for Granite City.”