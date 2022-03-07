Winter Paralympics: Banchory’s Neil and Andrew Simpson ‘pretty confident’ of more success in Beijing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Winter Paralympics: Banchory’s Neil and Andrew Simpson ‘pretty confident’ of more success in Beijing

March 7, 2022, 12:08 pm Updated: March 7, 2022, 12:17 pm
Neil Simpson of Britain competes during the Para Alpine Skiing Men's Super-G Vision Impaired.
Neil and Andrew Simpson added a brilliant bronze to their Winter Paralympics gold and vowed they’re not finished yet.

The Banchory brothers are emerging as two of the faces of the British team in Beijing and followed up their history-making Super-G triumph with Super Combined bronze just 24 hours later.

Their victory on Sunday made them the first British men to strike Olympic or Paralympic gold on snow, but they weren’t finished there as another searing pair of runs – one in the Super-G, one in the slalom – fired them back on to the podium in the hybrid Super Combined event.

The dynamic duo now turn their attention to the more technically-challenging giant slalom and slalom events on Thursday and Saturday and insist they’re hellbent on hitting a hat-trick to keep British momentum building.

Asked if he’d have believed the fact he’d have won gold and bronze before the Games, Neil, 19, said: “Probably not. It’s been a very good start and I’m over the moon with the last couple of days – but we’ve still got two more races to come.

“I’ve skied the slalom hill now and I’m feeling pretty confident for that event now as well.

“I’m really keen to get the giant slalom skis on before that comes around and get ready for that.

“It was a very tough run today – I’m pretty happy with the first run, despite a big mistake.

“I’m glad I managed to keep it going – we were in the mix and there were quite a few of us, so it was very tough.”

The Super Combined event was due to take place on Tuesday before being brought forward 24 hours due to scheduled boiling Beijing conditions.

That meant it was three events in as many days for Britain’s alpine skiers as a gruelling timetable unfolded at Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre.

The Simpsons sat temporarily in the lead after their second run before being usurped by Italian Giacomo Bertagnolli – who they beat on Sunday – and 16-year-old Austrian sensation Johannes Aiger.

The Scots have barely had a chance to process their stunning Super-G triumph and hope a couple of days away from the snow can get them back firing on all cylinders.

“We were so busy yesterday we didn’t really get a chance to celebrate much,” added Andrew, who along with his brother is able to train full-time thanks to National Lottery funding.

“We’re both just so over the moon from yesterday – it meant we were probably a little bit too tired today.

“One mistake in the first Super-G run cost us, but we knew we just had to pull it out of the bag in the slalom.”

